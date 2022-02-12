Fans should be prepared for a close battle between the nations

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

Wales will be looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy loss to Ireland in round one of the Six Nations. They face a tough opponent in Scotland, who retained the Calcutta Cup by beating England.

Last year’s battle between the two nations ended in a narrow 25-24 Welsh victory. Wales do have home advantage but with Gregor Townsend’s side out for payback, the match could come down close to the wire once again.

Here is how the two teams line up, check out our full Wales v Scotland preview here and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for the match wherever you are.

Wales: Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit; Dan Biggar (captain), Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Taine Basham, Jac Morgan, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Jonathan Davies.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: George Turner, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Magnus Bradbury, Rory Darge, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Cameron Redpath.

How to watch Wales v Scotland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like Wales v Scotland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Wales v Scotland, which kicks off at 2.15pm GMT, will be shown live on BBC1 and iPlayer in the UK.

Welsh language channel S4C also has live coverage of Wales’ Six Nations match against Scotland.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wales v Scotland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, Wales v Scotland is also on free-to-air TV, with RTÉ2 broadcasting live coverage.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast Wales v Scotland, which is a 3.15pm kick-off in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year, with Wales v Scotland kicking off a 3.15pm Italian time.



Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Wales v Scotland will kick off at 1.15am and can be streamed live on Stan Sports.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the match from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.15am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The game kicks off at 4.15pm on SuperSport Action.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

The match will also be repeated later on CNBC and if you want to watch cable channels on your TV, laptop or tablet without having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package check out Sling.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from the Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

The match will kick off at 9.15am EST and 6.15am on the West Coast.

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches, like Wales v Scotland, in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 or a year’s deal is $129.99.

