In the new issue of Rugby World magazine we bring you a world exclusive interview with New Zealand‘s Beauden Barrett. On top of that, Stephen Jones gives his verdict on rugby’s eligibility crisis, Ben Ryan talks player burnout and we look ahead to the Premiership and Pro14 play-offs.

1. Beauden Barrett World Exclusive

The incredibly talented All Blacks fly-half – one of only two players to win the World Rugby Player of the Year award back-to-back, the other being Richie McCaw – reveals why his best is yet to come and opens up about his childhood on the family farm as well as his time in Ireland. Plus, former England fly-half Stuart Barnes analyses Barrett’s strengths from head to toe.

2. How to solve rugby’s eligibility crisis

Following the fallout from the Belgium-Spain game and reports of teams fielding ineligible players in the Rugby Europe Championship, Stephen Jones puts forward his plans to avoid such problems in the future. It’s a solution he says can “restore the ethics of the sport” – but will you agree?

3. The Secret Player

This month our former pro provides a unique insight into rugby’s ‘dark arts’.

4. My life in pictures… Tommy Bowe

As he hangs up his boots, Ulster and Ireland wing Tommy Bowe reflects on the highs and lows of his career in snap shots from his photo album – and looks ahead to what’s next post-rugby.

5. What it’s like to… row the Atlantic

“I was literally clinging to the boat with my fingernails.” Former Ireland A lock Damian Browne, who played his club rugby for Connacht, Northampton, Brive, Leinster and Oyonnax, talks through his extraordinary 3,000-mile journey rowing solo across the Atlantic.

6. Club Focus

A round-up of news from grass-roots clubs across the country – will you see your team mentioned?

7. Behind the scenes with England’s rising stars

We spent a day with the England U20 squad to get an insight into what life is like in camp ahead of the Junior World Cup, which kicks off at the end of May.

8. Welcome to my club… Ealing Trailfinders

Rugby World’s Alan Dymock heads to West London to find out how the Greene King IPA Championship runners-up are plotting for a brighter future.

9. Ben Ryan on player burnout

The coach who guided Fiji to gold at the Rio Olympics gives his thoughts on the hot topic that is player burnout – and explains how it can be avoided.

10. Eyes on the play-offs

With the Aviva Premiership and Guinness Pro14 seasons reaching their climax, we bring you a plethora of features involving those in the thick of the action:

Sean Holley analyses how Glasgow have developed a new attacking edge under Dave Rennie

Exeter’s Alec Hepburn talks England, economics and engaging conversations

We discuss the questions surrounding Joey Carbery’s future – fly-half or full-back? Leinster or elsewhere?

Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell talks funny men, phobias and his first job

How to defend like Saracens – Brad Barritt’s top tips for when you don’t have the ball

Munster flyer Alex Wootton reflects on his breakthrough season

Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson provides a glimpse inside his mind

11. Scotland flanker Hamish Watson

As well as breakdown skills and life in the rugby bubble, the Edinburgh back-rower talks about his thriving hat business.

12. New Zealand women’s contracts

In a major step forward, New Zealand Rugby have awarded contracts to their 15-a-side women’s players for the first time. Ali Donnelly gets the lowdown from Black Ferns scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge.

13. How to gear up for the sevens season

Bootcamp this month is all about getting ready for playing the abbreviated game, with three exercises to incorporate into your gym routine, advice on supplements and a salad recipe. We also have an interview with Canada sevens player Nate Hirayama.

14. My day off… Motorbiking with Jeff Hassler

The Ospreys and Canada wing has an adventurous streak – as Rugby World discovers when he takes his Triumph motorbike for a spin in the Brecon Beacons.

15. Bristol’s promotion to the Premiership

Pat Lam, who has steered Bristol to the top of the Greene King IPA Championship and back to the Aviva Premiership, explains what the club’s plans are going forward.

