Italy and England are both searching for their first win of the 2022 tournament

Italy v England live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Italy are still searching for their first Six Nations win since 2015 after they were beaten by France last Sunday.

Their opposition doesn’t get any easier as they face England, who will be hurting after losing to Scotland. It will be a tough task for Kieran Crowley’s men to get a victory over England – a team they have never beaten – but they looked more competitive than they have in recent years against France.

These are the two line-ups, check out our full Italy v England preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match.

Italy: Edoardo Padovani; Federico Mori, Juan Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Abraham Steyn, Michele Lamaro (captain), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Epalahame Faiva, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Leonardo Marin.

England: Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Tom Curry (capt), Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot Daly.

How to watch Italy v England from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Italy v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Italy v England, which kicks off at 3pm, will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Italy v England takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Italy v England is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One broadcasting live coverage.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Italy v England, which has a 4pm kick-off time in France.

In Italy, TV8 show the Azzurri‘s matches so you can watch them taken on England on free-to-air TV. Sky Italia have the rights to show all the Six Nations too. Kick-off is 4pm Italy time.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Italy v England will kick off at 2am can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Italy v England from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

Italy v England kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport Rugby.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Italy v England will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

If that’s a little early for you on a Sunday morning, the match will also be repeated later on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Italy v England will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast

Italy v England live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Italy v England, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

