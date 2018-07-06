In the final weekend of the tournament France travel to Rome and then Ireland face a tough trip to the Principality Stadium in a match which could prove crucial to their Grand Slam hopes. England welcome Scotland in the final match of the 2019 competition. Who do you think is going to win it all?

Six Nations Fixtures 2019

(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Six Nations Squad and Team News

England Six Nations Squad

Wales Six Nations Squad

Scotland Six Nations Squad

Ireland Six Nations Squad

France Six Nations Squad

Italy Six Nations Squad

2018 Six Nations Results

Round 1

Saturday 4th February – Scotland 27-22 Ireland – Report

Saturday 4th February – England 19-16 France – Report

Sunday 5th February – Italy 7-33 Wales – Report

Round 2

Saturday 11th February – Italy 10-63 Ireland – Report

Saturday 11th February – Wales 16-21 England – Report

Sunday 12th February – France 22-16 Scotland – Report

Round 3

Saturday 25th February – Scotland 29-13 Wales – Report

Saturday 25th February – Ireland 19-9 France – Report

Sunday 26th February – England 36-15 Italy – Report

Round 4

Friday 10th March – Wales 22-9 Ireland – Report

Saturday 11th March – Italy 18-40 France – Report

Saturday 11th March – England 61-21 Scotland – Report

Round 5

Saturday 18th March – Scotland 29-0 Italy – Report

Saturday 18th March – France 20-18 Wales – Report

Saturday 18th March – Ireland 13-9 England – Report

