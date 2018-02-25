How Scotland celebrated their Calcutta Cup win – A look at who joined in the celebrations at BT Murrrayfield after Scotland beat England

Scotland’s Six Nations win over England at BT Murrayfield was their first Calcutta triumph in a decade, so it’s little wonder lots of big names wanted to join in the celebrations.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Princess Royal and Harry Potter author JK Rowling were among those at Murrayfield to watch the match and all joined John Barclay and his team in the Scotland changing room to celebrate the victory that ended England’s Grand Slam ambitions.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend even told some of those at Murrayfield that Sturgeon had drunk Champagne from the Calcutta Cup:

Sturgeon retweeted the above tweet and said:

SRU patron Princess Anne presented the Calcutta Cup to Scotland captain Barclay while Rowling has long been a passionate supporter of the national rugby team.

Ahead of the match, Rowling tweeted:

And throughout the match she continually showed her excitement by keeping her followers updated with the score and her final tweet was:

As for the players, they were quick to share their emotions on social media too. Scotland No 8 Ryan Wilson tweeted a picture of him with his family and the Calcutta Cup:

And followed it up this morning by sharing a photo from the post-match changing room on Twitter:

Hamish Watson, who was outstanding at the breakdown and prevented England from building any momentum, paid tribute to the crowd at Murrayfield by saying:

Former Scotland international Scott Hastings also hailed the special atmosphere at the stadium:

Centre Huw Jones, who scored two tries against England, enjoyed one particular tweet from Scotland fan Graham Love:

Public services in Scotland also got involved in the celebrations. The Police Scotland control room tweeted:

And Road Policing Scotland replied to a tweet about a broken down chariot:

It’s clear that not just the players but all the fans in Scotland enjoyed this particular Calcutta Cup victory.

