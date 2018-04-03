Former England back, Mathew Tait made a brilliant tackle to deny Wasps a certain try last weekend.

WATCH: Mathew Tait Denies Try With Amazing Cover Tackle

Mathew Tait may be 32, but he can still shift.

Leicester had the ball and looked to be moving nicely into the Wasps half. but an audacious offload went wrong, and scrum-half Dan Robson pounced on it with the reflexes of a cat.

It seemed a try was imminent, as he had nobody in front of him, and very few Leicester Tigers chasing him down. However Tait, who had been subbed on after another injury to Manu Tuilagi, was and he pulled off an unbelievable tackle in the corner to save a certain try and keep the Tigers in the match.

As Lawrence Dallaglio asked during commentary, “where did he find that pace from?!”

Austin Healey said, “That was one of the best try-saving tackles I’ve ever seen.”

This is arguable with Sam Underhill’s tackle against Wales, and Kwanele Ngema’s effort in a South African Varsity Cup game.