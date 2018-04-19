Five Spain players have been banned for confronting the referee after they lost to Belgium 18-10 in March
Five Spain Players Banned After Loss To Belgium
Five Spain players have been given bans for confronting Romanian referee Vlad Iordachescu after their controversial 18-10 loss to Belgium in March.
A Rugby Europe Independent Judicial Committee met on Tuesday 17 April to discuss the actions of the Spanish players at the final whistle. The bans vary in severity with scrum-half Guillaume Rouet and substitute Sebastian Rouet receiving the heaviest sanctions; they were banned for 36 and 43 weeks respectively.
Both men were found guilty of physical and verbal abuse of a match official.
Three other players – flankers Pierre Barthere and Lucas Guillaume, and fly-half Mathieu Belie – all received 14-week bans. They were found guilty of verbally threatening the match official.
The bans are effective immediately and cover all rugby activities. They have seven days to appeal the decision.
World Rugby has said it “was deeply concerned” by the decision to appoint Romanian officials for the Spain-Belgium match given that the outcome affected Romania’s World Cup qualification and was due to order a replay.
However, the fact the eligibility of certain players who appeared in the Rugby Europe Championship has been called into question has become an even bigger issue. World Rugby has launched an investigation into that before making any decisions on sanctions.
