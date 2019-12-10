If you fancy a bet during the 2020 Six Nations here are the odds for the tournament.

Six Nations Odds

Fancy a flutter during the 2020 Six Nations? Well below we have given you the odds on who will win the tournament and the odds on Grand Slams.

Tournament Winner Odds

Right now, after their loss in the Rugby World Cup final to South Africa, England are the favourites to win the Six Nations with odds of 4/5.

Ireland follow them with odds of 7/2 and then Wales have odds of roughly 4/1. Given how both teams have new head-coaches coming in this is an interesting development right now. Andy Farrell is coming in to replace the immensely successful Joe Schmidt with Ireland and Wayne Pivac is replacing Warren Gatland who will take up a role with the Chiefs in New Zealand.

France, another team with a new head-coach in the form of Fabien Galthie, have odds of 7/1 and Scotland are as far down as 22/1 which isn’t really a surprise given how disastrously their World Cup went. Their losses to both Japan, Ireland failing to get out of their group has had a clear impact here.

As you would expect Italy follow with odds of 1000/1 to win it all.

Grand Slam Odds

England are currently the favourites to win a Grand Slam too with odds of 6/4. Ireland are 9/1, Wales 14/1, France 16/1, Scotland 100/1 and Italy are at 1500/1.

You can also bet on there being no Grand Slam at all. That occurrence currently has odds of 5/4.