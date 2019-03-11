The penultimate week of Six Nations rugby is done and dusted. Now check out Sam Tremlett's team of the weekend for Round Four

Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Four

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

Healy was fantastic against the French. He carried with immense strength, was busy around the park and nearly scored a clever try when the French moved the ball back into their in-goal area. Alas it was ruled a knock-on by the TMO, but it was clever play regardless.

2. Jamie George (England)

Accurate at the line-out, scored a try of his own, and performed a stunning long-pass to help Manu Tuilagi score a try in the corner. It was a good day for George who must be the starting hooker now.

3. Sarah Bern (England Women)

Bern is fast becoming a huge weapon for the Red Roses as she once again scored a battering try against the Italians. She always looks totally at home in the wide channels and given her speed and power, is often difficult to stop.

4. James Ryan (Ireland)



I know strictly speaking he played at five against France but given Kruis’ performance I have moved Ryan to four instead. He was everywhere and did everything to a high standard whether it was carrying into contact, tackling, line-out work or cleaning out at the ruck.

5. George Kruis (England)

He did cough up one restart, but overall it was all positive from the Saracens man. Charged down two kicks which lead to tries, one for himself and another for Brad Shields.

6. Brad Shields (England)

He may have started perhaps a little nervously, but Shields grew into the game nicely with his work-rate getting rewarded with two tries.

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

He was the perfect impact substitution making two wrecking-ball runs that swung momentum towards the Scottish.

8. Billy Vunipola (England)

A safe pair of hands, Vunipola constantly gave England front-foot ball and was quite literally all over the park at Twickenham. At one stage he put a grubber kick through the Italian defences and even appeared at 12 with Joe Cokanasiga moving to the number eight spot in the scrum.