Six Nations fixtures 2025 – Next year’s championship details

The 2024 tournament might still be in its infancy, but attention is already turning to next year's Six Nations

The Six Nations is one of the greatest championships in all of rugby so it’s little wonder demand is so high to watch some of the best players in the world battle it out for their respective countries so it’s important to know when the Six Nations fixtures 2025 will be confirmed.

The latest edition of the blockbuster tournament is underway. Ireland, the defending Grand Slam champions, began their campaign in style with a convincing victory over France at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

It wasn’t the bruising encounter many anticipated but it laid down an ominous green marker for the rest.

Next, we had a resurgent Italy, fresh off a dismal Rugby World Cup group-stage exit and looking to bounce back under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada.

Cheered on by a raucous Roman support at the Stadio Olimpico, the Italians came agonisingly close to doing what they have never done before and beating England.

Rounding off the first weekend of fixtures, Wales and Scotland played out an epic encounter at the Principality Stadium.

For 43 minutes, the Scots looked like serious contenders for the tournament as they raced into a 27-0 lead at a venue they hadn’t won at in 22 years before a Welsh comeback brought them back down to reality with an almighty thud.

In the end, Gregor Townsend’s side hung on for a 27-26 win at the end of an all-time Six Nations classic.

But there’s little time to bask in the glory of victory or wallow in the misery of defeat as the tournament swiftly rolls onto next weekend, with three more mouth-watering fixtures which are sure to provide plenty more thrills and spills.

The beauty of the Six Nations is that no matter what position teams are in, there is always something at stake and that’s why those involved are prepared to put their bodies on the line to achieve victory.

It’s also why the atmosphere created at some of the sport’s greatest stadiums is almost impossible to match.

Six Nations fixtures 2025 – when will they be announced?

Tickets sell out fast so if you missed out on a chance to experience one or more of these titanic tussles live this year, it’s only natural for attention to turn to next year’s fixtures.

The fixture list for this year’s tournament was released at the end of February last year, so fans won’t have long to wait to find out who their team is playing and when.

Given the format of the championship, each team will have either two or three home games and these will be the same as they were in 2023, which is a handy reference to have.

We will be sure to update this page as and when more information becomes available so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

For now, though, here are the fixtures for the 2023 and 2024 Six Nations tournaments to help you get an idea of how the Six Nations fixtures 2025 might look.

2023 Six Nations fixtures

February 4

Wales v Ireland

England v Scotland

February 5

Italy v France

February 11

Ireland v France

Scotland v Wales

February 12

England v Italy

February 25

Italy v Ireland

Wales v England

February 26

France v Scotland

March 11

Italy v Wales

England v France

March 12

Scotland v Ireland

March 18

Scotland v Italy

France v Wales

Ireland v England

2024 Six Nations fixtures

February 2

France v Ireland

February 3

Italy v England

Wales v Scotland

February 10

Scotland v France

England v Wales

February 11

Ireland v Italy

February 24

Ireland v Wales

Scotland v England

February 25

France v Italy

March 9

Italy v Scotland

England v Ireland

March 10

Wales v France

March 16

Wales v Italy

Ireland v Scotland

France v England

