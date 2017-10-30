Get to know Wales U18 scrum-half Harri Morgan

Born 16 March 2000 Birthplace Maesteg Region Ospreys Country Wales Position Scrum-half

When did you get involved in rugby?

I played for my district side, Maesteg, at about 11 and joined my local club, Maesteg Celtic, after that.

Did you play any other sports when you were younger?

Football. I was with Cardiff City for a few years, until U11s, and was a midfielder. It’s helped with the kicking side of rugby and my vision.

Have you always played scrum-half?

I started off on the wing or at full-back but my father encouraged me to go to scrum-half. I wasn’t one of the biggest and looking down the line it was the best position for me.

What do you like about the position?

I just like being involved all the time. You have involvements with every single play, get your hands on the ball, and are mixing it with the forwards and backs.

Who is your rugby hero?

Aaron Smith is a big one for me. He’s just so accurate in everything he does and he makes it look easy.

How did you get involved with the Ospreys?

I’d moved from Maesteg Celtic to Bryncethin and came into the Bridgend District for U15s. I got picked up at 15 by the Ospreys and have been in the academy since. I train there Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a Wednesday game. They have helped me a lot with my game.

Have you done any work with Rhys Webb?

We are separate from the first team but a few months ago he gave us some pointers on box-kicking.

Is it hard to juggle the training with your studies?

I’ve got one more year of A levels and it is hard, but the Ospreys and the school work with each other really well and most of my lessons fit around training. I want to go to uni next year to study something to do with sport.

How did you enjoy the Wales U18 tour to South Africa?

It was awesome, the best experience in my life so far.

What are your strengths?

I don’t mind the physical side and I also enjoy it when the game becomes unstructured.

What do you need to work on?

Making sure I’m accurate in every part of the game. Even if I’m getting tired, I need to focus on being accurate.

And your goals this season?

To play Premiership rugby for Bridgend Ravens and have some U20s involvement.

RW Verdict: Already called into a Wales U20 training camp, this teenager is highly rated by his coaches and is expected to go far. He is comfortable alongside older players and is keen to learn from the world’s best, saying: “I watch rugby 24/7.”

This article first appeared in the November 2017 issue of Rugby World.