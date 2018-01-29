Ten reasons why you need to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s March 2018 edition

As if the Six Nations was not exciting enough, we are giving away two free gifts with Rugby World‘s Six Nations special issue! So not only will you get the brilliant, Six Nations-flavoured features you’d expect in this special edition, but you will also get a championship wallchart and a pull-out guide to every team in the famous competition, the women’s Six Nations and the U20s version too.

On the eve of the most celebrated Test tournament in the world, you shouldn’t need too much persuasion to run out to your local newsagents. But just in case you want an extra nudge, here are ten reasons to buy this brilliant mag…

1. FREE 2018 CALENDAR

Get the inside track on each team with our extensive, 24-page team guide, and keep track of every result with our Six Nations wallchart (complete with great snaps of al four Home Nations on the reverse side).

2. GEORGE FORD’S LIFE IN PICTURES



England’s fly-half talks us through the moments that have defined his short career, as well as telling the stories behind images of his family, his relationship with Jonny Wilkinson and winning moments in the white of England.

3. EPIC WELSH WINS



We count down through the most memorable, awe-inspiring Welsh victories in the history of the Six Nations (and its earlier guises). With obliterations of old enemies, come-from-behind victories and heart-in-mouth moments, there’s plenty in here to get you singing Hymns and Arias.

4. THE NEED FOR SCOTTISH SUCCESS



Columnist Stephen Jones explains why something is stirring north of the border and why Scotland roaring is just what the Six Nations – and us fans – need. It’s safe to say that Jones loves his stays in Edinburgh…

5. AKI’S BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS



Ireland and Connacht centre Bundee Aki talks to us exclusively about life in Galway, the challenges he has overcome simply to make it as a professional rugby player and what he made of the storm about his selection for Ireland back in November. There’s eve a mention of the 2000 hit, Angel by Shaggy!

6. FRESH ROSES



We introduce you to the next generation of England women who will be lighting up the Test scene. We talk to all five youngsters – Ellie Kildunne, Zoe Harrison, Caity Mattinson, Lagi Tuima and Hannah Botterman – and England veteran Rachael Burford gives us her view on these upstart talents.

6. SUPER RUGBY RETURNS



While we all get excited about the Six Nations, you must remember that the premier club competition in the southern hemisphere is set to start up again. Our resident columnist Ben Ryan explains what to look out for in the Super Rugby competition. We also talk to the fly-half for last year’s triumphant Crusaders, Richie Mo’unga.

7. SCOTLAND SKIPPER JOHN BARCLAY



This well-respected back-rower is ready to lead the Scots into battle, but there’s lots more he has to talk about. He gives us his thoughts on his high-flying Scarlets side, concussion and his long-running campaign of terror against the easily-scared Stuart Hogg.

8. MUNSTER HERO



As part of our continuing ‘Club Hero’ franchise, we get an insight from former all Black Doug Howlett into what has made Munster stalwart Keith Earls tick over the last impressive decade. A tenacious and industrious character, he should also shine in the green of Ireland over the coming months.

9. INSIDE THE MIND OF HALLAM AMOS



The Wales and Dragons outside back lets us into his head. He talks on diverse subject ranging from studying for his medical degree to learning piano and what he would change about rugby.

10. THE ITALIAN VIEW



Italy and Benetton Treviso back-row Braam Steyn writes exclusively for us about what it’s like to work your way up to Test level from Italy’s Eccellenza, what playing in Rome is like and the continued brilliance of Sergio Parisse.