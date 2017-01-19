Hotshot: Scarlets fly-half Billy McBryde

Date of birth 24 October 1996. Country Wales

When did you start playing rugby?

I went to my local club, Tumble, when I was six or seven. I was there through the age grades and got picked up by the Scarlets when I was about 14.

Have you played in other positions?

I started as No 8, then moved to centre and now I’m outside-half. I was never built to be a front-row like dad!

What role has your dad (former Wales hooker Robin McBryde) played in your career?

He used to help out a bit at my club but he’s more of an adviser to me. He never put any pressure on me to play. He’s very honest with me and the only thing we can’t agree on is when he tells me how to kick!

How do you like goalkicking?

I perform well under pressure so it’s a challenge I really enjoy.

Did you ever want to do anything other than be a rugby player?

No, it’s very much what I strove to do. I had a setback at 17, when I had quite a serious knee operation, but I was determined to overcome it.

How was it with Wales U20 last season?

Winning the Grand Slam was the highlight of my career so far.

What are your aims now?

If I play well for Llanelli I’m hoping to get my chance for the Scarlets. I had a few pre-season games for them.

What do you do outside rugby?

I’m in the second year of a sports coaching degree at Coleg Sir Gâr and my parents would say I spend too much time watching TV!

RW Verdict: McBryde’s last-ditch penalty gave Wales U20 a Six Nations win over Scotland last spring and he kicked more points against France. He turns 20 this month so is now looking to impress outside age-grade rugby.

First published in the November 2016 edition of Rugby World magazine.