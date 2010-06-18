Gear up this pre-season by taking on Josh Navidi's simple gym plan.

Josh Navidi’s Basic Gym Plan

To help you get back into training and to gear you up for rugby season, Josh Navidi has given Rugby World a basic gym plan designed to get you stronger, faster and ready for the first training session and first rugby match of the season.

This is aimed at true beginners, rather than those with plenty of experience in the gym. Have a go at the exercises below, whilst also watching the videos to make sure your technique is perfect. Good technique will help you avoid injuries so get that right first, and then increase the weight.

Day One:

Start of the week we want you to focus on the lower body:

Squats: Two sets of eight reps

Deadlifts: Two sets of ten reps

Step-ups: Two sets of 12 (six for each leg)

Hamstring Curl: Two sets of five.

Day Two:

The second day focuses on the upper body and uses super-sets (one set of an exercise followed immediately by one set of another exercise). Supersets help you increase strength by reducing your rest time and also increase the intensity of your workout by overloading the muscle. A small rest can be taken after each exercise has been performed.

We want you to perform:

Bench press + lat pull down: Two sets of eight reps for both exercises

DB row + pec fly: Two sets of eight reps for both exercises

Shoulder press: Two sets of ten reps.

Roll-outs: Two sets of six reps.

Day Three:

If you get to the gym on a third day in your training week, a full body work-out is ideal. We want:

Power Cleans: Three sets of five reps.

Jump Squats: There sets of five reps.

Kettle-bell swings: Two sets of 12 (six for each arm)

Single-arm DB bench: Two sets of 12 (six for each arm)

Let us know how you get on with this training guide.

