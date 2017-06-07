Lions 2017: Twitter reacts to the British & Irish Lions versus the Blues

The Lions loss to the Blues was dissected by fans and experts alike on social media. Here are a selection of tweets that caught the eye

The British & Irish Lions’ loss to the Auckland Blues this morning will have left those stirring with a coffee reaching for the drinks cabinet. The performance of the men in red was improved on their first outing but will leave Gatland’s squad with plenty to consider before Saturday’s game against New Zealand’s top ranked side, the Crusaders.

As usual twitter had plenty to say about this rainy evening in Eden Park. Below are the best reactions to the game:

1. Whilst some enjoyed the Blues’ Haka, the likes of the outspoken Matt Dawson was left wondering if this gave the home side an unfair advantage.

2. Despite being on the comeback trail from injury, Sonny Bill Williams’ performance did no harm in claiming his place in the New Zealand squad, announced tomorrow. Yep, that’s right, SBW delivered, big time!

3. And it was not just a comeback from injury that the Blues’ offloader-in-chief was battling with today…

4. As for the view from behind enemy lines, Harlequins legend and former All Black Nick Evans was struggling to comprehend the Lions’ kicking tactics, as kick after kick was happily swept up by the Blues’ dangerous back-three

5. Needless to say, questions are sure to be asked about Rory Best’s errant dart at the end of the game.

6. Despite the pun, if things don’t look up, there will not be many Lions fans laughing about the next few weeks of rugby. The room for error is perilously thin.

7. After today’s stellar performance, Will Greenwood is tipping 20-year-old Rieko Ioane to make the All Black test side, after tormenting Jack Nowell out wide.

8. It didn’t take long for the Kiwi banter to begin chiding Lions fans…

9. Whilst some believe this Series is over before it has even started, Jamie Roberts, who played in 2009 and 2013, is quietly optimistic his boys will come good

The result against the Blues was certainly a sucker punch after leading after 75 minutes and despite a marked improvement from their first outing, the Lions seemed to lack the cutting-edge to beat this Auckland side. The Lions will have to put this defeat behind them and take the scalp of Super Rugby’s premier side this Saturday.