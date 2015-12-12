Find out how you did in our quiz on all things rugby, 2015

FOR ALL those who tackled the quiz in the January edition of Rugby World – or who have tested their knowledge online – here are all the answers. To be reminded of the questions, click here.

WORLD CUP 2015

Namibia James Haskell David Attenborough Stop playing Paloma Faith’s version of World in Union Richie McCaw (225) and Schalk Burger (209) Juan Martin Fernandez He invaded the pitch during the South Africa v Samoa game at Villa Park Nehe Milner-Skudder – the others all scored a hat-trick Took part in a spoof haka video

Total: 10

MEN OF MYSTERY

Ryan Wilson Liam Williams Scott Fardy Richie McCaw Schalk Burger Conor Murray Santiago Cordero Josh Furno Ciaran Hearn Philippe Saint-André

Total: 20

HAVING A DOMESTIC

1. Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Chris Wyles (all Saracens), Jamie Joseph (Bath)

2. Andy Goode, following the same honour in 2004, 2005 and 2008

3. Bath, in round two

4. Highlanders

5. Paul O’Connell and Al Kellock

6. Chris Pennell

Total: 10

WHO SAID THAT?

A7 – Stephen Betham: “We can’t come to a war with our hands and a pocket knife.”

B5 – Schalk Brits: “We play a similar style of rugby to England but have better-looking players.”

C10 – Michael Cheika: “I only got 300 out of 500 in my high-school certificate. My mother wasn’t happy, I assure you.”

D4 – Kieran Crowley: “We talked about what we wanted to do at half-time. It must have been a terrible speech.”

E2 – Jean de Villiers: “No one died.”

F3 – Eddie Jones: “Sit back, enjoy and criticise and be like Clive Woodward and get a job on the television. That’s my dream.”

G6 – Steve Hansen: “I bet they’re getting ready to rip our heads off.”

H1 – John Hardie: “I had to treat it with a bit of respect. You only get one head.”

I8 – Gavin Hastings: “If I see referee Craig Joubert again, I’m going to tell him how disgusted I am.”

J9 – Johan van Graan: “A talent hits a target no one else can hit, but a genius hits a target no one else can see.”

Total: 20

WORDSEARCH

The 14 goalkickers, past and present, from the Premiership or Pro12 are:

Biggar, Drahm, Evans, Everitt, Flood, Goode, Hodgson, Jackson, Keatley, King, Myler, Parks, Stimpson, Wilkinson.

They have all kicked at least 1,000 league points.

Total: 30

GRAND NATIONAL

Rhys Webb Italy v France (0-29) Paul O’Connell Maurice Richards False, it’s only seventh on an all-time list headed by the 2000 tournament (803 points) France, in 2002 Nic White Acting as a water carrier, he went on the pitch to take part in a scuffle Juan Imhoff South Africa

Total: 10

Maximum score: 100

For the latest Rugby World subscription offers, click here. And to find out how to download the digital edition, click here.

