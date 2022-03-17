Ioan Cunningham has named his squad for the upcoming tournament

Wales Women’s Six Nations Squad 2022

Ioan Cunningham has named a 37-player squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations and it is the team’s first with professional players.

Twelve full-time deals and 12 retainer contracts have been handed to players since the start of the year. It will be interesting to see if they will have an impact on the team’s performance when the tournament gets underway.

Six uncapped players have been named in Lowri Norkett, Liliana Podpadec, Jenni Scoble, Emma Hennessy, Emma Swords and Sisilia Tuipulotu, some of whom got to run out in the red shirt in against the USA Falcons last weekend.

Siwan Lillicrap will captain the side, with other experienced names including Jasmine Joyce, Lisa Neumann and Elinor Snowsill.

There are also some familiar faces returning to the squad. Kayleigh Powell and Kelsey Jones missed large parts of last year due to injury while Lleucu George and Sioned Harries could win their first caps since 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Cunningham said: “We are pleased with the strength in depth within the squad given the tough challenge that is the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

“To start with Ireland away, Scotland at home and then the world champions England on their own turf over three consecutive weekend will certainly test us but also give us the chance to develop as individuals and as a group and we are relishing the challenge.”

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position)

Keira Bevan (28 Apr 1997/Bristol Bears/Scrum-half)

Lleucu George (12 Jan 2000/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Emma Hennessy (Cheltenham Tigers/Wing)

Hannah Jones (14 Nov 1996/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Jasmine Joyce (9 Oct 1995/Bristol/Wing)

Courtney Keight (27 Dec 1997/Bristol/Centre)

Kerin Lake (24 May 1990/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Caitlin Lewis (16 Nov 1999/Exeter Chiefs/Wing)

Ffion Lewis (29 Jun 1996/Worcester/Scrum-half)

Lisa Neumann (23 Dec 1993/Gloucester/Wing)

Lowri Norkett (Pontyclun)

Kayleigh Powell (18 Feb 1999/Bristol/Fly-half)

Gemma Rowland (7 Feb 1989/Wasps/Centre)

Elinor Snowsill (27 Jun 1989/Bristol/Fly-half)

Emma Swords (22 Oct 1995/Harlequins/Scrum-half)

Niamh Terry (30 Apr 2000/Exeter/Fly-half)

Robyn Wilkins (4 Apr 1995/Gloucester-Hartpury/Centre)

Forwards

Alisha Butchers (14 Jun 1997/Bristol/Back-row)

Alex Callender (29 Jul 2000/Worcester/Back-row)

Gwen Crabb (28 Jun 1999/Gloucester-Hartpury/Lock)

Kat Evans (9 Jan 1986/Saracens/Hooker or Flanker)

Abbie Fleming (31 Mar 1996/Exeter/Back-row)

Cerys Hale (4 Apr 1993/Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Cara Hope (24 Nov 1993/Gloucester-Hartpury/Prop)

Sioned Harries (22 Nov 1989/Worcester/Back-row)

Natalia John (15 Feb 1996/Bristol/Lock)

Manon Johnes (17 Dec 2000/Bristol/Back-row)

Kelsey Jones (1 Sep 1997/Gloucester-Hartpury/Hooker)

Bethan Lewis (19 Feb 1999/Gloucester-Hartpury/Back-row)

Siwan Lillicrap (21 Sep 1987/Bristol/Back-row)

Liliana Podpadec (Llandaff North/Second-row)

Carys Phillips (12 Nov 1992/Worcester/Hooker)

Gwenllian Pyrs (28 Nov 1997/Sale/Prop)

Donna Rose (5 Jun 1991/Saracens/Prop)

Jenni Scoble (Llandaff North/Prop)

Caryl Thomas (19 Feb 1986/Worcester/Prop)

Sisilia Tuipulotu (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Wales Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2022

(All kick-off times are UK & Ireland times)

Round One

Sat 26 Mar, Ireland v Wales (4.45pm, RDS Arena) Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland

Round Two

Sat 2 Apr, Wales v Scotland (4.45pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales

Round Three

Sat 9 Apr, England v Wales (4.45pm, Kingsholm) Live on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales

Round Four

Fri 22 Apr, Wales v France (8pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on S4C

Round Five

Sat 30 Apr, Wales v Italy (12pm, Cardiff Arms Park) Live on S4C

Don’t miss a game with this Women’s Six Nations TV coverage guide.

