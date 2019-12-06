Can Wales repeat as Grand Slam champions in 2020? Here is their fixture list for the tournament.
Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2020
The 2020 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled, giving rugby supporters plenty of time to plan their excursions to watch some Welsh Six Nations rugby.
Back in 2019 they managed to secure a Grand Slam with a dominating performance against Ireland before falling short in Japan at the Rugby World Cup. Importantly this time around though they have a new coach in Wayne Pivac.
Related: Six Nations TV Coverage
Luckily for Pivac, Wales start their campaign welcoming Italy to Cardiff before travelling to Ireland. It is back home for France two weeks later before matches at Twickenham and at home to Scotland round off the 2020 tournament.
We will update you with the Welsh squad as soon as it is announced.
Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
2019 Six Nations Results
Round 1
France 19-24 Wales Reaction: Yoann Huget howler gifts George North try in Wales’ comeback win
Scotland 33-20 Italy Reaction: Blair Kinghorn scores hat-trick in Six Nations try-fest
Ireland 20-32 England Reaction: Henry Slade scores braces as England beat Ireland
Round 2
Scotland 13-22 Ireland Reaction: Jacob Stockdale scores a try, makes a try and stops a try
Italy 15-26 Wales Reaction: Wales equal record winning run
England 44-8 France Reaction: Jonny May scores 30-minute hat-trick
Round 3
France 27-10 Scotland Reaction: Watch incredible Romain Ntamack try
Wales 21-13 England Reaction: Wales stay on track for Grand Slam
Italy 16-26 Ireland Reaction: Ireland struggle to see off Italy
Round 4
Scotland 11-18 Wales Reaction: Watch the tries as Wales beat Scotland
England 57-14 Italy Reaction: Joe Cokanasiga entertains as England crush Italy
Ireland 26-14 France Reaction: Johnny Sexton scores classic loop try
Round 5
Italy 14-25 France Reaction: Marco Zanon error costs Italy victory
Wales 25-7 Ireland Reaction: How Wales won the Grand Slam
England 38-38 Scotland Reaction: England and Scotland draw in closer
Ireland Six Nations Squad 2019 – Team To Play Wales
Joe Schmidt has named his Ireland squad looking…
Scotland Six Nations Squad 2019 – Team To Play England
The Scotland squad for the Six Nations has…
England Six Nations Squad 2019 – Team To Play Scotland
Rugby World looks at England's 35-man squad for…
Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Fixtures, Injuries, TV Coverage by clicking on the highlighted links.