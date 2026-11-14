Two sides looking to bounce back from comprehensive defeats last weekend.

Watch Italy v Argentina as the two sides in desperate need of a Nations Championship win meet in Genoa.

With many of their first-choice players out with injury, few expected the Azzurri to beat South Africa last weekend. Even so, the scale of the 66-7 loss will have come as a shock to the system, with Gonzalo Quesada’s side still looking for their first win in the competition.

The Pumas may have beaten Wales in July, but they’re also struggling to make a mark in the tournament. They’ll be favourites today but, after last weekend’s 42-12 loss in Dublin, are a long way away from their best form.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Italy v Argentina online, on TV and from anywhere – including options to watch for free in the UK, Ireland, the US and France.

Can I watch Italy v Argentina for free?

Yes, there are several free options to watch Italy v Argentina live streams around the world.

United Kingdom: Italy v Pumas is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 11.40am GMT, with pre-match build-up from 11.00am.

Italy v Pumas is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. The match kicks off at 11.40am GMT, with pre-match build-up from 11.00am. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Genoa clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 11.00am GMT, before the game gets underway at 11.40am.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Genoa clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 11.00am GMT, before the game gets underway at 11.40am. France: Italy v Argentina live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TFX. Coverage gets underway at 12.30pm CET, with kick-off at 12.40pm.

Italy v Argentina live streams are available on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TFX. Coverage gets underway at 12.30pm CET, with kick-off at 12.40pm. United States: In the States? You can watch Italy v Pumas, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 6.40am ET / 3.40am PT early on Saturday morning.

Other ways to watch Italy v Pumas

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Australia Rugby fans down under need to head to Stan Sport for Italy v Argentina live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices currently at $4.99 for your first two months). Get ready for a late one because kick-off is 10.40pm AEDT on Saturday night. New Zealand As with every Nations Championship match, Sky Sport NZ is the viewing destination for rugby fans in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. Get burning that (just after) midnight oil – the game gets underway at 12.40am NZDT on Sunday morning. South Africa If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Italy v Pumas live streams. The match starts at 1.40pm SAST this afternoon.

How to watch Italy v Argentina from anywhere

Away from home this weekend? That doesn’t have to stop you watching Italy v Pumas live streams today. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the action as if you were at home.

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Match preview

The Nations Championship has not been kind to Italy so far. After losing their opening July fixture to Japan (arguably the most winnable of their three games), they were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand and Australia. They’ve now returned to Europe in the midst of a full-blown injury crisis, with many of their frontline players absent. Not the ideal time to face the Springboks, who showed little mercy in last weekend’s 66-7 defeat in Turin.

Head coach Gonzalo Quesada has made five changes to his starting line-up for today’s match in Genoa, with Tommaso Allan (full-back), Stephen Varney (scrum-half), Danilo Fischetti (prop), Ross Vintcent (blindside) and Manuel Zuliani (openside) coming into the XV.

The good news for the Azzurri is that the Pumas are suffering nearly as much as they are in this new competition. Their one win to date has come against Wales, their only victory in an otherwise dismal 2026. Last weekend’s comprehensive 42-12 defeat to Ireland in Dublin suggests they’re some way off the leading sides in the world, and a loss today would be a massive setback with the World Cup less than a year away.

Head coach Felipe Contepomi has also made five personnel changes to his starting XV, with Rodrigo Isgro (wing), Simon Benitez Cruz (scrum-half), Bautista Bernasconi (hooker), Joaquin Moro (openside) and Juan Martin Scelzo (number eight) all getting the nod.

Italy v Argentina line-ups and officials

Italy

15. Tommaso Allan

14. Ange Capuozzo

13. Paolo Odogwu

12. Leonardo Marin

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Stephen Varney

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera (captain)

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolò Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Ross Vintcent

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Gianmarco Lucchesi

17. Muhamed Hasa

18. Marco Riccioni

19. Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi

20. Alessandro Ortombina

21. Samuele Locatelli

22. Alessandro Garbisi

23. Federico Mori

Argentina

15. Bautista Delguy

14. Rodrigo Isgro

13. Justo Piccardo

12. Santiago Chocobares

11. Mateo Carreras

10. Tomás Albornoz

9. Simón Benítez Cruz

1. Boris Wenger

2. Bautista Bernasconi

3. Francisco Moreno

4. Guido Petti

5. Pedro Rubiolo

6. Pablo Matera

7. Joaquin Moro

8. Juan Martin Scelzo

Replacements:

16. Facundo Bosch

17. Mayco Vivas

18. Joel Sclavi

19. Efrain Elias

20. Juan Martin Gonzalez

21. Facundo Isa

22. Gonzalo Garcia

23. Gerónimo Prisciantelli

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli is the referee for Italy v Argentina, assisted by Karl Dickson (England) and Morné Ferreira (South Africa). Olly Hodges (Ireland) is the TMO.

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