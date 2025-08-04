The English Premiership Rugby fixtures for 2025-26 have been announced. The competition has been rebranded as Gallagher Prem Rugby, but otherwise it’s business as usual. With no RFU Championship clubs promoted, the same ten teams will participate this season.

Bath are the defending champions having beaten Leicester Tigers 23-21 in last season’s final.

The new-look Gallagher Prem kicks off with a first-ever Thursday night opener as Sale Sharks host Gloucester at Salford Community Stadium on 25 September.

Round 3 (10-12 Oct) brings the return of Derby Weekend, while Big Game 17 – Harlequins v Bristol Bears at Allianz Stadium – takes centre stage in the traditional festive fixtures.

Round 12 (27-29 March) brings an unprecedented day of three back-to-back marquee fixtures: Villa Park will host the Slater Cup clash between Gloucester and Leicester; Bristol Bears’ Big Day Out returns to Principality Stadium as they welcome Harlequins; and Showdown 6 pitches Saracens against Northampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

All the English Premiership Rugby fixtures for the 2025-26 season will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+ (monthly passes start at £30.99). Last season seven matches were also shown free-to-air on ITV and we expect this to be the case again.

Below are all the fixtures for 2025-26, as well as results from previous campaigns. We will add dates and kick-off times for matches from Round 10 onwards when they are announced.

Gallagher Prem Rugby Fixtures 2025-26 Round 1 Thu 25 Sept Sale v Gloucester (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Fri 26 Sept Newcastle v Saracens (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Fri 26 Sept Harlequins v Bath (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sun 28 Sept Northampton v Exeter (1pm)

(1pm) Sun 28 Sept Bristol v Leicester (3.30pm) Round 2 Fri 3 Oct Bath v Sale (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 4 Oct Exeter v Newcastle (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 4 Oct Leicester v Harlequins (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 4 Oct Saracens v Bristol (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 5 Oct Gloucester v Northampton (3pm) Round 3 Fri 10 Oct Sale v Newcastle (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 11 Oct Bristol v Exeter (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 11 Oct Northampton v Leicester (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 11 Oct Bath v Gloucester (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 12 Oct Harlequins v Saracens (3pm) Round 4 Fri 17 Oct Gloucester v Bristol (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Fri 17 Oct Newcastle v Northampton (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 18 Oct Leicester v Bath (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 18 Oct Saracens v Sale (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 19 Oct Exeter v Harlequins (3pm) Round 5 Fri 24 Oct Northampton v Saracens (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 25 Oct Exeter v Gloucester (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 25 Oct Harlequins v Newcastle (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 25 Oct Bath v Bristol (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 25 Oct Leicester v Sale (5.30pm) —————————————————- INTERNATIONAL BREAK (AUTUMN NATIONS SERIES) —————————————————- Round 6 Fri 28 Nov Sale v Exeter (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Fri 28 Nov Newcastle v Leicester (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 29 Nov Gloucester v Harlequins (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 29 Nov Bristol v Northampton (5.45pm)

(5.45pm) Sun 30 Nov Saracens v Bath (3pm) Round 7 Fri 19 Dec Leicester v Gloucester (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 20 Dec Saracens v Exeter (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 20 Dec Northampton v Sale (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 20 Dec Harlequins v Bristol (5.30pm, Allianz Stadium)

(5.30pm, Allianz Stadium) Sun 21 Dec Newcastle v Bath (3pm) Round 8 Fri 26 Dec Sale v Harlequins (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sat 27 Dec Bristol v Newcastle (3pm)

(3pm) Sat 27 Dec Gloucester v Saracens (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 27 Dec Bath Rugby v Northampton (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 28 Dec Exeter v Leicester (3pm) Round 9 Fri 2 Jan Newcastle v Gloucester (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Fri 2 Jan Bristol v Sale (7.45pm)

(7.45pm) Sat 3 Jan Bath v Exeter (3.05pm)

(3.05pm) Sat 3 Jan Northampton v Harlequins (5.30pm)

(5.30pm) Sun 4 Jan Leicester v Saracens (3pm) Round 10 Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Harlequins v Leicester

Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Gloucester v Bath

Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Exeter v Bristol

Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Saracens v Newcastle

Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Sale v Northampton —————————————————- INTERNATIONAL BREAK (SIX NATIONS) —————————————————-

Round 11

Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Leicester v Bristol

Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Harlequins v Gloucester

Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Exeter v Sale

Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Bath v Saracens

Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Northampton v Newcastle

Round 12

Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Saracens v Northampton (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

(Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Sale v Bath

Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Newcastle v Exeter

Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Bristol v Harlequins (Principality Stadium)

(Principality Stadium) Sat 28 Mar Gloucester v Leicester (1pm, Villa Park)

Round 13

Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Bath v Harlequins

Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Leicester v Newcastle

Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Sale v Saracens

Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Exeter v Northampton

Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Bristol v Gloucester

Round 14

Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Harlequins v Sale

Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Gloucester v Exeter

Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Saracens v Leicester

Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Northampton v Bath

Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Newcastle v Bristol

Round 15

Fri 8-Sun 10 May Leicester v Northampton

Fri 8-Sun 10 May Gloucester v Sale

Fri 8-Sun 10 May Exeter v Bath

Fri 8-Sun 10 May Bristol v Saracens

Fri 8-Sun 10 May Newcastle v Harlequins

Round 16

Fri 15-Sun 17 May Saracens v Gloucester

Fri 15-Sun 17 May Sale v Leicester

Fri 15-Sun 17 May Northampton v Bristol

Fri 15-Sun 17 May Harlequins v Exeter

Fri 15-Sun 17 May Bath v Newcastle

Round 17

Fri 29-Sun 31 May Saracens v Harlequins

Fri 29-Sun 31 May Northampton v Gloucester

Fri 29-Sun 31 May Newcastle v Sale

Fri 29-Sun 31 May Leicester v Exeter

Fri 29-Sun 31 May Bristol v Bath

Round 18

Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Bath v Leicester

Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Sale v Bristol

Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Harlequins v Northampton

Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Gloucester v Newcastle

Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Exeter v Saracens

Semi-finals

Fri 12-Sat 13 Jun First v Fourth

Fri 12-Sat 13 Jun Second v Third

Final

Sat 20 Jun Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2 (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

Gallagher Premiership Results 2024-25 Bath claimed their first Premiership title since 1996 after beating Leicester in the Twickenham final. Johann van Graan’s men, who had topped the table by 11 points, also claimed the Premiership Rugby Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to complete a memorable treble. Leicester, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears also made the play-offs. Gloucester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton join the top four in this season’s European Champions Cup.

Newcastle were bottom for the third year in a row, but with Championship winners Ealing Trailfinders not meeting the Premiership’s minimum conditions, there was no relegation.

Round 1



Fri 20 Sept Bath 38-16 Northampton



Fri 20 Sept Newcastle 3-24 Bristol

Sat 21 Sept Exeter 14-17 Leicester



Sat 21 Sept Gloucester 26-35 Saracens

Sun 22 Sept Sale 12-11 Harlequins



Round 2



Fri 27 Sept Bristol 41-44 Gloucester



Sat 28 Sept Harlequins 28-14 Newcastle



Sat 28 Sept Saracens 45-26 Sale



Sat 28 Sept Northampton 30-24 Exeter

Sun 29 Sept Leicester 15-20 Bath

Round 3

Fri 4 Oct Northampton 33-29 Harlequins



Fri 4 Oct Sale 31-27 Gloucester

Sat 5 Oct Bath 26-36 Bristol



Sat 5 Oct Newcastle 10-42 Leicester



Sun 6 Oct Saracens 29-14 Exeter

Round 4



Fri 11 Oct Sale 43-10 Newcastle



Sat 12 Oct Exeter 35-40 Bristol



Sat 12 Oct Gloucester 31-55 Bath



Sat 12 Oct Leicester 24-8 Northampton

Sun 13 Oct Harlequins 17-10 Saracens

Round 5

Fri 18 Oct Newcastle 24-18 Exeter



Fri 18 Oct Northampton 47-17 Sale



Sat 19 Oct Bristol 35-37 Saracens



Sat 19 Oct Harlequins 24-26 Bath

Sun 20 Oct Leicester 29-26 Gloucester

Round 6



Fri 25 Oct Bristol 31-23 Northampton



Sat 26 Oct Gloucester 36-7 Newcastle



Sat 26 Oct Bath 40-13 Sale



Sat 26 Oct Saracens 29-32 Leicester



Sun 27 Oct Exeter 19-36 Harlequins

Round 7

Fri 29 Nov Harlequins 24-48 Bristol



Fri 29 Nov Newcastle 17-12 Saracens



Sat 30 Nov Northampton 17-25 Gloucester



Sat 30 Nov Bath 19-15 Exeter

Sun 1 Dec Sale 39-25 Leicester

Round 8



Fri 20 Dec Gloucester 14-0 Harlequins



Sat 21 Dec Leicester 24-54 Bristol



Sat 21 Dec Newcastle 15-40 Bath



Sat 21 Dec Sale 28-10 Exeter



Sun 22 Dec Saracens 39-24 Northampton

Round 9

Fri 27 Dec Bristol 0-38 Sale



Sat 28 Dec Bath 68-10 Saracens



Sat 28 Dec Northampton 61-0 Newcastle

Sat 28 Dec Harlequins 34-34 Leicester



Sun 29 Dec Exeter 22-15 Gloucester

Round 10

Fri 3 Jan Newcastle 14-38 Harlequins



Sat 4 Jan Gloucester 36-20 Sale



Sat 4 Jan Leicester 28-15 Exeter



Sat 4 Jan Saracens 35-26 Bristol



Sun 5 Jan Northampton 35-34 Bath

Round 11

Fri 24 Jan Harlequins 22-19 Northampton



Sat 25 Jan Gloucester 38-31 Leicester



Sat 25 Jan Exeter 31-22 Saracens



Sun 26 Jan Sale 23-32 Bath



Sun 26 Jan Bristol 55-35 Newcastle

Round 12

Fri 21 Mar Northampton 0-33 Leicester

Fri 21 Mar Newcastle 15-39 Sale Sharks

Sat 22 Mar Saracens 12-23 Harlequins

Sat 22 Mar Bristol 52-38 Exeter Chiefs

Sun 23 Mar Bath 42-26 Gloucester

Round 13

Fri 28 Mar Sale 27-24 Northampton

Sat 29 Mar Exeter 17-15 Newcastle

Sat 29 Mar Bath 47-28 Harlequins

Sat 29 Mar Gloucester 53-28 Bristol

Sun 30 Mar Leicester 22-29 Saracens

Round 14

Fri 18 Apr Newcastle 34-35 Northampton

Sat 19 Apr Exeter 24-26 Bath

Sat 19 Apr Harlequins 29-43 Sale

Sat 19 Apr Saracens 36-14 Gloucester

Sun 20 Apr Bristol 19-36 Leicester

Round 15

Fri 25 Apr Sale 25-7 Saracens

Sat 26 Apr Bath 55-19 Newcastle

Sat 26 Apr Leicester 40-7 Saracens

Sat 26 Apr Northampton 48-31 Bristol

Sun 27 Apr Gloucester 79-17 Exeter

Round 16

Fri 9 May Leicester 44-34 Sale

Sat 10 May Saracens 75-28 Newcastle

Sat 10 May Bristol 36-14 Bath

Sat 10 May Harlequins 38-19 Gloucester

Sun 11 May Exeter 42-14 Northampton

Round 17

Fri 16 May Newcastle 12-26 Gloucester

Fri 16 May Sale Sharks 41-27 Bristol

Sat 17 May Northampton 28-24 Saracens

Sat 17 May Bath 43-15 Leicester

Sun 18 May Harlequins 24-22 Exeter

Round 18



Sat 31 May Bristol 52-26 Harlequins

Sat 31 May Exeter 26-30 Sale Sharks

Sat 31 May Gloucester 41-26 Northampton

Sat 31 May Leicester 42-20 Newcastle

Sat 31 May Saracens 36-26 Bath

Semi-finals

Fri 6 Jun Bath 34-20 Bristol Bears

Sat 7 Jun Leicester 21-16 Sale Sharks

Final



Sat 14 Jun Bath 23-21 Leicester Tigers

Gallagher Premiership Results 2023-24 The final match of a captivating season 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership season went to the wire as Northampton defeated Bath 25-21 in front of a full house at Twickenham.

The match turned on a 21st-minute red card for Bath prop Beno Obano for a high tackle on Juarno Augustus. The score was 3-3 at the time but Saints struck quickly with tries by Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme. To their immense credit, Bath stayed in the fight as tries by Thomas du Toit and Will Muir brought them level after 50 minutes. When Finn Russell kicked Bath ahead on 66 minutes, it seemed a famous 14-man upset might be on the cards. Instead, George Hendy’s run created the winning try for England scrum-half Alex Mitchell and Saints held out in the closing stages for their first national title since 2014. Round 1 Fri 13 Oct Bristol 25-14 Leicester



Sat 14 Oct Exeter 65-10 Saracens



Sat 14 Oct Bath 34-26 Newcastle

Sat 14 Oct Gloucester 29-28 Harlequins

Sun 15 Oct Sale 20-15 Northampton Round 2

Fri 20 Oct Newcastle 14-18 Gloucester



Sat 21 Oct Northampton 27-33 Bristol

Sat 21 Oct Saracens 16-25 Bath

Sat 21 Oct Leicester 17-24 Sale



Sun 22 Oct Harlequins 22-14 Exeter Round 3

Fri 27 Oct Gloucester 3-24 Saracens



Sat 28 Oct Bristol 21-23 Harlequins

Sat 28 Oct Exeter 43-0 Sale

Sat 28 Oct Bath 24-25 Leicester



Sun 29 Oct Newcastle 14-16 Northampton

Round 4

Fri 3 Nov Sale 24-10 Gloucester



Sat 4 Nov Harlequins 40-12 Newcastle

Sat 4 Nov Northampton 24-18 Bath

Sat 4 Nov Saracens 32-17 Leicester



Sun 5 Nov Exeter 29-20 Bristol

Round 5

Fri 10 Nov Gloucester 27-45 Bath



Sat 11 Nov Bristol 13-27 Sale

Sat 11 Nov Leicester 25-29 Harlequins



Sun 12 Nov Newcastle 12-50 Saracens

Sun 12 Nov Northampton 34-19 Exeter

Round 6

Fri 17 Nov Bath 20-19 Bristol



Fri 17 Nov Sale 40-22 Newcastle

Sat 18 Nov Leicester 26-17 Northampton



Sat 18 Nov Harlequins 10-38 Saracens



Sun 19 Nov Exeter 25-24 Gloucester

Round 7

Fri 24 Nov Northampton 36-33 Harlequins



Fri 24 Nov Sale 11-9 Bath

Sat 25 Nov Saracens 39-31 Bristol



Sat 25 Nov Gloucester 20-38 Leicester



Sun 26 Nov Newcastle 14-20 Exeter

Round 8

Fri 1 Dec Harlequins 36-3 Sale



Sat 2 Dec Bristol 51-26 Gloucester



Sat 2 Dec Bath 41-24 Exeter

Sat 2 Dec Saracens 12-18 Northampton

Sun 3 Dec Leicester 47-3 Newcastle

Round 9



Fri 22 Dec Newcastle 13-21 Bristol



Fri 22 Dec Sale 22-20 Saracens



Sat 23 Dec Exeter 29-10 Leicester



Sat 23 Dec Gloucester 29-31 Northampton

Sat 23 Dec Bath 25-17 Harlequins

Round 10

Fri 29 Dec Bristol 14-24 Exeter



Sat 30 Dec Saracens 37-19 Newcastle



Sat 30 Dec Northampton 21-17 Sale



Sat 30 Dec Harlequins 32-26 Gloucester



Sun 31 Dec Leicester 35-22 Bath

Round 11

Fri 5 Jan Newcastle 3-24 Harlequins



Fri 5 Jan Sale 14-22 Bristol



Sat 6 Jan Exeter 36-42 Northampton



Sat 6 Jan Leicester 19-10 Saracens



Sun 7 Jan Bath 17-10 Gloucester

Round 12

Fri 26 Jan Harlequins 19-20 Leicester

Sat 27 Jan Northampton 38-13 Newcastle

Sat 27 Jan Bristol 57-44 Bath

Sat 27 Jan Saracens 40-22 Exeter

Sun 28 Jan Gloucester 32-20 Sale

Round 13

Fri 22 Mar Bristol 52-21 Northampton



Fri 22 Mar Leicester 25-27 Gloucester



Sat 23 Mar Exeter 25-16 Newcastle

Sat 23 Mar Saracens 52-7 Harlequins



Sun 24 Mar Bath 42-24 Sale



Round 14

Fri 29 Mar Newcastle 13-19 Leicester



Fri 29 Mar Northampton 41-30 Saracens



Sat 30 Mar Gloucester 24-33 Bristol



Sat 30 Mar Harlequins 40-36 Bath



Sun 31 Mar Sale 41-5 Exeter



Round 15

Sat 20 Apr Saracens 46-24 Gloucester

Sat 20 Apr Northampton 40-17 Leicester

Sat 20 Apr Exeter 14-26 Bath

Sun 21 Apr Bristol 85-14 Newcastle



Sun 21 Apr Sale 37-31 Harlequins

Round 16

Fri 26 Apr Bath 12-15 Saracens



Sat 27 Apr Leicester 19-21 Bristol

Sat 27 Apr Harlequins 41-32 Northampton

Sun 28 Apr Gloucester 17-38 Exeter



Sun 28 Apr Newcastle 14-35 Sale



Round 17

Fri 10 May Newcastle 17-28 Bath

Fri 10 May Sale 31-22 Leicester



Sat 11 May Bristol 20-41 Saracens



Sat 11 May Northampton 90-0 Gloucester



Sat 11 May Exeter 58-26 Harlequins

Round 18

Sat 18 May Bath 43-12 Northampton



Sat 18 May Gloucester 54-14 Newcastle



Sat 18 May Harlequins 28-53 Bristol



Sat 18 May Leicester 40-22 Exeter



Sat 18 May Saracens 10-20 Sale Semi-finals

Fri 31 May Northampton 22-20 Saracens



Sat 1 June Bath 31-23 Sale Sharks

Final Sat 8 June Northampton 25-21 Bath

Gallagher Premiership Results 2022-23 Saracens won the 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership after beating Sale Sharks 35-25 at Twickenham. It was their sixth Premiership title and their first in four years.

Two tries in four minutes in the final quarter by Elliot Daly and Ivan van Zyl clinched victory after the Sharks had edged ahead with Bevan Rodd’s try on 52 minutes.

Worcester Warriors and Wasps started the campaign before going into administration. Both clubs were suspended from the Premiership in October 2022. A revised fixture list was put in place from round 14, the main change being a reduction from 26 rounds to 24.

London Irish, who completed the season, also ran into financial strife and were barred from participating in any league for the 2023-24 season.

Round 1 Sat 10 Sept Exeter 24-20 Leicester



Sat 10 Sept London Irish 45-14 Worcester



Sat 10 Sept Newcastle 31-40 Harlequins



Sat 10 Sept Bristol 31-29 Bath

Sun 11 Sept Gloucester 27-21 Wasps



Sun 11 Sept Sale 29-22 Northampton Round 2 Sat 17 Sept Northampton 38-22 London Irish

Sat 17 Sept Bath 20-37 Sale



Sat 17 Sept Harlequins 27-30 Saracens



Sat 17 Sept Leicester 36-21 Newcastle



Sat 17 Sept Wasps 8-23 Bristol



Sun 18 Sept Worcester 21-36 Exeter

Round 3

Fri 23 Sept Bath 31-39 Wasps



Sat 24 Sept Bristol 40-36 London Irish

Sat 24 Sept Northampton 21-41 Leicester



Sat 24 Sept Saracens 41-39 Gloucester

Sat 24 Sept Worcester 39-5 Newcastle

Sun 25 Sept Exeter 43-42 Harlequins

Round 4

Fri 30 Sept Newcastle 30-15 Bristol

Sat 1 Oct London Irish 47-38 Bath

Sat 1 Oct Sale 28-20 Exeter

Sat 1 Oct Saracens 51-18 Leicester



Sun 2 Oct Harlequins 35-29 Northampton

Round 5

Fri 7 Oct Bristol 14-50 Exeter



Sat 8 Oct Bath 17-21 Gloucester



Sat 8 Oct Leicester 16-26 Sale

Sun 9 Oct Newcastle 14-34 Saracens

Sun 9 Oct Wasps 36-40 Northampton

Round 6

Fri 14 Oct Sale 37-14 London Irish Sat 15 Oct Gloucester 31-28 Bristol

Sat 15 Oct Northampton 32-31 Newcastle Sat 15 Oct Saracens 37-31 Bath Sun 16 Oct Harlequins 19-27 Leicester

Round 7

Fri 21 Oct London Irish 21-22 Gloucester



Sat 22 Oct Bath 27-14 Northampton

Sat 22 Oct Exeter 20-22 Saracens

Sun 23 Oct Sale 13-29 Harlequins

Round 8

Fri 28 Oct Gloucester 38-22 Exeter



Sat 29 Oct Harlequins 26-24 London Irish



Sat 29 Oct Northampton 45-31 Bristol

Sun 30 Oct Saracens 33-22 Sale Round 9

Fri 4 Nov Northampton 26-19 Exeter



Sat 5 Nov Sale 27-17 Gloucester

Sat 5 Nov Newcastle 10-17 Bath

Sat 5 Nov Bristol 10-25 Saracens Round 10

Fri 11 Nov Bath 19-18 Leicester

Sat 12 Nov Gloucester 21-27 Newcastle

Sat 12 Nov Exeter 22-17 London Irish



Sun 13 Nov Saracens 45-39 Northampton Round 11

Fri 25 Nov Harlequins 21-12 Gloucester



Fri 25 Nov Newcastle 24-21 Exeter



Sat 26 Nov Sale 25-20 Bristol

Sun 27 Nov Leicester 33-31 London Irish Round 12

Fri 2 Dec Bath 13-19 Harlequins



Sat 3 Dec London Irish 39-17 Newcastle

Sat 3 Dec Gloucester 34-19 Northampton



Sat 3 Dec Bristol 26-26 Leicester Round 13

Fri 23 Dec London Irish 29-20 Saracens



Fri 23 Dec Newcastle 20-14 Sale



Sat 24 Dec Exeter 20-15 Bath



Sat 24 Dec Leicester 28-13 Gloucester



Tue 27 Dec Harlequins 12-15 Bristol Round 14

Fri 30 Dec Sale 40-5 Leicester



Sat 31 Dec Bath 24-16 Newcastle



Sat 31 Dec Gloucester 8-6 London Irish

Sat 31 Dec Saracens 35-3 Exeter



Sun 1 Jan Northampton 46-17 Harlequins Round 15

Fri 6 Jan Gloucester 16-19 Saracens



Sat 7 Jan Newcastle 45-26 Leicester



Sat 7 Jan Exeter 35-12 Northampton

Sun 8 Jan Harlequins 16-24 Sale

Sun 8 Jan London Irish 23-7 Bristol Round 16

Fri 27 Jan Sale 30-27 Bath



Sat 28 Jan Leicester 18-19 Northampton



Sat 28 Jan Saracens 20-19 Bristol



Sat 28 Jan Exeter 24-17 Gloucester



Sun 29 Jan London Irish 42-24 Harlequins Round 17

Fri 17 Feb Bristol 30-12 Newcastle



Fri 17 Feb Gloucester 28-26 Harlequins



Sat 18 Feb Bath 10-25 London Irish

Sat 18 Feb Northampton 38-34 Sale



Sun 19 Feb Leicester 24-18 Saracens

Round 18

Fri 24 Feb Bath 13-15 Bristol



Sat 25 Feb Saracens 29-23 Newcastle



Sat 25 Feb Northampton 41-34 Gloucester



Sat 25 Feb London Irish 22-25 Leicester



Sun 26 Feb Exeter 24-22 Sale

Round 19

Fri 3 Mar Bristol 62-8 Northampton



Sat 4 Mar Leicester 48-27 Bath



Sat 4 Mar Harlequins 40-5 Exeter



Sun 5 Mar Newcastle 19-34 London Irish



Sun 5 Mar Sale 35-24 Saracens

Round 20

Fri 10 Mar Northampton 45-26 Bath



Sat 11 Mar Exeter 24-5 Newcastle



Sun 12 Mar Gloucester 5-26 Leicester



Sun 12 Mar London Irish 36-18 Sale



Sun 12 Mar Bristol 51-26 Harlequins Round 21

Fri 24 Mar Newcastle 17-12 Gloucester



Sat 25 Mar Leicester 46-24 Bristol



Sat 25 Mar Saracens 36-24 Harlequins



Sat 25 Mar London Irish 37-22 Northampton



Sun 26 Mar Bath 36-19 Exeter

Round 22

Fri 14 Apr Bristol 20-36 Sale



Fri 14 Apr Gloucester 24-33 Bath



Sat 15 Apr Harlequins 48-20 Newcastle



Sat 15 Apr Northampton 38-29 Saracens



Sun 16 Apr Leicester 62-19 Exeter

Round 23

Fri 21 Apr Newcastle 5-66 Northampton



Sat 22 Apr Exeter 22-21 Bristol



Sat 22 Apr Harlequins 35-45 Bath



Sat 22 Apr Gloucester 22-25 Sale



Sun 23 Apr Saracens 45-21 London Irish

Round 24

Sat 6 May Bath 61-29 Saracens



Sat 6 May Bristol 36-21 Gloucester



Sat 6 May Leicester 17-20 Harlequins



Sat 6 May London Irish 17-14 Exeter



Sat 6 May Sale 54-12 Newcastle



Semi-finals



Sat 13 May Saracens 38-15 Northampton



Sun 14 May Sale Sharks 21-13 Leicester



Final

Sat 27 May Saracens 35-25 Sale Sharks

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Gallagher Premiership Results 2021-22 The league was expanded to 13 teams for the 2021-22 season after it was decided that no team would be relegated and Saracens secured promotion from the RFU Championship. So there were 26 rounds in the regular season, with one club having a ‘free weekend’ in each round. Round 1 Fri 17 Sept Bristol 9-26 Saracens



Sat 18 Sept Leicester 34-19 Exeter



Sat 18 Sept Northampton 34-20 Gloucester

Sat 18 Sept Worcester 36-24 London Irish



Sat 18 Sept Sale 20-19 Bath

Sun 19 Sept Newcastle 20-26 Harlequins Round 2 Fri 24 Sept Gloucester 26-33 Leicester



Sat 25 Sept Bath 13-20 Newcastle



Sat 25 Sept Exeter 24-26 Northampton



Sat 25 Sept Harlequins 35-29 Worcester



Sat 25 Sept Wasps 44-8 Bristol



Sun 26 Sept London Irish 31-31 Sale Round 3 Fri 1 Oct Bristol 25-20 Bath



Sat 2 Oct Northampton 23-21 London Irish

Sat 2 Oct Leicester 13-12 Saracens



Sat 2 Oct Newcastle 18-14 Wasps



Sat 2 Oct Worcester 23-31 Gloucester



Sun 3 Oct Sale 15-25 Exeter Round 4 Fri 8 Oct Harlequins 52-24 Bristol



Sat 9 Oct Exeter 42-5 Worcester

Sat 9 Oct Gloucester 33-32 Sale



Sat 9 Oct London Irish 16-21 Leicester



Sat 9 Oct Saracens 37-23 Newcastle



Sun 10 Oct Wasps 26-20 Northampton Round 5 Fri 15 Oct Sale 28-22 Harlequins



Sat 16 Oct Newcastle 13-5 Bristol

Sat 16 Oct Wasps 23-27 Exeter



Sat 16 Oct Worcester 3-48 Leicester



Sun 17 Oct Bath 17-71 Saracens



Sun 17 Oct London Irish 25-25 Gloucester Round 6 Fri 22 Oct Northampton 66-10 Worcester



Sat 23 Oct Exeter 21-33 London Irish



Sat 23 Oct Gloucester 29-20 Newcastle



Sat 23 Oct Harlequins 31-17 Bath



Sat 23 Oct Leicester 19-11 Sale



Sun 24 Oct Saracens 56-15 Wasps

Round 7 Fri 29 Oct Gloucester 13-16 Exeter



Sat 30 Oct Bath 17-27 Wasps

Sat 30 Oct London Irish 33-45 Bristol



Sat 30 Oct Northampton 26-55 Leicester



Sat 30 Oct Worcester 27-14 Sale



Sun 31 Oct Harlequins 22-29 Saracens Round 8 Fri 5 Nov Leicester 40-23 Bath



Sat 6 Nov Bristol 27-5 Worcester



Sat 6 Nov Saracens 34-34 London Irish

Sat 6 Nov Sale 30-6 Northampton



Sat 6 Nov Exeter 14-15 Newcastle

Sun 7 Nov Wasps 16-26 Harlequins Round 9 Fri 26 Nov Bath 16-23 Exeter



Fri 26 Nov Bristol 20-36 Northampton



Fri 26 Nov Wasps 33-35 Gloucester

Sat 27 Nov Harlequins 19-22 London Irish



Sat 27 Nov Newcastle 24-24 Worcester

Sun 28 Nov Saracens 25-14 Sale

Round 10 Fri 3 Dec Gloucester 27-10 Bristol

Sat 4 Dec Exeter 18-15 Saracens



Sat 4 Dec London Irish 43-21 Newcastle

Sat 4 Dec Northampton 40-19 Bath



Sat 4 Dec Worcester 32-31 Wasps

Sun 5 Dec Leicester 16-14 Harlequins

Round 11 Sun 26 Dec Bristol 26-28 Leicester



Sun 26 Dec Newcastle C-C Sale (panel: Newcastle 4 points, Sale 2)



(panel: Newcastle 4 points, Sale 2) Sun 26 Dec Saracens 61-29 Worcester



Sun 26 Dec Wasps 38-30 London Irish



Sun 26 Dec Bath 20-40 Gloucester



Mon 27 Dec Harlequins 41-27 Northampton

Round 12 Sat 1 Jan Sale 26-18 Wasps



Sat 1 Jan Exeter 19-13 Bristol



Sun 2 Jan Gloucester 17-20 Harlequins



Sun 2 Jan Leicester 31-0 Newcastle



Sun 2 Jan Northampton 6-30 Saracens



Mon 3 Jan London Irish C-C Bath (panel: London Irish 4 points, Bath 2)

Round 13 Fri 7 Jan Bristol 32-15 Sale



Sat 8 Jan Harlequins 14-12 Exeter



Sat 8 Jan Newcastle 8-44 Northampton



Sat 8 Jan Saracens 24-25 Gloucester



Sun 9 Jan Bath 22-19 Worcester

Sun 9 Jan Wasps 16-13 Leicester

Round 14 Fri 28 Jan Bath 21-17 Harlequins



Sat 29 Jan London Irish 18-14 Exeter



Sat 29 Jan Worcester 13-29 Northampton



Sat 29 Jan Newcastle 22-32 Gloucester



Sun 30 Jan Sale 35-26 Leicester



Sun 30 Jan Wasps 26-20 Saracens Round 15 Fri 4 Feb Gloucester 24-7 London Irish



Sat 5 Feb Bristol 37-21 Newcastle



Sat 5 Feb Exeter 26-27 Wasps

Sat 5 Feb Leicester 36-16 Worcester



Sat 5 Feb Saracens 40-3 Bath



Sun 6 Feb Harlequins 14-36 Sale Round 16 Fri 11 Feb Bristol 32-49 London Irish



Fri 11 Feb Leicester 35-20 Northampton



Sat 12 Feb Exeter 24-15 Gloucester

Sat 12 Feb Sale 36-12 Worcester



Sat 12 Feb Wasps 41-24 Bath

Sun 13 Feb Saracens 19-10 Harlequins Round 17 Fri 18 Feb Worcester 19-14 Bristol



Sat 19 Feb Bath 20-24 Leicester



Sat 19 Feb Harlequins 29-24 Wasps



Sat 19 Feb London Irish 32-30 Saracens



Sat 19 Feb Northampton 21-22 Sale



Sun 20 Feb Newcastle 14-15 Exeter

Round 18 Fri 25 Feb Bristol 31-19 Wasps



Fri 25 Feb Sale 27-27 London Irish



Fri 25 Feb Worcester 21-29 Harlequins



Sat 26 Feb Leicester 35-23 Gloucester



Sat 26 Feb Newcastle 25-30 Bath



Sun 27 Feb Northampton 31-34 Exeter

Round 19 Fri 4 Mar Harlequins 24-10 Newcastle



Sat 5 Mar Bath 29-27 Bristol



Sat 5 Mar Gloucester 35-30 Northampton



Sat 5 Mar London Irish 43-12 Worcester



Sat 5 Mar Saracens 34-27 Leicester



Sun 6 Mar Exeter 19-12 Sale

Round 20 Sat 12 Mar Worcester 35-31 Exeter



Sat 12 Mar Leicester 47-28 London Irish



Sat 12 Mar Newcastle 21-36 Saracens



Sat 12 Mar Sale 26-24 Gloucester



Sun 13 Mar Bristol 29-38 Harlequins

Sun 13 Mar Northampton 27-22 Wasps Round 21 Fri 25 Mar Gloucester C-C Worcester (panel: Gloucester win 20-0, 5 points)



(panel: Gloucester win 20-0, 5 points) Sat 26 Mar Bath 24-24 Sale



Sat 26 Mar London Irish 22-42 Northampton



Sat 26 Mar Saracens 27-23 Bristol



Sat 26 Mar Wasps 27-24 Newcastle



Sun 27 Mar Exeter 17-22 Leicester Round 22 Fri 1 Apr Sale 12-18 Saracens



Sat 2 Apr Exeter 42-22 Bath



Sat 2 Apr Gloucester 21-27 Wasps



Sat 2 Apr Northampton 39-22 Bristol



Sat 2 Apr Worcester 10-45 Newcastle



Sun 3 Apr London Irish 14-41 Harlequins Round 23 Fri 22 Apr Bristol 29-28 Gloucester



Fri 22 Apr Newcastle 14-42 London Irish

Sat 23 Apr Bath 31-36 Northampton



Sat 23 Apr Harlequins 26-20 Leicester



Sat 23 Apr Wasps 41-12 Worcester

Sun 24 Apr Saracens 38-22 Exeter Round 24 Fri 29 Apr Northampton 32-31 Harlequins

Fri 29 Apr Sale 35-27 Newcastle

Sat 30 Apr Gloucester 64-0 Bath



Sat 30 Apr Leicester 56-26 Bristol



Sat 30 Apr Worcester 16-38 Saracens



Sun 1 May London Irish 42-42 Wasps

Round 25 Fri 20 May Bristol 40-33 Exeter

Fri 20 May Wasps 7-16 Sale



Sat 21 May Bath 27-24 London Irish



Sat 21 May Harlequins 28-24 Gloucester



Sat 21 May Newcastle 5-27 Leicester



Sun 22 May Saracens 42-38 Northampton Round 26 Sat 4 Jun Exeter 47-38 Harlequins



Sat 4 Jun Gloucester 54-7 Saracens



Sat 4 Jun Leicester 20-10 Wasps



Sat 4 Jun Northampton 65-26 Newcastle



Sat 4 Jun Sale 42-19 Bristol

Sat 4 Jun Worcester 43-27 Bath

Semi-finals Sat 11 Jun Saracens 34-17 Harlequins

Sat 11 Jun Leicester 27-14 Northampton

Final Sat 18 Jun Saracens 12-15 Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Results 2020-21 Round 1 Fri 20 Nov Harlequins 3-33 Exeter



Fri 20 Nov Sale 32-23 Northampton



Sat 21 Nov Bath 12-19 Newcastle



Sat 21 Nov Leicester 38-15 Gloucester



Sat 21 Nov Worcester 11-10 London Irish



Sun 22 Nov Wasps 23-20 Bristol

Round 2

Fri 27 Nov Newcastle 15-13 Sale



Sat 28 Nov Northampton 29-49 Harlequins



Sat 28 Nov Bristol 30-13 Worcester



Sat 28 Nov Gloucester 40-24 Wasps



Sat 28 Nov Exeter 40-3 Bath



Sun 29 Nov London Irish 22-9 Leicester

Round 3

Fri 4 Dec Bristol 18-17 Northampton



Sat 5 Dec Leicester 13-35 Exeter



Sat 5 Dec Wasps 17-27 Newcastle



Sat 5 Dec Worcester 17-33 Bath



Sun 6 Dec London Irish 13-21 Sale



Sun 6 Dec Gloucester 24-34 Harlequins

Round 4

Sat 26 Dec Bath C-C London Irish (panel: Bath 4 points, London Irish 2)



(panel: Bath 4 points, London Irish 2) Sat 26 Dec Harlequins 19-27 Bristol



Sat 26 Dec Newcastle C-C Leicester (panel: Newcastle 4 points, Leicester 2)



(panel: Newcastle 4 points, Leicester 2) Sat 26 Dec Exeter 28-20 Gloucester



Sat 26 Dec Northampton 29-10 Worcester



Sun 27 Dec Sale 23-26 Wasps

Round 5

Fri 1 Jan Bristol 29-17 Newcastle



Fri 1 Jan Worcester C-C Harlequins (panel: Worcester 4 points, Harlequins 2)

(panel: Worcester 4 points, Harlequins 2) Sat 2 Jan Wasps 34-5 Exeter



Sat 2 Jan Gloucester 19-22 Sale



Sun 3 Jan London Irish C-C Northampton (panel: London Irish 2 points, Northampton 4)

(panel: London Irish 2 points, Northampton 4) Sun 3 Jan Leicester 36-31 Bath Round 6

Fri 8 Jan Bath 44-52 Wasps



Fri 8 Jan Sale 20-13 Worcester



Sat 9 Jan Newcastle 22-10 Gloucester

Sat 9 Jan Exeter 7-20 Bristol



Sat 9 Jan Northampton C-C Leicester (panel: Northampton 2 points, Leicester 4)

(panel: Northampton 2 points, Leicester 4) Sun 10 Jan Harlequins 27-27 London Irish Round 7

Fri 29 Jan Bristol 48-3 Bath



Fri 29 Jan Leicester 15-25 Sale



Sat 30 Jan Gloucester 26-31 Northampton



Sat 30 Jan Worcester 17-21 Exeter



Sun 31 Jan London Irish 31-22 Newcastle



Sun 31 Jan Wasps 17-49 Harlequins Round 8

Fri 5 Feb Bristol 13-20 Sale



Sat 6 Feb Wasps 17-22 Northampton

Sat 6 Feb Bath 15-28 Harlequins

Sat 6 Feb Leicester 41-24 Worcester



Sat 6 Feb London Irish 32-26 Gloucester



Sun 7 Feb Newcastle 9-15 Exeter

Round 9

Fri 12 Feb Gloucester 17-18 Bristol



Fri 12 Feb Sale 22-27 Bath



Sat 13 Feb Harlequins 37-24 Leicester



Sat 13 Feb Exeter 26-3 London Irish

Sat 13 Feb Northampton C-C Newcastle (panel: Northampton 4 points, Newcastle 2)

(panel: Northampton 4 points, Newcastle 2) Sun 14 Feb Worcester 13-17 Wasps

Round 10

Fri 19 Feb Bath 16-14 Gloucester



Sat 20 Feb Harlequins 24-12 Sale

Sat 20 Feb Exeter 12-13 Northampton

Sat 20 Feb Leicester 27-8 Wasps



Sat 20 Feb Worcester C-C Newcastle (panel: Worcester 4 points, Newcastle 2)



(panel: Worcester 4 points, Newcastle 2) Sun 21 Feb London Irish 34-34 Bristol Round 11

Fri 26 Feb Sale 25-20 Exeter



Sat 27 Feb Bristol 17-3 Leicester



Sat 27 Feb Newcastle 25-22 Harlequins



Sat 27 Feb Wasps 10-16 London Irish

Sat 27 Feb Gloucester 22-14 Worcester

Sun 28 Feb Northampton 22-23 Bath Round 12

Fri 5 Mar Leicester 33-32 London Irish



Fri 5 Mar Sale 31-16 Newcastle



Sat 6 Mar Bath 16-38 Exeter



Sat 6 Mar Wasps 19-20 Gloucester



Sat 6 Mar Worcester 23-24 Bristol



Sun 7 Mar Harlequins 37-19 Northampton Round 13

Fri 12 Mar Bristol 37-20 Wasps



Sat 13 Mar Exeter 21-20 Harlequins

Sat 13 Mar Newcastle 19-38 Bath

Sat 13 Mar Northampton 17-14 Sale

Sat 13 Mar Gloucester 14-20 Leicester



Sun 14 Mar London Irish 20-17 Worcester Round 14

Fri 19 Mar Newcastle 18-20 Wasps

Sat 20 Mar Harlequins 59-24 Gloucester

Sat 20 Mar Bath 47-22 Worcester



Sat 20 Mar Exeter 47-31 Leicester

Sun 21 Mar Northampton 21-28 Bristol



Sun 21 Mar Sale 41-13 London Irish

Round 15

Fri 26 Mar Gloucester 34-18 Exeter



Sat 27 Mar Bristol 35-33 Harlequins



Sat 27 Mar London Irish 36-33 Bath



Sat 27 Mar Worcester 14-62 Northampton



Sat 27 Mar Wasps 19-20 Sale



Sun 28 Mar Leicester 26-12 Newcastle Round 16

Fri 16 Apr Northampton 44-26 London Irish



Sat 17 Apr Sale 25-22 Gloucester



Sat 17 Apr Exeter 43-13 Wasps

Sat 17 Apr Harlequins 50-26 Worcester

Sat 17 Apr Newcastle 17-34 Bristol



Sun 18 Apr Bath 21-20 Leicester Round 17

Fri 23 Apr Bristol 12-20 Exeter



Sat 24 Apr London Irish 21-25 Harlequins



Sat 24 Apr Gloucester 35-24 Newcastle



Sat 24 Apr Leicester 18-23 Northampton

Sat 24 Apr Worcester 32-35 Sale



Sun 25 Apr Wasps 39-29 Bath Round 18

Fri 7 May Sale 26-10 Leicester



Sat 8 May Northampton 7-31 Gloucester

Sat 8 May Exeter 41-10 Worcester



Sat 8 May Newcastle 52-27 London Irish



Sat 8 May Bath 20-40 Bristol

Sun 9 May Harlequins 48-46 Wasps Round 19

Fri 14 May Bath 20-24 Sale

Sat 15 May Wasps 23-19 Worcester



Sat 15 May Leicester 35-29 Harlequins



Mon 17 May Newcastle 18-10 Northampton

Mon 17 May Bristol 39-7 Gloucester

Tue 18 May London Irish 12-31 Exeter

Round 20

Fri 28 May Gloucester 30-28 London Irish



Fri 28 May Sale 22-12 Bristol



Sat 29 May Harlequins 44-33 Bath



Sat 29 May Worcester 17-18 Leicester

Sat 29 May Northampton 30-25 Wasps

Sun 30 May Exeter 74-3 Newcastle

Round 21

Fri 4 Jun Sale 45-12 Harlequins



Sat 5 Jun Gloucester C-C Bath (panel: Bath 4 points, Gloucester 2)



(panel: Bath 4 points, Gloucester 2) Sat 5 Jun Leicester 23-26 Bristol



Sat 5 Jun Newcastle 24-14 Worcester



Sat 5 Jun London Irish 36-39 Wasps



Sun 6 Jun Northampton 26-29 Exeter

Round 22

Sat 12 Jun Bath 30-24 Northampton



Sat 12 Jun Bristol C-C London Irish (panel: Bristol 4 points, London Irish 2)



(panel: Bristol 4 points, London Irish 2) Sat 12 Jun Exeter 20-19 Sale



Sat 12 Jun Harlequins 54-26 Newcastle



Sat 12 Jun Wasps 31-38 Leicester



Sat 12 Jun Worcester C-C Gloucester (panel: Worcester 4 points, Gloucester 2)

Semi-finals Sat 19 Jun Bristol 36-43 Harlequins (aet)

(aet) Sat 19 Jun Exeter 40-30 Sale Final Sat 26 June Harlequins 40-38 Exeter

Gallagher Premiership Results 2019-20 Round 1 Fri 18 Oct Bristol 43-16 Bath



Sat 19 Oct Exeter 22-19 Harlequins



Sat 19 Oct Sale 16-18 Gloucester



Sat 19 Oct Saracens 25-27 Northampton



Sat 19 Oct Worcester 24-16 Leicester



Sun 20 Oct Wasps 26-29 London Irish

Round 2 Fri 25 Oct Bath 13-10 Exeter



Sat 26 Oct Northampton 35-16 Worcester

Sat 26 Oct Gloucester 25-9 Wasps

Sat 26 Oct Harlequins 22-17 Bristol



Sat 26 Oct London Irish 7-41 Sale

Sun 27 Oct Leicester 10-24 Saracens Round 3 Fri 1 Nov Northampton 40-22 Harlequins



Fri 1 Nov Bristol 16-10 Sale



Sat 2 Nov Leicester 16-13 Gloucester



Sat 2 Nov Saracens 16-13 London Irish



Sat 2 Nov Wasps 30-22 Bath



Sun 3 Nov Worcester 20-24 Exeter

Round 4 Fri 8 Nov Sale 28-18 Wasps



Sat 9 Nov Bath 22-13 Northampton



Sat 9 Nov Gloucester 12-21 Saracens



Sat 9 Nov Harlequins 14-19 Worcester



Sun 10 Nov London Irish 36-11 Leicester



Sun 10 Nov Exeter 17-20 Bristol

Round 5 Fri 29 Nov Bath 12-25 Saracens



Sat 30 Nov Exeter 38-3 Wasps



Sat 30 Nov Northampton 36-13 Leicester



Sat 30 Nov Worcester 20-13 Sale



Sun 1 Dec Bristol 27-27 London Irish



Sun 1 Dec Harlequins 23-19 Gloucester

Round 6 Fri 20 Dec Gloucester 36-3 Worcester



Sat 21 Dec Leicester 22-31 Exeter



Sat 21 Dec Sale 22-10 Northampton



Sat 21 Dec Saracens 47-13 Bristol



Sat 21 Dec Wasps 22-28 Harlequins



Sun 22 Dec London Irish 10-38 Bath

Round 7 Fri 27 Dec Bristol 21-26 Wasps



Sat 28 Dec Northampton 33-26 Gloucester



Sat 28 Dec Bath 16-14 Sale



Sat 28 Dec Worcester 20-6 London Irish



Sat 28 Dec Harlequins 30-30 Leicester



Sun 29 Dec Exeter 14-7 Saracens

Round 8 Fri 3 Jan Sale 48-10 Harlequins



Sat 4 Jan Gloucester 29-15 Bath



Sat 4 Jan Leicester 31-18 Bristol



Sat 4 Jan Saracens 62-5 Worcester



Sun 5 Jan London Irish 28-45 Exeter



Sun 5 Jan Wasps 31-35 Northampton

Round 9

Fri 24 Jan Northampton 16-20 London Irish



Sat 25 Jan Bath 13-10 Leicester



Sat 25 Jan Bristol 34-16 Gloucester



Sat 25 Jan Exeter 19-22 Sale



Sat 25 Jan Worcester 26-30 Wasps



Sun 26 Jan Harlequins 41-14 Saracens



Round 10



Fri 14 Feb Gloucester 15-26 Exeter



Sat 15 Feb Harlequins 15-29 London Irish



Sat 15 Feb Leicester 18-9 Wasps



Sat 15 Feb Saracens 36-22 Sale



Sat 15 Feb Worcester 21-22 Bath



Sun 16 Feb Northampton 14-20 Bristol Round 11

Fri 21 Feb Wasps 60-10 Saracens



Fri 21 Feb Sale 36-3 Leicester



Sat 22 Feb Bath 19-12 Harlequins



Sat 22 Feb London Irish 24-20 Gloucester



Sun 23 Feb Bristol 13-10 Worcester



Sun 23 Feb Exeter 57-7 Northampton Round 12

Fri 28 Feb Gloucester 17-23 Sale

Sat 29 Feb Harlequins 34-30 Exeter



Sat 29 Feb Leicester 14-8 Worcester



Sat 29 Feb Northampton 21-27 Saracens



Sun 1 Mar London Irish 26-36 Wasps

Sun 1 Mar Bath 13-19 Bristol

Round 13

Fri 6 Mar Worcester 10-16 Northampton



Fri 6 Mar Sale 39-0 London Irish



Sat 7 Mar Saracens 24-13 Leicester

Sat 7 Mar Exeter 57-20 Bath



Sat 7 Mar Wasps 39-22 Gloucester

Sun 8 Mar Bristol 28-15 Harlequins —————————————————-

The 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership season was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic. The league restarted in mid-August.

—————————————————-

Round 14

Fri 14 Aug Harlequins 16-10 Sale



Sat 15 Aug Worcester 15-44 Gloucester

Sat 15 Aug Exeter 26-13 Leicester

Sat 15 Aug Bath 34-17 London Irish



Sat 15 Aug Bristol 16-12 Saracens



Sun 16 Aug Northampton 21-34 Wasps

Round 15

Fri 21 Aug Sale 22-32 Exeter



Fri 21 Aug Gloucester 24-33 Bristol



Fri 21 Aug Wasps 30-17 Worcester

Sat 22 Aug Saracens 38-24 Harlequins



Sat 22 Aug London Irish 3-27 Northampton



Sat 22 Aug Leicester 16-38 Bath

Round 16

Tue 25 Aug Wasps 11-20 Sale



Tue 25 Aug Bristol 22-25 Exeter



Wed 26 Aug Leicester 13-7 London Irish

Wed 26 Aug Saracens 36-20 Gloucester



Wed 26 Aug Worcester 29-14 Harlequins



Wed 26 Aug Northampton 3-18 Bath

Round 17

Sat 29 Aug Sale 40-7 Bristol



Sun 3o Aug Harlequins 30-17 Northampton



Sun 3o Aug Exeter 59-7 Worcester

Sun 3o Aug Gloucester 46-30 Leicester

Mon 31 Aug London Irish 12-40 Saracens

Mon 31 Aug Bath 23-27 Wasps

Round 18

Fri 4 Sept Worcester 13-36 Bristol



Fri 4 Sept Northampton 19-22 Exeter



Sat 5 Sept Saracens 18-28 Wasps



Sat 5 Sept Harlequins 27-41 Bath



Sat 5 Sept Leicester 31-40 Sale



Sat 5 Sept Gloucester 36-23 London Irish

Round 19

Tue 8 Sept Bristol 47-10 Northampton



Wed 9 Sept Exeter 35-22 Gloucester

Wed 9 Sept Wasps 54-7 Leicester

Wed 9 Sept Sale 24-17 Saracens

Wed 9 Sept Bath 40-15 Worcester

Wed 9 Sept London Irish 15-38 Harlequins Round 20

Sun 13 Sept Wasps 59-35 Bristol



Sun 13 Sept Leicester 28-24 Northampton



Sun 13 Sept London Irish 25-40 Worcester



Sun 13 Sept Sale 22-37 Bath



Sun 13 Sept Saracens 40-17 Exeter

Mon 14 Sept Gloucester 15-28 Harlequins Round 21

Tue 22 Sep Bath 31-20 Gloucester



Mon 28 Sep Harlequins 23-32 Wasps



Tue 29 Sep Northampton 14-34 Sale



Wed 30 Sep Exeter 19-22 London Irish



Wed 30 Sep Bristol 40-3 Leicester



Wed 30 Sep Worcester 40-27 Saracens

Round 22

Sun 4 Oct Gloucester 20-0 Northampton



Sun 4 Oct Leicester 26-32 Harlequins



Sun 4 Oct London Irish 7-36 Bristol

Sun 4 Oct Saracens 17-17 Bath



Sun 4 Oct Wasps 46-5 Exeter



Wed 7 Oct Sale 0-20 Worcester Semi-finals Sat 10 Oct Wasps 47-24 Bristol



Sat 10 Oct Exeter 35-6 Bath Final Sat 24 Oct Exeter 19-13 Wasps



Gallagher Premiership Results 2018-19 Round 1 Fri 31 Aug Bristol 17-10 Bath

Sat 1 Sep Gloucester 27-16 Northampton

Sat 1 Sep Harlequins 51-23 Sale

Sat 1 Sep Worcester 20-21 Wasps

Sat 1 Sep Exeter 40-6 Leicester

Sun 2 Sep Newcastle 21-32 Saracens Round 2 Fri 7 Sep Northampton 25-18 Harlequin

Sat 8 Sep Wasps 31-42 Exeter

Sat 8 Sep Leicester 49-33 Newcastle

Sat 8 Sep Saracens 44-23 Bristol

Sat 8 Sep Bath 31-31 Gloucester

Sun 9 Sep Sale 21-15 Worcester Round 3 Fri 14 Sep Gloucester 35-13 Bristol



Sat 15 Sep Exeter 35-18 Sale

Sat 15 Sep Harlequins 32-37 Bath



Sat 15 Sep Northampton 27-38 Saracens

Sat 15 Sep Worcester 20-23 Newcastle

Sun 16 Sep Wasps 41-35 Leicester

Round 4 Fri 21 Sep Newcastle 17-24 Exeter

Sat 22 Sep Bath 17-15 Northampton

Sat 22 Sep Bristol 20-13 Harlequins

Sat 22 Sep Sale 13-31 Wasps

Sun 23 Sep Leicester 37-44 Worcester

Sun 23 Sep Saracens 38-15 Gloucester Round 5 Fri 28 Sep Newcastle 22-23 Wasps

Sat 29 Sep Bristol 40-45 Northampton

Sat 29 Sep Exeter 28-11 Worcester

Sat 29 Sep Gloucester 25-27 Harlequins

Sat 29 Sep Saracens 50-27 Bath

Sun 30 Sep Leicester 19-15 Sale Round 6 Fri 5 Oct Bath 24-39 Exeter



Sat 6 Oct Northampton 15-23 Leicester



Sat 6 Oct Sale 20-7 Newcastle

Sat 6 Oct Wasps 21-35 Gloucester

Sat 6 Oct Harlequins 20-25 Saracens



Sun 7 Oct Worcester 52-7 Bristol

Round 7 Fri 16 Nov Gloucester 36-13 Leicester

Fri 16 Nov Harlequins 20-7 Newcastle

Sat 17 Nov Bath 28-13 Worcester

Sat 17 Nov Northampton 36-17 Wasps

Sat 17 Nov Saracens 31-25 Sale

Sun 18 Nov Bristol 29-31 Exeter

Round 8 Fri 23 Nov Newcastle 16-8 Bath

Fri 23 Nov Worcester 20-13 Harlequins



Sat 24 Nov Exeter 23-6 Gloucester

Sat 24 Nov Sale 18-13 Northampton

Sat 24 Nov Wasps 32-28 Bristol

Sun 25 Nov Leicester 22-27 Saracens

Round 9 Fri 30 Nov Harlequins 28-26 Exeter



Sat 1 Dec Bristol 41-10 Leicester

Sat 1 Dec Gloucester 36-16 Worcester

Sat 1 Dec Northampton 14-16 Newcastle

Sat 1 Dec Saracens 29-6 Wasps



Sun 2 Dec Bath 7-7 Sale

Round 10 Fri 21 Dec Worcester 6-32 Northampton



Sat 22 Dec Exeter 31-13 Saracens



Sat 22 Dec Leicester 35-24 Harlequins



Sat 22 Dec Sale 27-10 Bristol



Sun 23 Dec Newcastle 17-20 Gloucester

Sun 23 Dec Wasps 14-24 Bath

Round 11 Fri 28 Dec Northampton 31-28 Exeter



Sat 29 Dec Gloucester 15-30 Sale

Sat 30 Dec Saracens 25-17 Worcester

Sat 29 Dec Harlequins 20-13 Wasps



Sun 30 Dec Bath 23-16 Leicester



Sun 30 Dec Bristol 35-28 Newcastle Round 12 Fri 4 Jan Sale 24-18 Saracens



Sat 5 Jan Exeter 14-9 Bristol



Sat 5 Jan Leicester 34-16 Gloucester



Sat 5 Jan Newcastle 17-38 Harlequins

Sat 5 Jan Worcester 21-19 Bath



Sun 6 Jan Wasps 27-16 Northampton Round 13 Fri 15 Feb Gloucester 24-17 Exeter



Fri 15 Feb Bristol 22-29 Wasps



Sat 16 Feb Bath 30-13 Newcastle

Sat 16 Feb Harlequins 47-33 Worcester



Sat 16 Feb Northampton 67-17 Sale



Sat 16 Feb Saracens 33-10 Leicester Round 14 Fri 22 Feb Gloucester 30-24 Saracens



Sat 22 Feb Harlequins 36-26 Bristol



Sat 22 Feb Wasps 18-24 Sale

Sat 23 Feb Exeter 35-17 Newcastle

Sat 23 Feb Northampton 27-26 Bath

Sun 24 Feb Worcester 17-13 Leicester

Round 15 Fri 1 Mar Bristol 28-24 Gloucester



Sat 2 Mar Bath 29-31 Harlequins

Sat 2 Mar Leicester 19-14 Wasps



Sat 2 Mar Sale 14-20 Exeter



Sat 2 Mar Saracens 36-17 Northampton



Sun 3 Mar Newcastle 17-6 Worcester

Round 16 Fri 8 Mar Bath 18-9 Saracens



Fri 8 Mar Sale 32-5 Leicester



Sat 9 Mar Wasps 19-20 Newcastle



Sat 9 Mar Northampton 24-26 Bristol



Sat 9 Mar Worcester 30-33 Exeter



Sun 10 Mar Harlequins 7-29 Gloucester

Round 17 Fri 22 Mar Leicester 15-29 Northampton



Sat 23 Mar Bristol 25-27 Worcester



Sat 23 Mar Gloucester 27-14 Wasps



Sat 23 Mar Saracens 27-20 Harlequins



Sat 23 Mar Newcastle 22-17 Sale



Sun 24 Mar Exeter 29-10 Bath Round 18 Fri 5 Apr Sale 28-17 Harlequins



Sat 6 Apr Bath 26-19 Bristol



Sat 6 Apr Saracens 26-12 Newcastle



Sat 6 Apr Wasps 28-16 Worcester



Sat 6 Apr Leicester 20-52 Exeter



Sun 7 Apr Northampton 31-40 Gloucester

Round 19 Fri 12 Apr Newcastle 22-27 Leicester



Sat 13 Apr Gloucester 27-23 Bath



Sat 13 Apr Harlequins 19-20 Northampton

Sat 13 Apr Worcester 39-17 Sale



Sat 13 Apr Bristol 23-21 Saracens

Sun 14 Apr Exeter 19-26 Wasps

Round 20 Fri 26 Apr Newcastle 17-31 Northampton



Fri 26 Apr Sale 6-3 Bath



Sat 27 Apr Exeter 17-15 Harlequins



Sat 27 Apr Leicester 20-23 Bristol

Sat 27 Apr Wasps 14-31 Saracens



Sun 28 Apr Worcester 27-20 Gloucester

Round 21 Fri 3 May Harlequins 23-19 Leicester



Fri 3 May Bristol 20-20 Sale



Sat 4 May Gloucester 28-19 Newcastle



Sat 4 May Northampton 38-10 Worcester



Sat 4 May Saracens 38-7 Exeter



Sun 5 May Bath 29-17 Wasps

Round 22 Sat 18 May Exeter 40-21 Northampton



Sat 18 May Leicester 31-32 Bath



Sat 18 May Newcastle 12-19 Bristol



Sat 18 May Sale 46-41 Gloucester



Sat 18 May Wasps 27-25 Harlequins



Sat 18 May Worcester 31-29 Saracens

Semi-finals Sat 25 May Saracens 44-19 Gloucester



Sat 25 May Exeter 42-12 Northampton

Final Sat 1 June Exeter 34-37 Saracens

Aviva Premiership Results 2017-18



Round 1

Fri 1 Sept Gloucester 28-21 Exeter

Fri 1 Sept Newcastle 35-8 Worcester

Sat 2 Sept Saracens 55-24 Northampton



Sat 2 Sept Wasps 50-35 Sale

Sat 2 Sept London Irish 39-29 Harlequins

Sun 3 Sept Leicester 23-27 Bath

Round 2

Fri 8 Sept Sale 12-13 Newcastle

Sat 9 Sept Bath 31-21 Saracens

Sat 9 Sept Exeter 37-7 London Irish

Sat 9 Sept Harlequins 28-17 Gloucester

Sat 9 Sept Northampton 24-11 Leicester

Sun 10 Sept Worcester 10-24 Wasps



Round 3

Fri 15 Sept Northampton 24-6 Bath

Fri 15 Sept Worcester 10-41 Exeter

Fri 15 Sept Sale 36-7 London Irish

Sat 16 Sept Leicester 24-10 Gloucester

Sat 16 Sept Newcastle 7-29 Saracens

Sun 17 Sept Wasps 21-24 Harlequins

Round 4

Fri 22 Sept Gloucester 24-19 Worcester

Sat 23 Sept Bath 32-33 Newcastle

Sat 23 Sept Harlequins 28-31 Leicester

Sat 23 Sept Saracens 41-13 Sale

Sun 24 Sept Exeter 31-17 Wasps

Sun 24 Sept London Irish 25-40 Northampton

Round 5

Fri 29 Sept Newcastle 29-17 London Irish

Fri 29 Sept Worcester 3-25 Saracens

Fri 29 Sept Sale 57-10 Gloucester

Sat 30 Sept Leicester 20-13 Exeter

Sat 30 Sept Northampton 30-22 Harlequins

Sun 1 Oct Wasps 9-25 Bath

Round 6

Fri 6 Oct Harlequins 42-26 Sale

Sat 7 Oct Bath 29-13 Worcester

Sat 7 Oct Exeter 34-24 Newcastle

Sat 7 Oct Gloucester 29-24 Northampton

Sat 7 Oct London Irish 27-28 Leicester

Sun 8 Oct Saracens 38-19 Wasps

Round 7

Fri 27 Oct Sale 6-10 Exeter

Sat 28 Oct Harlequins 41-35 Worcester

Sat 28 Oct Northampton 22-38 Wasps

Sat 28 Oct Saracens 44-13 London Irish

Sun 29 Oct Bath 21-22 Gloucester

Sun 29 Oct Newcastle 13-30 Leicester

Round 8

Fri 17 Nov Gloucester 23-17 Saracens

Sat 18 Nov Worcester 30-15 Northampton

Sat 18 Nov Wasps 40-10 Newcastle

Sun 19 Nov Exeter 31-17 Harlequins

Sun 19 Nov Leicester 35-27 Sale

Sun 19 Nov London Irish 18-22 Bath

Round 9

Fri 24 Nov Newcastle 7-29 Gloucester

Sat 25 Nov Bath 38-14 Harlequins

Sat 25 Nov Leicester 27-31 Worcester

Sat 25 Nov Sale 18-15 Northampton

Sun 26 Nov London Irish 13-17 Wasps

Sun 26 Nov Saracens 18-20 Exeter

Round 10

Fri 1 Dec Northampton 22-24 Newcastle

Fri 1 Dec Worcester 14-18 Sale

Sat 2 Dec Exeter 42-29 Bath

Sat 2 Dec Gloucester 39-15 London Irish

Sat 2 Dec Wasps 32-25 Leicester

Sun 3 Dec Harlequins 20-19 Saracens

Round 11

Fri 22 Dec Worcester 23-8 London Irish

Sat 23 Dec Newcastle 11-10 Harlequins

Sat 23 Dec Northampton 14-35 Exeter

Sat 23 Dec Sale 32-9 Bath

Sat 23 Dec Wasps 49-24 Gloucester

Sun 24 Dec Leicester 17-29 Saracens



Round 12

Fri 29 Dec Bath 26-31 Wasps

Sat 30 Dec Gloucester 20-16 Sale

Sat 30 Dec London Irish 15-20 Newcastle

Sat 30 Dec Saracens 46-31 Worcester

Sat 30 Dec Harlequins 50-21 Northampton

Sun 31 Dec Exeter 30-6 Leicester

Round 13

Fri 5 Jan Worcester 25-46 Bath

Sat 6 Jan Leicester 19-15 London Irish

Sat 6 Jan Northampton 22-19 Gloucester

Sat 6 Jan Sale 30-29 Harlequins

Sun 7 Jan Newcastle 28-20 Exeter

Sun 7 Jan Wasps 15-38 Saracens

Round 14

Fri 9 Feb Bath 32-9 Northampton

Sat 10 Feb Exeter 5-6 Worcester

Sat 10 Feb Gloucester 24-17 Leicester

Sat 10 Feb Saracens 25-3 Newcastle

Sat 10 Feb London Irish 9-13 Sale

Sun 11 Feb Harlequins 22-44 Wasps

Round 15

Fri 16 Feb Newcastle 29-12 Bath

Fri 16 Feb Sale 3-13 Saracens

Sat 17 Feb Leicester 33-18 Harlequins

Sat 17 Feb Northampton 25-17 London Irish

Sat 17 Feb Worcester 25-15 Gloucester

Sun 18 Feb Wasps 13-7 Exeter



Round 16

Sat 24 Feb Exeter 31-30 Northampton

Sat 24 Feb Bath 33-32 Sale

Sat 24 Feb Gloucester 25-25 Wasps

Sat 24 Feb Harlequins 10-28 Newcastle

Sun 25 Feb London Irish 22-9 Worcester

Sun 25 Feb Saracens 20-28 Leicester



Round 17

Fri 2 Mar Harlequins 20-5 Bath

Sat 3 Mar Gloucester 20-21 Newcastle

Sat 3 Mar Northampton 25-34 Sale

Sun 4 Mar Exeter 24-12 Saracens



Sun 4 Mar Wasps 24-16 London Irish

Sun 4 Mar Worcester 5-34 Leicester



Round 18

Fri 23 Mar Bath 18-20 Exeter

Sat 24 Mar London Irish 29-33 Gloucester

Sat 24 Mar Newcastle 25-22 Northampton

Sat 24 Mar Sale 58-25 Worcester

Sat 24 Mar Saracens 24-11 Harlequins



Sun 25 Mar Leicester 16-15 Wasps

Round 19

Fri 6 Apr Sale 28-27 Wasps

Sat 7 Apr Bath 19-34 Leicester

Sat 7 Apr Harlequins 5-35 London Irish

Sat 7 Apr Northampton 13-63 Saracens

Sat 7 Apr Worcester 27-13 Newcastle

Sun 8 Apr Exeter 46-10 Gloucester

Round 20

Fri 13 Apr Newcastle 35-30 Sale

Sat 14 Apr Gloucester 37-9 Harlequins

Sat 14 Apr Leicester 21-27 Northampton

Sat 14 Apr Wasps 30-15 Worcester

Sat 14 Apr Sat 14 Apr Sun 15 Apr London Irish 5-45 Exeter

Sun 15 Apr Saracens 41-6 Bath

Round 21

Fri 27 Apr Leicester 23-25 Newcastle

Sat 28 Apr Exeter 34-19 Sale

Sat 28 Apr Gloucester 20-43 Bath

Sat 28 Apr Worcester 44-13 Harlequins

Sun 29 Apr London Irish 14-51 Saracens

Sun 29 Apr Wasps 36-29 Northampton

Round 22

Sat 5 May Bath 63-19 London Irish

Sat 5 May Harlequins 17-41 Exeter

Sat 5 May Newcastle 22-39 Wasps

Sat 5 May Northampton 32-24 Worcester

Sat 5 May Sale 13-35 Leicester

Sat 5 May Saracens 62-12 Gloucester

Semi-finals

Sat 19 May Saracens 57-33 Wasps

Sat 19 May Exeter 36-5 Newcastle

Final