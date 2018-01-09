Make it a long weekend Singapore-style at the sevens – you may well be astonished on and off the pitch

Advertising Feature

You might think of Singapore as a little red dot on the map. With an area of just 719sqkm inhabited by less than six million people, you wouldn’t be far off the mark.

Yet while Singapore may be small in size, it punches well above its weight in commerce, finance, transport, tourism, education and entertainment. An ethnically diverse nation, Singapore celebrates every faith and culture, and the sheer choice of everything on offer always surprises first-timers and returning visitors.

Last year, nearly 17m people visited Singapore. One of their main reasons they flocked here was the set of sporting spectaculars that Singapore hosts. And one of those crown jewels is the HSBC Singapore Sevens, which brings 16 of the world’s best teams for two days of epic rugby. The Singapore Sevens also offers mega entertainment and is a party that you can enjoy with the whole family.

The Singapore Sevens may only have started in 2016 but in just two short years, it has become one of the key stops on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. In the past two tournaments, Kenya and Canada have emerged champions, upsetting traditional powerhouses Fiji, South Africa, England and New Zealand.

Everyone loves an underdog winning, and Kenya and Canada’s Cinderella stories are now the stuff of sevens legend. But who might snatch the crown this time? Argentina? Russia? Wales? Will it be another underdog year or will the top dogs bring them to heel? All will be revealed on 28-29 April. And guess what… it is the Chinese Year of the Dog!

Even if it is sport that brings you here, a sea of surprises awaits off the pitch too.

Singapore is speckled with skyscrapers, but it’s no urban jungle. If you fancy nature, why not trek off the beaten path and enjoy the tranquility of Lower Peirce Reservoir Park? Perfect for a short trek or even a pastoral picnic for families with children.

Once the final whistle’s blown on the helter-skelter rugby, you might feel the need to chill out over a tall drink and yummy dinner. Let the eclectic vibe of the charming bars, bistros and bodegas of Keong Saik Road wash over you.

If witnessing a weekend of world-class rugby sevens leave you craving for yet another adrenalin rush, there’s an array of heart-pumping activities that will thrill you just as much as the on-pitch action does!

The Seletar Aerospace Park must be one of Singapore’s best kept gourmet secrets. A new food enclave that offers an amazing immersion in Singapore’s colonial past, hip and chic diners will find endless Instagrammable opportunities (and many options to satisfy your craving for food) in Singapore’s north. What’s more, it is family friendly too, with an aeroplane-themed park to inspire future aviators.

Check in to Singapore at the end of April to enjoy the thrills and spills of the rugby. There might just be another surprise winner at the Singapore Sevens. But whatever you’re passionate about – shopping, nature, food, entertainment, or just spending quality time with your loved ones – Singapore will surprise you.