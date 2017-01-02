Ten reasons to buy Rugby World’s February 2017 edition

With a new year upon us, the latest issue of Rugby World is full of advice to help you make 2017 your best yet. Plus, there are plenty of big-name interviews as we speak to players looking to make their mark in Lions year. Here are ten reasons to buy a copy of the February issue…

1. New Year, New You

We’ve enlisted the help of various experts to offer you advice to help make 2017 a year to remember. From how to put together the best conditioning programme to ensuring you get a good night’s sleep, from ten nutrition rules to eat by to tips to enhance your mentality in games, there is a host of useful information. Plus, Neil Back explains why it’s never too late to get fit and Ben Ryan lays out a plan to give your team culture an MOT.

2. Unbeaten England

Eddie Jones’s England ended 2016 unbeaten and on a run of 14 straight wins – so what can they achieve in 2017 and beyond? We compare the current crop to the 2003 World Cup winners and analyse whether Eddie’s England can better Woodward’s greats. Are this team legends in the making?

3. New Zealand travel tips

Planning to follow the Lions in New Zealand this summer? Well, Rugby World is here to help with a look at what is on offer for travelling fans in the Land of the Long White Cloud – and trust us, you will not be bored! As well as a look at tourist attractions in each of the match cities, five former All Blacks offer their best travel tips.

4. Who is Huw Jones?

Centre Huw Jones excelled for Scotland during the autumn Tests, but what do you know about him? We give you the lowdown on the Scot currently plying his trade in South Africa – and put right a few misconceptions about him.

5. How to use two ball-players

George Ford and Owen Farrell, Danny Cipriani and Jimmy Gopperth, Gareth Steenson and Henry Slade… plenty of teams are reaping the rewards of having two ball-players at ten and 12 right now. Worcester coach Sam Vesty explains how your side can benefit from such a selection.

6. Bright young things

Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies is making waves in Wales with his attacking style and we catch up with him about instincts, the Six Nations and Dan Biggar. We also discover how centre Jonathan Joseph bounced back from the disappointments of the 2015-16 season to excel for Bath and England. From the backs to the pack – Leinster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath talks the highs and lows of playing New Zealand.

7. A 2017 wish-list

A new year is always full of hope and expectation – and our columnist Stephen Jones presents a dozen wishes for rugby in 2017. From Lions to league and fixtures to finances, he reveals what he would like to see happen in the game over the next 12 months. Will you agree?

8. Foreign influence

Ruan Pienaar only has a few months left at Ulster and he tells RW he’s hoping for a fairy-tale finish to his time with the province as well as explaining why Belfast now means so much to him and his family. Italy back-rower Simone Favaro is having a similar love affair with Scotland and believes his game has vastly improved since joining Glasgow.

9. The two sides of Mike Brown

England’s full-back Mike Brown is known as ‘Mr Angry’ for the feistiness he shows on the pitch, but he insists there is an ice-cool side to him as well. The Harlequin talks to RW about what drives him, who he needs to impress and why England must improve during the Six Nations.

10. And more!

On top of all that, the current issue also features Wales prop Rob Evans, Fiji Sevens captain Osea Kolinisau, Canada Women’s coach Francois Ratier, Sale code-crosser Josh Charnley, winger turned whistle-blower Richard Haughton and insight from our regular columnist, The Secret Player.

