We explain the rules and regulations regarding sending-offs in this piece.

What Happens If A Player Is Sent Off In The Six Nations?

Red-cards are surprisingly rare during the Six Nations but what exactly happens when a player is given his marching orders? We take a look below.

If a player is sent off during the Six Nations the referee who gave him his marching orders has to prepare a report for the disciplinary officer.

The player will then appear before a three-person hearing of which two will be former international players, referees or coaches to give more rugby knowledge to the panel.

The hearings for red cards, and citings, will usually be heard on the Tuesday following a Saturday match so that players will not miss a game they might normally have played in if they are found not guilty. Most parties will attend but video links can be used.

Since 2015 the regulations regarding head injuries have been tightened up so if your offence involves an injury to the head of an opponent then you could miss the rest of the tournament.

The current regulations were drawn up in a 2017 review and include the following: a punch to the head of an opponent has a mid-entry punishment of four weeks and dangerous tackles over shoulder height carry bans of between two weeks and a year.

Representatives of players can then argue the toss about good disciplinary records, contrition and the rest to get any ban reduced but your best bet is to keep out of trouble.