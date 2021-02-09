In this piece we will update you with all the latest injuries to players throughout the Six Nations.
2021 Six Nations Injuries Update
All eyes are on the 2021 Six Nations and while we debate who could win it all, whether a Grand Slam is on and who is in red hot British & Irish Lions form there is the perpetual issue: who has the healthiest squad?
Every season players drop out, so here is a rolling update of the major ins and outs for each squad.
2021 Six Nations Injuries
England have reported no injuries sustained in their opening round loss to Scotland, however, Mako Vunipola has been brought in to the squad after being passed fully fit to take full part in training and compete for a starting place.
He replaces Tom West in the squad, while Kyle Sinckler comes in to replace Harry Williams in camp (though this is not injury-related).
Johnny Sexton and James Ryan will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week after being taken off for brain injuries sustained in the match against Ireland.
Johnny Williams and Hallam Amos have both been ruled out of Wales’ meeting with Scotland on Saturday due to brain injuries sustained against Ireland.
Dan Lydiate has been released from the Wales squad due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the match against Ireland. He will undergo a number of assessments and consultations in the coming days to establish the best course of management.
Tomos suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Ireland and is currently being assessed. He is ruled out of the fixture against Scotland on Saturday.
Jean-Baptiste Gros leaves the squad with an unspecified injury, meaning that Hassane Kolingar comes in (Uini Atonio also replaces Georges-Henri Colombe in camp, but this is not injury related). Hooker Julien Marchand was removed from play at the weekend for HIA, however France say he passed this and became a tactical substitution, meaning he is cleared to play this weekend.
Scotland are believed to have a clean bill of health following their match against England in round one. Jamie Ritchie’s substitution at the weekend was believed to be fatigue-related, but talking to the press this week he said he was in good condition for the next round.
Centre Marco Zanon has returned to Benetton Treviso with a leg injury. Mattia Bellini comes back into training. And Cherif Traorè, Johan Meyer and Maxime Mbanda have all sustained knocks but remain in Italy camp.
This post will be updated throughout the Six Nations.
