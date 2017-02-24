Lion City: Seven reasons to visit the Singapore 7s

There's something for everyone in Singapore, including its brilliant sevens tournament

Advertising feature

1. Family fun

Singapore is a great travel destination for people of all ages.

KidZania is a child-sized city where little ones can indulge in role play, while Playeum allows them to unleash their inner artists.

Thrill-seekers can get their adrenalin fix at Universal Studios Singapore, South-East Asia’s first Hollywood-themed park, and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

2. Local cuisine

Singaporeans love their food – they’re always queuing for the next must-try eatery or hawker stall.

Singapore boasts 29 Michelin-starred restaurants and 34 hawker-stalls, serving reasonably-priced, high-quality food, that hold the Michelin Bib Gourmand.

So when in Singapore, do as the locals do – join a snaking queue to feast on authentic street-food treats, or dine fine at one of this gastronomic hub’s many top restaurants.

3. Rugby sevens

What other reason would you need to go? The HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s is one of the hottest tickets on the World Rugby Sevens Series.

On 15-16 April, stars of the sevens game go head to head in 45 matches under the world’s largest free-spanning dome, within the Singapore National Stadium.

South Africa top the series table currently, ahead of England, Fiji and New Zealand. Two top Asian sides, Japan and Hong Kong, are also in the fray. There’s live music, in-stadia contests with top prizes, and fans from far and near in fancy dress.

4. Shopping

Singapore is heaven for shopaholics. Besides the iconic shopping district of Orchard Road with its huge flagship outlets, you’ll have a field day seeking out affordable fashion pieces at Bugis Street, or exploring the independent boutiques of Kampong Glam.

You’ll also be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking the latest fashion creations from the array of homegrown Singaporean designer outlets all over town.

5. Wildlife and green spaces



Nature lovers will be delighted to explore Singapore’s many green pockets, such as the 74-hectare Singapore Botanic Gardens, the country’s first UNESCO Heritage Site, or the iconic Gardens by the Bay to marvel at the Cloud Forest and Flower Dome.

Fancy a walk high up above the trees? Check out the TreeTop Walk at MacRitchie Reservoir Park, a 250m-long free-standing bridge suspended over the canopy of trees, for a chance to spot the native long-tailed macaque.

Animal lovers can also visit the Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Night Safari.

6. Heritage precincts



You’ll be amazed by what you find away from the towering skyscrapers and busy traffic. There are numerous quaint and unique neighbourhoods, often dotted with architectural gems, in Singapore.

Here on the streets of Tiong Bahru and Katong Joo Chiat, tradition meets modernity in the flowing lines of Architecture Moderne and in the beautifully preserved heritage shophouses.

To explore Singapore’s Chinese heritage, you could head to historic Chinatown, where revered temples and traditional markets offer a tableau of times gone by.

7. Nightlife

There’s only one place to be after the final whistle at the rugby – Clarke Quay. Catch a shuttle bus from the stadium to this historical riverside hub that boasts a host of stunning restaurants, bars and clubs in which to celebrate your team’s success – or drown your sorrows. Show your HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s ticket to get discounts on drinks.

For a slightly quieter experience of nightlife, head to the enclaves of Holland Village and Dempsey Hill, or the stylish watering holes around the Fullerton, Collyer Quay and Marina Bay area.

