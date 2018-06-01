Find out more about this rising star who is also the son of former Wales lock Gareth Llewellyn

Hotshot: Cardiff Blues and Wales U20 centre Max Llewellyn

Date of birth 13 January 1999 Born Kingston, Surrey Region Cardiff Blues Country Wales Position Centre

What sports did you play growing up?

I played football and in a few golf competitions. Then I started playing rugby at the CRICC club the first year it was contact.

Have you always played in midfield?

My dad (former Wales lock Gareth Llewellyn) wanted me to be a centre – I think he wanted to be a centre when he was younger! He said, “You don’t want to be in the forwards!” The first game I played I was at second-row, then I was moved out to centre.

What do you like about the position?

There’s an element of everything to it. You have to be skilled and fit, and you need different physical aspects. It’s really challenging as a player.

Does your dad offer good advice?

He’s a massive influence and a huge reason why I’ve been so successful so far. He’s been taught by some of the best coaches in world, like Steve Hansen, and he’s passed down his knowledge. He’ll go over games with me, what to improve and what I’m doing well.

What are your strengths?

For a big man I have pretty good footwork, which helps my carrying. And there’s my offload ability. If I manage to stay on my feet, I can get an offload in to help someone else.

And work-ons?

If you look at England with Owen Farrell at 12, they have two players who can play. I’m working on that, developing my skills so I can be like a second ten.

When did you link up with Cardiff Blues?

At U16s. I’m in the academy and train four times a week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

How did you find the U20 Six Nations?

It was a really good experience for me. I was very proud to represent my country and I learnt a lot from it. It’s the first time I’d been involved in that environment as I didn’t come through U16s or U18s.

Who were your childhood heroes?

I did look up to my dad and the main person I wanted to be like was Shane Williams, but I soon realised I was never going to be that type of player! As I got older, it was Sonny Bill Williams.

What do you do away from rugby?

I’m studying business at Cardiff Met. It’s been hard, studying full-time and being involved in rugby, so next year I might go part-time.

RW VERDICT: At 6ft 4in, Max has inherited his dad’s height. He’s played for the Blues in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and got his first taste of international age-grade rugby this year. A place in Wales’ U20 World Cup squad will be his next target.

This article originally appearing in the June 2018 edition of Rugby World magazine. Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.