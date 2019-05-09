New Zealand rugby stars teach you to pronounce their names

Piri Weepu introduces us to a whole host of Kiwi stars

Remember that video from last season where Super Rugby stars explained how to phonetically pronounce their names? Well we’ve got another instalment for this season too.

Former All Black nine Piri Weepu introduces us to several stars from all five of the Kiwi Super Rugby franchises who tell us a few of the ways their names have been butchered in the past, as well as explaining how their names should be pronounced.

According to the All Blacks’ YouTube channel: “The Say My Name Round is back in Investec Super Rugby this week, with all five New Zealand clubs stepping up to celebrate rugby’s diverse community by focussing on what makes people truly unique and reflects their identity – their name.”

There have been a few other interesting instalments to this New Zealand. Try this one out from the Blues, for example.

As well as the above video with Marcel Renata at the Blues, we also got this little graphic below, telling us how to say team-mate Tanielu Tele’a’s name properly.

The Highlanders went one step further than this, putting out their team sheet for their match against the Jaguares this weekend by telling you how to say the name of every single member of their 23, phonetically.

And then we got this little video with a few guys, explaining the origins of their first names – London Irish fans will notice that their new winger Waisake Naholo features in this clip too.

Some of your favourite Super Rugby stars may feature in these videos. But would you like to see one done for the other nations involved in Super Rugby? Or what about one for the leagues in the northern hemisphere?

