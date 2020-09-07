Toulouse create wonder try, and other notable scores

Watch: the best tries in the Top 14



There is no doubting the moment of the weekend in the Top 14. In a crazy Sunday outing, Clermont and Toulouse created some drama – there were more cards than a Las Vegas casino tour, injury set-backs and players were not afraid to have a go. The prime example of this came from Thomas Ramos.

You will see the clipped version of a Toulouse score (finished off by Antoine Dupont) but it does not show the full thing… Including an audicious flick between the legs from the full-back as the ball headed out near his own try-line.

It was the act of an incredibly confident young man, and his team-mates rewarded his chutzpah by going the leng and finishing the play off with a five-pointer.

It was a sublime moment and rightly had fans and poundits alike drooling.

There were some other brilliant moments throughout the weekend too. Including some telling interventions from star names. Check these out. Starting with Racing 92 and one Finn Russell…

Having left quins, it looks like Gabriel Ibotoye is fitting in just fine with Agen…

After a stint with Rugby United New York, Mathieu Bastareaud is back in the Top 14, with Lyon. And he is playing at No 8. Five or six yards out, though, he still presents a daunting threat, regardless of the number on his back.

Look at this liitle lineout move.

Sticking with Lyon, here’s Fijian flyer Josua Tuisova finishing strongly.

And how about a good old-fashioned sneak attack from a nine? Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott catches the Agen defence napping…

It is a wild time in rugby and the French season is just getting started (well, they are also concluding last season’s European competitions too, but let’s not get bogged down in that!). Keep your eyes on the French league for mmore mind-boggling moments.

