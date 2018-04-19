Five Spain players have been banned for confronting the referee after they lost to Belgium 18-10 in March

Five Spain Players Banned After Loss To Belgium

Five Spain players have been given bans for confronting Romanian referee Vlad Iordachescu after their controversial 18-10 loss to Belgium in March.

A Rugby Europe Independent Judicial Committee met on Tuesday 17 April to discuss the actions of the Spanish players at the final whistle. The bans vary in severity with scrum-half Guillaume Rouet and substitute Sebastian Rouet receiving the heaviest sanctions; they were banned for 36 and 43 weeks respectively.

Both men were found guilty of physical and verbal abuse of a match official.

Three other players – flankers Pierre Barthere and Lucas Guillaume, and fly-half Mathieu Belie – all received 14-week bans. They were found guilty of verbally threatening the match official.

The bans are effective immediately and cover all rugby activities. They have seven days to appeal the decision.

