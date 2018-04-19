The first Champions Cup semi-final is between Leinster and Scarlets. Take a look at our preview here.

Leinster vs Scarlets Semi-Final Preview

The first semi-final in the European Champions Cup is an absolute beauty of a match-up.

Ireland’s boys in blue against Wales’ wizards will kick off this Saturday at 15.30 at the Aviva Stadium. Watch on Sky Sports.

Leinster

The Johnny Sexton-led Irish outfit has looked the strongest side in the tournament so far.

During the group stage they were put in an incredibly tough group alongside Premiership champions Exeter, current Top 14 leaders Montpellier, and Glasgow Warriors who have been immense domestically this season. Despite the level of competition, Leinster went undefeated. Their 55-19 victory in week five against Glasgow was particularly impressive.

In the quarter-finals, they went up against England’s Saracens, but it was never a close affair with Leinster coming out with a 30 points to 19 victory.

Obviously, the key man for them is Sexton, who continues to differentiate himself as one of the best players in the world. We can expect a world class performance again this weekend.

But it should be acknowledged that they are not a one-man team. They have class all over the pitch, impressively led ahead by young forwards Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan. Then you can add Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Garry Ringrose, Isa Nacewa, James Lowe, and Rob Kearney to the mix.

Considering they are playing at the Aviva Stadium, which many Irish players on the Leinster team call home, the Scarlets are going to have to play the perfect game to win.