Canada Sevens star Ghislaine Landry explains her journey from being written off to smashing the sevens points record

Ghislaine Landry is the skipper of Canada Women’s Sevens. She is the highest-scoring player in HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series history. But getting to this point has not been easy.

This short documentary from HSBC, launched on International Women’s Day and ahead of the start of the HSBC Canada Sevens, celebrates this inspiring athlete.

Landry measures in at just 5’ 3”. In the film she describes how early in her career she was told she was too weak and too small to make it in professional rugby. The film explores what motivated her to never give up after she was drafted into the Canadian programme… only to go four years without being selected for a single match.

Since her disappointing start, Ghislaine has since gone on to become an Olympic bronze medal winner, gold medal winner at the Pan-American games and captain of her country, scoring an astonishing 1,090 points, the highest of all-time.

The film is the second part of HSBC’s new series ‘The World’s Most Surprising Sport,’ and follows the publication of a film detailing Ruby Tui’s story from adversity to stardom.

Landry, speaking at the launch of the film said: “It’s been incredible working with HSBC to tell my story. Without the amazing support of my family, friends and coaches who helped me achieve my goals in rugby, I would have never overcome my early struggles to get where I am today.

“It means a lot that they are part of the film. My hope is that my story helps to show future players, particularly young girls, that they can fulfil their goals whatever stands in their way.”

Canada women currently stand in third place in the overall series standings and finished third in the Glendale tournament.

