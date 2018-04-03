Former England back, Mathew Tait made a brilliant tackle to deny Wasps a certain try last weekend.
WATCH: Mathew Tait Denies Try With Amazing Cover Tackle
Mathew Tait may be 32, but he can still shift.
Leicester had the ball and looked to be moving nicely into the Wasps half. but an audacious offload went wrong, and scrum-half Dan Robson pounced on it with the reflexes of a cat.
It seemed a try was imminent, as he had nobody in front of him, and very few Leicester Tigers chasing him down. However Tait, who had been subbed on after another injury to Manu Tuilagi, was and he pulled off an unbelievable tackle in the corner to save a certain try and keep the Tigers in the match.
As Lawrence Dallaglio asked during commentary, “where did he find that pace from?!”
Austin Healey said, “That was one of the best try-saving tackles I’ve ever seen.”
This is arguable with Sam Underhill’s tackle against Wales, and Kwanele Ngema’s effort in a South African Varsity Cup game.
No doubt though, at 15-7 to Wasps at that stage, it was a pivotal moment. The Tigers somehow stayed in the game, despite wave after wave of Wasps attack, and considering the standings in the Aviva Premiership table, they desperately needed a win if they wanted to keep their hopes of a playoff spot alive. They kept on grinding away, moving into the Wasps half and knocking penalties over thanks to the boot of George Ford. Eventually, in the 76th minute they went ahead by 16 points to 15, the first time they had been ahead for the entire match through the boot of Ford. They held on and are now firmly back in the race for fourth. The win put the Tigers on 51 points, three behind Newcastle who they will play in the penultimate round of the Premiership season, and four behind Wasps. Will they make the playoffs?
No doubt though, at 15-7 to Wasps at that stage, it was a pivotal moment.
The Tigers somehow stayed in the game, despite wave after wave of Wasps attack, and considering the standings in the Aviva Premiership table, they desperately needed a win if they wanted to keep their hopes of a playoff spot alive.
They kept on grinding away, moving into the Wasps half and knocking penalties over thanks to the boot of George Ford.
Eventually, in the 76th minute they went ahead by 16 points to 15, the first time they had been ahead for the entire match through the boot of Ford.
They held on and are now firmly back in the race for fourth.
The win put the Tigers on 51 points, three behind Newcastle who they will play in the penultimate round of the Premiership season, and four behind Wasps.
Will they make the playoffs?
