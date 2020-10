Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2020

For fans of the women’s game, there are some excellent opportunities to watch the Women’s Six Nations as it sits alongside the men’s Six Nations championship.

Take a look at the full schedule for the 2020 tournament below, now updated to include the dates of the weekends when matches that were postponed because of the pandemic will take place. All kick-off times are UK & Ireland.

Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2020

ROUND ONE

Sunday 2 February France 13-19 England

Sunday 2 February Ireland 18-14 Scotland

Sunday 2 February Wales 15-19 Italy

Related: Catch up on what happened in the first round of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations

ROUND TWO

Saturday 8 February France 45-10 Italy

Sunday 9 February Ireland 31-12 Wales

Monday 10 February Scotland 0-53 England

Related: All the goings-on from round two of the Women’s Six Nations

ROUND THREE

Sunday 23 February Wales 0-50 France

Sunday 23 February England 27-0 Ireland

Sunday 23 February Italy v Scotland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak



Related: England remain on course for Grand Slam after round three of Women’s Six Nations

ROUND FOUR

Saturday 7 March England 66-7 Wales

Saturday 7 March Scotland v France, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sunday 8 March Ireland v Italy, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Related: Is England’s dominance good for the Women’s Six Nations?

ROUND FIVE

Sunday 15 March Wales v Scotland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sunday 15 March Italy v England, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sunday 15 March France v Ireland, POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

RESCHEDULED MATCHES

ROUND FOUR

Sunday 25 October Ireland v Italy (1pm, Energia Park) Sunday 25 October Scotland v France (2.05pm, Scotstoun) Live on BBC Alba

ROUND FIVE



Sunday 1 November France v Ireland (1.30pm, Le Stadium)

Sunday 1 November Wales v Scotland (4.15pm, tbc) Live on BBC Alba

Sunday 1 November Italy v England (5pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on Sky Sports

ROUND THREE



Sunday 6 December Italy v Scotland (6pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on BBC Alba



Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2019

ROUND ONE

Friday 1 February Ireland 7-51 England

Friday 1 February Scotland 7-28 Italy

Saturday 2 February France 52-3 Wales

ROUND TWO

Friday 8 February Scotland 5-22 Ireland

Saturday 9 February Italy 3-3 Wales

Sunday 10 February England 41-26 France

ROUND THREE

Saturday 23 February Italy 29-27 Ireland

Saturday 23 February France 41-10 Scotland

Sunday 24 February Wales 12-51 England

ROUND FOUR

Friday 8 March Scotland 15-17 Wales

Saturday 9 March England 55-0 Italy

Saturday 9 March Ireland 17-47 France

ROUND FIVE

Saturday 16 March England 80-0 Scotland

Sunday 17 March Italy 31-12 France

Sunday 17 March Wales 24-5 Ireland

Women’s Six Nations Results 2018

ROUND ONE

Friday 2 February Wales 18-17 Scotland



Saturday 3 February France 24-0 Ireland



Sunday 4 February Italy 7-42 England



ROUND TWO

Saturday 10 February England 52-0 Wales



Saturday 10 February Scotland 3-26 France



Sunday 11 February Ireland 21-8 Italy



ROUND THREE

Friday 23 February Scotland 8-43 England

Saturday 24 February France 57-0 Italy



Sunday 25 February Ireland 35-12 Wales



ROUND FOUR

Saturday 10 March France 18-17 England



Sunday 11 March Wales 15-22 Italy



Sunday 11 March Ireland 12-15 Scotland



ROUND FIVE

Friday 16 March England 33-11 Ireland

Friday 16 March Wales 3-38 France

Sunday 18 March Italy 26-12 Scotland

Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.