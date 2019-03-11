The penultimate week of Six Nations rugby is done and dusted. Now check out Sam Tremlett's team of the weekend for Round Four
Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Four
Round Four of the Six Nations has been and gone, so take a look at Sam Tremlett’s team of the weekend. What do you think of his selections?
1. Cian Healy (Ireland)
Healy was fantastic against the French. He carried with immense strength, was busy around the park and nearly scored a clever try when the French moved the ball back into their in-goal area. Alas it was ruled a knock-on by the TMO, but it was clever play regardless.
2. Jamie George (England)
Accurate at the line-out, scored a try of his own, and performed a stunning long-pass to help Manu Tuilagi score a try in the corner. It was a good day for George who must be the starting hooker now.
3. Sarah Bern (England Women)
Bern is fast becoming a huge weapon for the Red Roses as she once again scored a battering try against the Italians. She always looks totally at home in the wide channels and given her speed and power, is often difficult to stop.
4. James Ryan (Ireland)
I know strictly speaking he played at five against France but given Kruis’ performance I have moved Ryan to four instead. He was everywhere and did everything to a high standard whether it was carrying into contact, tackling, line-out work or cleaning out at the ruck.
5. George Kruis (England)
He did cough up one restart, but overall it was all positive from the Saracens man. Charged down two kicks which lead to tries, one for himself and another for Brad Shields.
6. Brad Shields (England)
He may have started perhaps a little nervously, but Shields grew into the game nicely with his work-rate getting rewarded with two tries.
7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)
He was the perfect impact substitution making two wrecking-ball runs that swung momentum towards the Scottish.
8. Billy Vunipola (England)
A safe pair of hands, Vunipola constantly gave England front-foot ball and was quite literally all over the park at Twickenham. At one stage he put a grubber kick through the Italian defences and even appeared at 12 with Joe Cokanasiga moving to the number eight spot in the scrum.
9. Conor Murray (Ireland)
A menace around the breakdown, Murray put in a much-improved performance on Sunday. He dealt with Antoine Dupont well.
10. Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)
Sexton looked in control, decisive, and took his try nicely in a perfectly executed training ground move.
11. Jess Breach (England Women)
After picking up another double, Breach now has 18 tries in six Tests. Tough to stop is an understatement.
12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)
Wales’ best player against Scotland, Parkes made 15 tackles in total and was part of several critical moments in the game. He had two huge carries to eventually set up Jonathan Davies’ try and also was part of the defensive effort to deny Grant Gilchrist from scoring.
13. Manu Tuilagi (England)
How good is it to see the big centre back to his best? He destroyed Esposito to score his first and showed sublime pace to score his second. An honourable mention has to go to Jonathan Davies too who scored a try and played well defensively.
14. Joe Cokanasiga (England)
How exciting is this youngster? Only 21-years-old and he was electrifying against Italy using both power and finesse to set up tries, make telling breaks, and obviously make headstands after Dan Robson’s try. The only thing missing from his complete performance was a try of his own.
15. Elliot Daly (England)
Daly was once again excellent at full-back. When necessary he was solid in his positioning, dealt with Italian kicks proficiently, and also was dangerous when on the attack.
