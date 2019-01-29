With Ireland going for the Grand Slam this weekend, we take a look at some of the greatest final days in Six Nations history.

Rewind: The Greatest Final Day in Six Nations History

Last year Ireland defeated England at Twickenham on the final weekend to secure the Grand Slam. Due to the nature of the tournament, we have been lucky enough to see some incredibly exciting final days of international rugby.

As a result, we have had a look at some of the other great final days in Six Nations history. Which one is your favourite?

2015

The final day in 2015 is hard to beat in terms of sheer drama. In the first game of the day, Wales thrashed Italy 61-20 thanks to a hat-trick by George North. The Welsh went top of the standings.

Ireland needed to beat Scotland by more than 21 points, something they usually failed to do. But after going ahead 20-10 in the first half, the Irish kept Scotland scoreless in the second to win by 30 points. Ireland went top, and Wales were out of title contention.

This left England with the herculean task of beating France by 26 points. At one point, France were winning 15-7, but England came back to win by 55-35 points in a pulsating affair. It just wasn’t enough as Ireland pulled off the improbable and secured the title.

Overall, 227 points were scored in the three games, one of the highest in Six Nations history, with 27 tries scored to boot.

As far as excitement goes, 2015 is one of the greatest days of rugby ever, let alone just Six Nations rugby.

Expand Six Nations Table 2019 Six Nations Table 2019 Who is leading the way in the Six… Expand Six Nations Fixtures Six Nations Fixtures Six Nations Fixtures: Plus all the latest news,… Expand Six Nations TV Coverage 2019: BBC and ITV Matches Six Nations TV Coverage 2019: BBC and ITV Matches The Six Nations is nearly upon us, so… 2014 A year earlier the title was decided in a tense fashion as well. Ireland needed to beat France in Paris, for only the second time in 42 years to win the title. It was a close game, and had it not been for a forward pass in the dying seconds, Damian Chouly’s try would have gifted the title to England. It was not to be and Ireland were the champions for the first time since their 2009 Grand Slam. 2007 Just over a decade ago, England, France and Ireland were tied on six points each going into the final weekend. The Irish hammered Italy 51-24 to go top. France had to beat Scotland by 24 points, and did so after a Elvis Vermuelen last minute try to win 46-19. Finally England had to beat Wales with a massive score, but ultimately failed to even win the game, which left France as champions. LATEST RUGBY WORLD MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION DEALS Which is your favourite Six Nations Final Day? Let us know your thoughts, and don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter.