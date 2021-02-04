Who will be providing punditry as part of ITV's coverage of the 2021 Six Nations? Let's take a look

Who Are ITV’s Six Nations Pundits?

All the matches from the 2021 Six Nations will be televised on either BBC or ITV channels depending on the team playing at home. Wales, Scotland and France home games will be televised on BBC whereas England, Ireland and Italy home matches will be shown on ITV.

ITV have a strong line-up of pundits who will present, commentate and give their opinions on the action on the pitch in the 2021 championship. Below we take a look at who they are.

Mark Pougatch, Jill Douglas and Martin Bayfield present the television coverage for ITV with Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison providing commentary. Bayfield and Gabriel Clarke will also present from the sidelines.

ITV also have a selection of co-commentators, including former Scotland international Scott Hastings, ex-England prop David Flatman and World Cup winner Danielle Waterman.

In terms of punditry, ITV have an impressive list of names providing their insights and knowledge. Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio join their 2003 World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward as part of the presentation team.

Another World Cup winner, former England and Saracens star Maggie Alphonsi, will also be in the studio to give her opinions and views of the action.

There are legends of Irish, Scottish and Welsh rugby involved too, including Grand Slam winners Gareth Thomas and Shane Williams, former Ireland captains Brian O’Driscoll and Rory Best, and ex-Scotland lock Jim Hamilton.

Former France flanker Serge Betsen and Italy centre Michele Campagnaro are also involved.

During the tournament, ITV also produce a Six Nations podcast with Flats & Shanks – David Flatman and Tom Shanklin.