In the August issue of Rugby World we go behind the scenes on the Lions tour of New Zealand

The Rugby World team bring you exclusive behind-the-scenes access from the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in the new issue. Not only do we speak to players and coaches but we also meet the unsung heroes who make the Lions tick off the field and chat to their opponents too. Here’s a detailed look at the Lions coverage and what else is in the August edition…

INSIDE THE LIONS

Maro Itoje – The Lions lock talks politics, religion and emotional wellbeing

Lions fans – Meet the couple returning to New Zealand to celebrate their wedding anniversary, 12 years after tying the knot during the 2005 Lions tour

Paul Stridgeon – The head of strength and conditioning discusses his training techniques, and admits to having a fear of horses!

Andy Farrell – How do you develop a defence designed to stop the All Blacks in just a few weeks? The coach explains all

Paddy O’Reilly – Meet the kit man known for keeping the Lions’ spirits up

Conor Murray – The scrum-half has mastered the box-kick and tells RW why it’s so successful

Eanna Falvey – Discover the unique challenges that being the Lions doctor entails

Phil Pask – A day in the life of a Lions physio

Ken Owens – We find out more about the personal band of supporters following the hooker around New Zealand

Owen Franks – The All Blacks prop on family ties and celebrating tries

Warren Gatland – The Lions coach gives us the inside track on photos from throughout his career in his ‘life in pictures’



Vinny Hammond – Pressure, playing with Johnny Sexton and speaking ‘Wiganese’ all come up in conversation with the Lions analyst

Kyle Sinckler – The prop’s thirst for knowledge means he has been thriving on this tour

Dwayne Sweeney – The NZ Provincial Barbarians centre relished his chance to face the Lions

Gerard Carmody – It takes two years of planning to put together a Lions tour, as the director of operations explains

What next for the Lions? – We look at what the future holds for the touring team and what must change

PLUS, ALL THIS INSIDE

The Pacific Islands ­– Columnist Stephen Jones gives his verdict on the problems facing Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in the professional era while Ben Ryan gives an insight into his time as Fiji’s sevens coach

Tours review – A look at the success of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in their June Tests, including the ‘find’ of each tour

Hamish Watson – The Scotland flanker on that famous win over Australia

Professional advice – Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins gives his top tips for managing different kickers while former Bath lock Stuart Hooper explains how to score off a lineout drive

James Lowe – The soon-to-be Leinster wing talks about his struggle with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis

Women’s rugby – Test centurion Tamara Taylor talks about her life in rugby, Sarah Hunter provides a few insights into her personality and we report on England’s first win over the Black Ferns in New Zealand since 2001

Scott Robertson – The Crusaders coach on dancing, dream dinner guests and Dagg the joker