How can you get tickets for the northern hemisphere's tournament? We tell all here.
Six Nations Tickets
The 2020 Six Nations is fast approaching at the beginning of next year and each Union has their own distinct process for how they handle tickets for the tournament. Below we have included information on each to make sure you do not miss out on getting a ticket and watching the action unfold.
Six Nations Tickets
England are offering a variety of packages for their games at the moment. You can see what is available here.
Wales play three home games in the 2020 tournament and you can still get tickets for their matches against Italy and France. Their match against Scotland appears to be sold out.
According to the Ireland Rugby website; Tickets for the three games in Aviva Stadium against Scotland, Wales & Italy will be firstly distributed through the provincial branches who will distribute through the rugby clubs in Ireland. The Visiting Unions will also receive an allocation of tickets for their own game which they will distribute directly to their supporters.
Should any tickets be returned they will be sold on line via the Irish Rugby Supporters Club.
Tickets for Scotland’s two home games against England and France are currently sold out.
France have three home games during the tournament and as of right now their match against England is sold out. You can still pick up tickets to their contests against Italy and Ireland though by clicking here.
Learn more about tickets for Italy’s games by clicking here.
Six Nations Fixtures 2020
Kick-off times are in GMT.
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
