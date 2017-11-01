Find out more about Arron Read in our Q&A

Born 10 July 1999 Birthplace Chester, Cheshire Club Sale Sharks Country England Position Wing

How did you get into rugby?

I’d watch my dad play and wanted to get involved. I played football but didn’t enjoy it as much. I liked the contact; it was more physical. And I liked running with ball in hand.

How old were you when you first played?

Nine, at Tarleton RFC. I started as a ten and then moved to the wing and I enjoy it there. It’s much better for me because I’m more of a runner than a ball player. I’m better on the ball in space than with distribution and stuff like that.

Did you play any other sports?

I did a bit of athletics – sprinting 100m and 200m – and golf. I like the driving range. And I love table tennis.

Talk us through your representative honours…

I played North U16 and then my first England game was for the U18s against Scotland this year. I joined the Sale Academy at 15 and trained once a week, but I’m full-time now.

You played in the Singha Sevens for Sale…

We had a young team and I really enjoyed it. I’ve played in the A team too.

How big a boost was it being given a five-year deal by the club?

It’s great and I’m looking forward to the next few years with them. On and off the field, I just want to learn and improve.

Who’s been the biggest influence on you?

My family’s support has been important and my move to Kirkham Grammar School when I was 16 had a big influence because I did more rugby training. Aled Trenhaile was the head coach and I improved a lot. He’s got a lot of rugby knowledge.

Who were your childhood heroes?

Jonny Wilkinson and Brian O’Driscoll were the main two; I wanted to be like them. Even now, watching TV, I look what England players are doing and New Zealand players are doing, and see if I can learn off them.

RW Verdict: The Sharks clearly see huge potential in the winger given the long-term contract he signed recently. He should learn a lot from the back-three talent at the club, the likes of Denny Solomona, Mike Haley and Will Addison.

This article first appeared in the November 2017 issue of Rugby World.