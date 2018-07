The English Premiership has a new sponsor for the 2018-19 season but will there be a new team lifting the trophy at the end of the season? Here are all the Gallagher Premiership fixtures for the new campaign and results will be updated during the season…

Gallagher Premiership Fixtures 2018-19

Round 1

Fri 31 Aug Bristol v Bath (7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 1 Sep Gloucester v Northampton (2pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 1 Sep Harlequins v Sale (3pm)

Sat 1 Sep Worcester v Wasps (3pm)

Sat 1 Sep Exeter v Leicester (4.30pm) Live on BT Sport

Sun 2 Sep Newcastle v Saracens (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 2

Fri 7 Sep Northampton v Harlequins (7.45) Live on BT Sport

Sat 8 Sep Wasps v Exeter (2pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 8 Sep Leicester v Newcastle (3pm)

Sat 8 Sep Saracens v Bristol (3pm)

Sat 8 Sep Bath v Gloucester (4.30pm) Live on BT Sport

Sun 9 Sep Sale v Worcester (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 3

Fri 14 Sep Gloucester v Bristol (7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 15 Sep Exeter v Sale (3pm)

Sat 15 Sep Harlequins v Bath (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 15 Sep Northampton v Saracens (3pm)

Sat 15 Sep Worcester v Newcastle (3pm)

Sun 16 Sep Wasps v Leicester (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 4

Fri 21 Sep Newcastle v Exeter (7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 22 Sep Bath v Northampton (3pm)

Sat 22 Sep Bristol v Harlequins (3pm)

Sat 22 Sep Sale v Wasps (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Sun 23 Sep Leicester v Worcester (3pm)

Sun 23 Sep Saracens v Gloucester (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 5

Fri 28 Sep Newcastle v Wasps (7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 29 Sep Bristol v Northampton (3pm)

Sat 29 Sep Exeter v Worcester (3pm)

Sat 29 Sep Gloucester v Harlequins (3pm)

Sat 29 Sep Saracens v Bath (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Sun 30 Sep Leicester v Sale (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 6

Fri 5 Oct Bath v Exeter (7,45pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 6 Oct Northampton v Leicester (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 6 Oct Sale v Newcastle (3pm)

Sat 6 Oct Wasps v Gloucester (3pm)

Sat 6 Oct Harlequins v Saracens (7.30pm) Live on BT Sport

Sun 7 Oct Worcester v Bristol (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 7

Fri 16 Nov Gloucester v Leicester (7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Fri 16 Nov Harlequins v Newcastle (7.45pm)

Sat 17 Nov Bath v Worcester (12.45pm)

Sat 17 Nov Northampton v Wasps (1pm)

Sat 17 Nov Saracens v Sale (1pm)

Sun 18 Nov Bristol v Exeter (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 8

Fri 23 Nov Newcastle v Bath (7.45pm)

Fri 23 Nov Worcester v Harlequins (7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 24 Nov Exeter v Gloucester (1pm)

Sat 24 Nov Sale v Northampton (1pm)

Sat 24 Nov Wasps v Bristol (1pm)

Sun 25 Nov Leicester v Saracens (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 9

Fri 30 Nov Harlequins v Exeter (7.45pm) Live on BT Sport

Sat 1 Dec Bristol v Leicester (3pm)

Sat 1 Dec Gloucester v Worcester (3pm)

Sat 1 Dec Northampton v Newcastle (3pm)

Sat 1 Dec Saracens v Wasps (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Sun 2 Dec Bath v Sale (3pm) Live on BT Sport

Round 10

21/22/23 Dec Exeter v Saracens

21/22/23 Dec Leicester v Harlequins

21/22/23 Dec Newcastle v Gloucester

21/22/23 Dec Sale v Bristol

21/22/23 Dec Wasps v Bath

21/22/23 Dec Worcester v Northampton

Round 11

28/29/30 Dec Bath v Leicester

28/29/30 Dec Bristol v Newcastle

28/29/30 Dec Gloucester v Sale

28/29/30 Dec Northampton v Exeter

28/29/30 Dec Saracens v Worcester

28/29/30 Dec Harlequins v Wasps

Round 12

4/5/6 Jan Exeter v Bristol

4/5/6 Jan Leicester v Gloucester

4/5/6 Jan Newcastle v Harlequins

4/5/6 Jan Sale v Saracens

4/5/6 Jan Wasps v Northampton

4/5/6 Jan Worcester v Bath

Round 13

15/16/17 Feb Bath v Newcastle

15/16/17 Feb Bristol v Wasps

15/16/17 Feb Gloucester v Exeter

15/16/17 Feb Harlequins v Worcester

15/16/17 Feb Northampton v Sale

15/16/17 Feb Saracens v Leicester

Round 14

22/23/24 Feb Exeter v Newcastle

22/23/24 Feb Gloucester v Saracens

22/23/24 Feb Harlequins v Bristol

22/23/24 Feb Northampton v Bath

22/23/24 Feb Wasps v Sale

22/23/24 Feb Worcester v Leicester

Round 15

1/2/3 Mar Bath v Harlequins

1/2/3 Mar Bristol v Gloucester

1/2/3 Mar Leicester v Wasps

1/2/3 Mar Newcastle v Worcester

1/2/3 Mar Sale v Exeter

1/2/3 Mar Saracens v Northampton

Round 16

8/9/10 Mar Bath v Saracens

8/9/10 Mar Harlequins v Gloucester

8/9/10 Mar Northampton v Bristol

8/9/10 Mar Sale v Leicester

8/9/10 Mar Wasps v Newcastle

8/9/10 Mar Worcester v Exeter

Round 17

Sat 23 Mar Newcastle v Sale

22/23/24 Mar Bristol v Worcester

22/23/24 Mar Exeter v Bath

22/23/24 Mar Gloucester v Wasps

22/23/24 Mar Leicester v Northampton

22/23/24 Mar Saracens v Harlequins

Round 18

Sat 6 Apr Bath v Bristol (Twickenham)

5/6/7 Apr Leicester v Exeter

5/6/7 Apr Northampton v Gloucester

5/6/7 Apr Sale v Harlequins

5/6/7 Apr Saracens v Worcester

5/6/7 Apr Wasps v Worcester

Round 19

12/13/14 Apr Bristol v Saracens

12/13/14 Apr Exeter v Wasps

12/13/14 Apr Gloucester v Bath

12/13/14 Apr Harlequins v Northampton

12/13/14 Apr Newcastle v Leicester

12/13/14 Apr Worcester v Sale

Round 20

26/26/28 Apr Exeter v Harlequins

26/26/28 Apr Leicester v Bristol

26/26/28 Apr Newcastle v Northampton

26/26/28 Apr Sale v Bath

26/26/28 Apr Wasps v Saracens

26/26/28 Apr Worcester v Gloucester

Round 21

3/4/5 May Bath v Wasps

3/4/5 May Bristol v Sale

3/4/5 May Gloucester v Newcastle

3/4/5 May Harlequins v Leicester

3/4/5 May Northampton v Worcester

3/4/5 May Saracens v Exeter

Round 22

Sat 18 May Exeter v Northampton

Sat 18 May Leicester v Bath

Sat 18 May Newcastle v Bristol

Sat 18 May Sale v Gloucester

Sat 18 May Wasps v Harlequins

Sat 18 May Worcester v Saracens

Semi-finals

Weekend 24/25 May Live on BT Sport

Final

Saturday 1 June (Twickenham) Live on BT Sport

Aviva Premiership Results 2017-18