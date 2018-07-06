Six Nations Fixtures: Plus all the latest news, opinion and highlights
The 2019 Six Nations fixtures list has been announced and the tournament will start with three fixtures that provided close contests in Round 5 of the 2018 edition. On Friday night, France will play against Wales looking to avenge their 14-13 loss a year previously. A day later, Italy go up against Scotland in a rematch of the thriller that took place at the Stadio Olimpico in 2018. Finally, in the pick of the weekend, Ireland go up against England with both sides looking to get their tournament off to a winning start.
Six Nations Fixtures Country by Country
In the final weekend of the tournament France travel to Rome and then Ireland face a tough trip to the Principality Stadium in a match which could prove crucial to their Grand Slam hopes. England welcome Scotland in the final match of the 2019 competition. Who do you think is going to win it all?
Six Nations Fixtures 2019
(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)
Round 1
France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France
Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 2
Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico
England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
Round 3
France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France
Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium
Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium
Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 5
Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico
Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium
England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
Six Nations Squad and Team News
2018 Six Nations Results
Saturday 3rd February Wales 34-7 Scotland
Saturday 3rd February France 13-15 Ireland
Sunday 4th February Italy 15-46 England
Round 2
Saturday 10th February, Ireland 56-19 Italy
Saturday 10th February, England 12-6 Wales
Sunday 11th February, Scotland 32-26 France
Round 3
Friday 23rd February, France 34-17 Italy
Saturday 24th February, Ireland 37-27 Wales
Saturday 24th February, Scotland 25-13 England
Round 4
Saturday 10th March, Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Saturday 10th March, France 22-16 England
Sunday 11th March, Wales 38-14 Italy
Round 5
Saturday 17th March, Italy 27-29 Scotland
Saturday 17th March, England 15-24 Ireland
Saturday 17th March, Wales 14-13 France
2017 Six Nations Results
Round 1
Saturday 4th February – Scotland 27-22 Ireland – Report
Saturday 4th February – England 19-16 France – Report
Sunday 5th February – Italy 7-33 Wales – Report
Round 2
Saturday 11th February – Italy 10-63 Ireland – Report
Saturday 11th February – Wales 16-21 England – Report
Sunday 12th February – France 22-16 Scotland – Report
Round 3
Saturday 25th February – Scotland 29-13 Wales – Report
Saturday 25th February – Ireland 19-9 France – Report
Sunday 26th February – England 36-15 Italy – Report
Round 4
Friday 10th March – Wales 22-9 Ireland – Report
Saturday 11th March – Italy 18-40 France – Report
Saturday 11th March – England 61-21 Scotland – Report
Round 5
Saturday 18th March – Scotland 29-0 Italy – Report
Saturday 18th March – France 20-18 Wales – Report
Saturday 18th March – Ireland 13-9 England – Report
