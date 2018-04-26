Canterbury release their latest training kit

When you think of rugby kit, you think of Canterbury. The brand is synonymous with rugby. So when they release new kit we take notice

All of the products in this latest range from Canterbury feature their VapoDri technology, which they claim is a blend of materials with advanced wicking properties. This means that during a hard training session evaporation of sweat is boosted, allowing the garments to dry extremely quickly, which makes them perfect for reusing, and allowing the user to train harder for longer.

VAPODRI FIRST LAYER

The First Layer Training Top has been carefully crafted to give optimum shaping for flexibility and comfort. This is where I think the VapoDri technology comes into its own, because the quick drying characteristics mean it keeps you warm during and post-session but you don’t overheat quickly when you start your workout. You also get that reduced wash-to-wear time – ideal for busy training schedules and daily workouts.

Try to avoid a cotton layer on top because this will just collect the moisture the VapoDri wicks away from your body.

The LARGE size came up slightly bigger than I expected, especially when compared with the T-Shirt, especially if you like a snug fit.

The quarter zip comes down quite low which gives you added temperature control and is finished with a zip guard so when it is zipped under the chin there is no aggravation.

Ideal of winter training and evening gym sessions

Available at Canterbury.com

RRP: £32

VAPODRI+ DRILL T-SHIRT

This new T-shirt from Canterbury is also made with the VapoDri adaptive technology, as mentioned, which reacts to your changing body temperature, keeping you cool and dry. It is a very comfortable, lightweight fit, it comes with a dropped hem on the back to stop the tee rising up, and has side seams skewed to the front to assist ease of movement during your workout.

The LARGE size came up a bit smaller than I expected (something to bear in mind if you’re a front-five forward) but the low-profile dipped collar is a good fit around the neck.

Ideal for your midweek gym sessions.

Available at Canterbury.com

RRP £28

VAPODRI WOVEN SHORT

The shorts also use the VapoDri technology, which wicks away moisture and boosts the evaporation of sweat. They are a very comfortable pair of shorts; the LARGE size fits around the waist as I would expect and with the vented seem there is plenty of room for a larger thigh.

However, the lightweight material and vented seam do not lend themselves to contact rugby training, and I would imagine if you were to break through a gap only to be scragged by the short, the material wouldn’t offer much resistance.

The zipped pocket on the bum is convenient for a gym membership card or your bank card and like the other items in this collection they dry very quickly, extending your wear to wash ratio. They also have an inner brief so could be used lounging around the pool on tour or for training at the beach.

Ideal for the gym and your summer touch sessions. Not appropriate for contact sessions.

Available at Canterbury.com

RRP £23

