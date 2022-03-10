Who we are



Here’s a little bit about us. Rugby World is the world’s leading multi-platform rugby union media brand.

For more than six decades, we have been taking you closer to the game’s biggest names with our unrivalled access to players and coaches. Our team of passionate writers unearth details you didn’t even realise you wanted to know, and our talented photographers and designers produce creative and powerful imagery.

Our coverage spans all levels of the sport, from Rugby World Cups to grass roots, and our experts provide advice and analysis that you can employ in your own game. We salute rugby’s major moments while also shining a spotlight on big issues in the game and delivering hard-hitting opinions on major talking points.

The website and social media channels are more recent additions to the magazine brand, which was established in 1960 and is published 12 times a year in print and digital formats. But for all that has changed in the 60-plus years that Rugby World has been in existence, much has stayed the same. We continue to bring you the stories behind the news, now across myriad formats and platforms. Above all, we want to celebrate rugby.

Rugby World contact details



Email: rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Telephone: +44 (0)330 390 6479

Address: Rugby World, Future Publishing Ltd, Unit 415, Winnersh Triangle, Eskdale Road, Winnersh, RG41 5TU

Social media: Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More details, including staff contact details, can be found on our Contact Us page.

Meet the Rugby World team

Sarah Mockford, Editor

Sarah has spent two decades working in sports journalism, both as a writer and sub-editor, for publications including The Sunday Times, The Daily Express, The Times and Evening Standard. Having previously worked for the magazine on a freelance basis, she joined Rugby World full-time in 2005 and was appointed editor in 2018. CONTACT SARAH

Alan Dymock, Features editor

A loosehead prop in his playing days, Alan represented Scotland at two Junior World Championships. He joined Rugby World as a features writer in 2013 and specialises in long-reads and detailed studies of big-picture issues within the game, as well as stories of far-flung events and quirky characters. CONTACT ALAN Alan Pearey, Writer/Sub-editor

Alan has worked in sports journalism for nearly 40 years. He covered the great Bath team of the early Nineties for the city’s Evening Chronicle and has worked at Rugby World for 25 years. A qualified referee, he chairs a judging panel for the British Sports Book Awards and also worked as a statistician for ITV during RWC 2015. CONTACT ALAN Kevin Eason, Group Art Director

With more than 23 years of experience in design, as Group Art Director Kevin leads a team of designers across Future’s Sports print and digital portfolio. He brings passion, experience and big-picture thinking to deliver creative objectives. Enthusiast and ‘willing’ to participate in all sports… It’s the taking part that counts, right?! CONTACT KEVIN Jamie Latchford, Group Art Editor

Jamie is a fair-weather biker and extremely unlucky with DIY. He has more than 21 years of experience on a broad range of titles, with early roots in branding and media. He is passionate about all things design and has worked on Rugby World since 2003. CONTACT JAMIE Richard Tole, Picture Editor

Richard has worked within the print publishing and digital media industry for more than 23 years. Delivering high-spec photography and visuals to some of the biggest and most loved sports titles in the country. No sport disinterests him and he still finds using Google Earth fascinating. Also needs to shave more. CONTACT RICHARD Matthew Johnston, Head of Sport

Matt heads up our commercial team. He has more than 25 years experience working in sports media and is an expert in building and delivering effective print, digital and social campaigns. He works across Future’s sports titles. CONTACT MATT

Rugby World Subscriptions

Get The Magazine

There are several ways to get Rugby World magazine, whether by taking out a subscription or buying single issues. Here are the links you need:

Subscriptions Queries

For all subscription queries please ring +44 (0)330 333 1120 (lines are open Monday to Saturday 8am-6pm, UK time) or email help@magazinesdirect.com

UK calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.

You may also be able to solve your query online. Head to www.mymagazine.co.uk where you can update your delivery address and billing details, renew your subscription, find out when your next issue is scheduled to be delivered and let us know if you are missing an issue and request a replacement.

Why Trust Us?

For more than 60 years, Rugby World has been the voice of global rugby. Whether it’s our exclusive interviews with the sport’s star names, in-depth features on hot topics in the game or highlighting incredible rugby stories from around the world, we produce insightful, impartial and accurate content.

We have contributors and contacts around the world to help us bring you the rugby stories that matter because we’re passionate about the game.We also aim to educate when it comes to player safety and mental and physical health, and consult with experts in those fields to produce such content.

We recognise that it is becoming increasingly expensive to be a rugby fan, so we look to provide information on how you can enjoy the game you love, be that details of TV subscriptions or recommendations for boots. And when we recommend a product, we mean it.

Rugby World is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (which regulates the UK’s magazine and newspaper industry). We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism.

If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint please contact rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk.

Rugby World is part of Future PLC. We are both fiercely committed to protecting your privacy. Please have a look at our in-depth privacy policy to find out more.