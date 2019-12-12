Here is a breakdown of some record results in the Six Nations

What Is The Highest Ever Score In A Six Nations Match?

There have been some incredibly one-sided fixtures throughout Six Nations history. However, one stands out above the rest. So what is the highest ever score in a Six Nations match?

Back in 2001 Italy had only been in the Six Nations for a year and it showed as they went up against England at Twickenham.

England had already dispatched Wales by 29 points so a big score was expected by the 75,000 in the stadium and that is exactly what they got.

England would score 10 tries on that day with Jonny Wilkinson slotting nine conversions and four penalties to wrack 80 points to Italy’s 23.

That final score remains the highest ever score in a Six Nations match and is also the largest margin of victory in the tournament too.

Italy would go on to collect the wooden spoon and England would go on to set records for most points scored, tries scored and overall points difference. And yet despite this England did not collect the Grand Slam after losing to Ireland 20-14 in a match postponed to October of 2001 after the spread of foot and mouth disease.