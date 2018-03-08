Check out this unbelievable try scored by Perry Baker during the 2018 United States World Sevens in Las Vegas.

WATCH: Perry Baker Scores Insane Sevens Try

Sevens Rugby at its very best can produce some of the most scintilating and exciting rugby on the planet, due to the fact there are only seven players covering pitches that fifteen players occasionally struggle to defend.

And during the Las Vegas leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, Perry Baker provided one of the most incredible moments in sevens history.

During the semi-final against Fiji, after receiving the ball on his own try line, Baker beat the tackle of one Fijian, then shifted his body weight beautifully to deceive another.

After burning one more Fijian who was acting as cover, that was all she wrote for the defence as the try line beckoned for the lightning-fast American.

Considering it was in the semi-final of the Cup competition, Baker definitely picked a good moment to produce the goods.

The play of Baker throughout the tournament received immense praise from RW columnist Stephen Jones:

Fan of Sevens rugby or not, you cannot deny the try scored by Baker was a brilliant piece of skill and deception.

In terms of the tournament result, as Jones mentioned above, the USA won their home tournament in a final where they absolutely hammered Argentina 28-0.

It signified an upswing in fortunes for the US this season. In Dubai they didn’t win a game and came 15th but the Las Vegas result shows how they have been steadily improving throughout the season. Their last tournament win was in London in 2015.

The World Sevens Series will now shift to Vancouver, Canada this weekend, before going to Hong Kong, Singapore, France and ending the season in England. The Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast will be sandwiched between Hong Kong and Singapore in April and the Sevens World Cup takes place in San Francisco in July.

Think you have seen a better try than Baker’s? Feel free to comment below.

