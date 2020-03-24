Watch: The last tries scored this rugby season

If there is no more rugby this season, here's who nabbed the final tries of the term

We all hope that life can return to normal sooner rather than later and it would be great if we could have a bit more rugby this season, too.

But – Six Nations aside – if that’s it, all over, then these players will go down as having scored the last tries of the season in Super Rugby, the English Premiership, the Pro14, Top 14 and Tyrells Premier 15s.

These may be the answers to some quiz questions one day, so here’s who nabbed the five-pointers.

Super Rugby

The last bout of the Super Rugby season (as it stands) was the Brumbies versus the Waratahs. And it was full-back Tom Banks who got the final dot.

PRO14

If the season were to officially end today, the last match-up in the Pro14 would be Dragons losing to Benetton. But they got the final score in that match-up, with a lieout drive-over from Elliot Dee at the death.

PREMIERSHIP

Bristol-Quins will have been the last showdown, should it all end tomorrow. And although Bristol took the spoils, Quins got the last score (not including the Alex Dombrandt try that was chopped off too). Winger Gabriel Ibotoye got the meat pie.

TOP 14

Toulon held off Stade Français at home in the last mett-up of the French season so far, winning 19-18. But it was the Paris side, through Kylan Hamdaoui, who got the last score.

TYRELLS PREMIER 15s

Sarries took the last match of the season to be played, against Richmond, 42-7. Poppy Cleal got the last try of that encounter.

WORLD RUGBY SEVENS SERIES

The season has been called, so with New Zealand men winning in the cup final in Vancouver, their dangerman Joe Ravouvou got the last finish.

IT was his second of the match, and he proved hard to stop on his way to score number one too.

