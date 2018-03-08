Watch this try scored by Bordeaux and Fiji prop Peni Ravai against Toulouse

WATCH: The Best Prop Try Ever

Toulouse and Bordeaux were going back and forth throughout their Top 14 contest on 3 March, and in the 72nd minute, it appeared as if the Toulouse defence was set in place to stop the Bordeaux onslaught that was coming.

Well it appeared that way until Fijian prop Peni Ravai got the ball near the half way line.

In a surprise turn of speed, Ravai burst through the tackle of Toulouse centre Yann David, and then proceeded to surge into the Toulouse twenty-two.

At this point, despite the best efforts of replacement Thomas Ramos, the big man is near impossible to stop. He dotted down in true Fijian fashion grasping the ball with one giant hand.

This got Bordeaux back into the contest although they were a man down because of the red card for Thierry Paiva in the 57th minute, however it did not prove enough as Toulouse emerged victorious with a scoreline of 25 to 19.

Nevertheless, Ravai’s effort was sublime to watch, but anyone who has seen him play before will know how his turn of speed is in fact, not shocking at all.

From a young age, he played in the backline, occasionally playing in the centre or on the wings. However, he switched into the forward pack when there was no space available in the backline.

Due to his size, he quickly moved into the front row, and once again showed his versatility by playing at loose-head, tight-head and hooker.

He has also played Sevens for Fiji too, including at the 2013 United States tournament where they didn’t lose a game in the group stage, but then lost in the semi-finals to New Zealand.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Ravai has also represented the Fijian XV’s side more than 20 times too. The man can do anything!

