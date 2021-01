Wales will be looking to improve on a difficult 2020 with the release of the 2021 Six Nations fixtures providing new hope.

Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2021

The 2021 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled, providing Welsh fans with a fresh sense of optimism after their sub-par performance last season.

Back in 2019 they managed to secure a Grand Slam with a dominating performance against Ireland before reaching the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan. In 2020, narrow defeats in 4 games under new coach Wayne Pivac saw Wales end the campaign in 5th, something they will be desperate to improve upon.

Wales start their campaign welcoming Ireland to Cardiff before travelling to Scotland. It is back home for England two weeks later before matches in Italy and the final game of the tournament against France.

Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2021

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sun 7 February, Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, 3pm

Round 2

Sat 13 February, Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield, 4:45pm

Round 3

Sat 27 February, Wales v England, Principality Stadium, 4:45pm

Round 4

Sat 13 March, Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico, 2:15pm

Round 5

Sat 20 March, France v Wales, Stade de France, 8pm

2020 Six Nations Results

Round 1

Wales 42-0 Italy Reaction: Josh Adams scores a hat-trick

Ireland 19-12 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg drops ball over the line

France 24-17 England Reaction: France’s fire-up youngsters overcome England

Round 2

Ireland 24-14 Wales Reaction: Jordan Larmour’s brilliant footwork

Scotland 6-13 England Reaction: England hold nerve in sodden Calcutta Cup bout

France 35-22 Italy Reaction: France go top after blowing hot and cold

Round 3

Italy 0-17 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg scores scorching try in Rome

Wales 23-27 France Reaction: France keep Grand Slam bid on track

England 24-12 Ireland Reaction: Sexton fumble leads to George Ford try

Round 4

Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut

England 33-30 Wales Reaction: Wales score stunner to bring clash to life

Scotland 28-17 France Reaction: Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland

Round 5

Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002

Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries against Italy

France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance

2019 Six Nations Results Round 1

France 19-24 Wales Reaction: Yoann Huget howler gifts George North try in Wales’ comeback win

Scotland 33-20 Italy Reaction: Blair Kinghorn scores hat-trick in Six Nations try-fest

Ireland 20-32 England Reaction: Henry Slade scores braces as England beat Ireland

Round 2

Scotland 13-22 Ireland Reaction: Jacob Stockdale scores a try, makes a try and stops a try

Italy 15-26 Wales Reaction: Wales equal record winning run

England 44-8 France Reaction: Jonny May scores 30-minute hat-trick

Round 3

France 27-10 Scotland Reaction: Watch incredible Romain Ntamack try

Wales 21-13 England Reaction: Wales stay on track for Grand Slam

Italy 16-26 Ireland Reaction: Ireland struggle to see off Italy

Round 4

Scotland 11-18 Wales Reaction: Watch the tries as Wales beat Scotland

England 57-14 Italy Reaction: Joe Cokanasiga entertains as England crush Italy

Ireland 26-14 France Reaction: Johnny Sexton scores classic loop try

Round 5

Italy 14-25 France Reaction: Marco Zanon error costs Italy victory

Wales 25-7 Ireland Reaction: How Wales won the Grand Slam

England 38-38 Scotland Reaction: England and Scotland draw in closer