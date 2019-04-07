Watch the magic of the Fiji fans in Hong Kong

At the 2019 Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, long-term partner of the tournament, HSBC, released a new film that explores the mystical reputation of the Hong Kong Sevens through the eyes of its most devoted followers – the fans who travel from around the world to create one of the greatest atmospheres in sport.

The film particularly focuses on the legions of fans who attend the tournament every year from Fiji. Visitors from the islands are synonymous with sevens. Hong Kong is seen as a particular highlight for Fiji fans.

In the film a series of interviews with Fijian fans and legends – including Hong Kong icon Waisale Serevi – bring to life the incredible importance of the tournament in the country and provide an insight into the motivations of some of the world’s most dedicated sports fans.

The release is part of HSBC’s ongoing mission to support the growth of rugby sevens, a demonstration of the brand’s belief that ‘Together we thrive.’ HSBC has been a driving force behind the sport’s explosive growth by giving rugby sevens a stronger profile and helping to create new fans and players all over the world, both male and female. The film is the third part of HSBC’s new series ‘The World’s Most Surprising Sport,’ designed to celebrate the amazing stories found in rugby sevens, following the publication of films detailing Ruby Tui’s journey from adversity to stardom and ‘too small to play’ Ghislaine Landry’s incredible underdog story.

Sven Gloor, Head of Rugby at HSBC said: “Over the years, thousands of fans have packed into the Hong Kong Stadium to experience the very best of what rugby can be – exciting, unpredictable, diverse. Hong Kong Sevens has been a crucial factor in the incredible growth of rugby in Asia. That impact is only set to continue and we are hugely excited to see the tournament expand next year to incorporate the women’s series alongside the men’s.

“This film represents our latest collaboration with our partners designed to help Hong Kong Sevens inspire new fans and players all over the world, ensuring that this fantastic sport continues to thrive for years to come. The Fijian fans embody many of the values that we believe in as a business and that are synonymous with rugby sevens – teamwork, collaboration and ambition. We are delighted to help share their brilliant story with the world.”

