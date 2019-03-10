What you need to know about who could lift the trophy ahead of the final round of the championship

Six Nations Title Race Explained

There are three teams still in the 2019 Six Nations title race so we take a look at how things could pan out ahead of the final round of the championship on Saturday.

Wales are the only unbeaten team in the competition, so the only country that can win the Grand Slam, but England and Ireland are also in with a chance of lifting the trophy next weekend.

SUPER SATURDAY FIXTURES – 16 MARCH

Italy v France (12.30pm)

Wales v Ireland (2.45pm)

England v Scotland (5pm)

The simplest scenario is clearly a Welsh Grand Slam. If Warren Gatland’s team beat Ireland at the Principality Stadium in the 2.45pm kick-off, they will complete a Six Nations clean sweep and not only lift the Six Nations trophy but the Triple Crown.

Gatland will also become the first coach to win three Grand Slams after the triumphs in 2008 and 2012.

It’s also worth remembering that if you win all five of your Six Nations matches, you are awarded three bonus points to ensure that another team cannot finish above you in the table, so even if England beat Scotland with a bonus point in the late kick-off, Wales would be champions.

If Wales and Ireland draw in Cardiff, Wales would lift the trophy if Scotland beat England in the later kick-off at Twickenham or if that match was a draw too.

What if Ireland beat Wales? Joe Schmidt’s side currently sit third in the table on 14 points. A win in Cardiff would take them to 18 and a bonus-point win to 19.

They, too, would need to await the result from Twickenham to see if they would lift the trophy. If it is a draw (with no try bonus point for England) or if Scotland won, Ireland would be champions.

Should England and Ireland finish level on points – say an Ireland bonus-point win over Wales and an England win against Scotland without the try bonus, England would most likely be champions as they have a significantly better points difference – currently 83 to 19.

When teams are level on points in the table, it is the team with the better points difference that finishes top.

With so many different permutations, it is sure to be an interesting Super Saturday.

