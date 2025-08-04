The English Premiership Rugby fixtures for 2025-26 have been announced. The competition has been rebranded as Gallagher Prem Rugby, but otherwise it’s business as usual. With no RFU Championship clubs promoted, the same ten teams will participate this season.
Bath are the defending champions having beaten Leicester Tigers 23-21 in last season’s final.
The new-look Gallagher Prem kicks off with a first-ever Thursday night opener as Sale Sharks host Gloucester at Salford Community Stadium on 25 September.
Round 3 (10-12 Oct) brings the return of Derby Weekend, while Big Game 17 – Harlequins v Bristol Bears at Allianz Stadium – takes centre stage in the traditional festive fixtures.
Round 12 (27-29 March) brings an unprecedented day of three back-to-back marquee fixtures: Villa Park will host the Slater Cup clash between Gloucester and Leicester; Bristol Bears’ Big Day Out returns to Principality Stadium as they welcome Harlequins; and Showdown 6 pitches Saracens against Northampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
All the English Premiership Rugby fixtures for the 2025-26 season will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+ (monthly passes start at £30.99). Last season seven matches were also shown free-to-air on ITV and we expect this to be the case again.
Below are all the fixtures for 2025-26, as well as results from previous campaigns. We will add dates and kick-off times for matches from Round 10 onwards when they are announced.
Gallagher Prem Rugby Fixtures 2025-26
Round 1
- Thu 25 Sept Sale v Gloucester (7.45pm)
- Fri 26 Sept Newcastle v Saracens (7.45pm)
- Fri 26 Sept Harlequins v Bath (7.45pm)
- Sun 28 Sept Northampton v Exeter (1pm)
- Sun 28 Sept Bristol v Leicester (3.30pm)
Round 2
- Fri 3 Oct Bath v Sale (7.45pm)
- Sat 4 Oct Exeter v Newcastle (3pm)
- Sat 4 Oct Leicester v Harlequins (3.05pm)
- Sat 4 Oct Saracens v Bristol (5.30pm)
- Sun 5 Oct Gloucester v Northampton (3pm)
Round 3
- Fri 10 Oct Sale v Newcastle (7.45pm)
- Sat 11 Oct Bristol v Exeter (3pm)
- Sat 11 Oct Northampton v Leicester (3.05pm)
- Sat 11 Oct Bath v Gloucester (5.30pm)
- Sun 12 Oct Harlequins v Saracens (3pm)
Round 4
- Fri 17 Oct Gloucester v Bristol (7.45pm)
- Fri 17 Oct Newcastle v Northampton (7.45pm)
- Sat 18 Oct Leicester v Bath (3.05pm)
- Sat 18 Oct Saracens v Sale (5.30pm)
- Sun 19 Oct Exeter v Harlequins (3pm)
Round 5
- Fri 24 Oct Northampton v Saracens (7.45pm)
- Sat 25 Oct Exeter v Gloucester (3pm)
- Sat 25 Oct Harlequins v Newcastle (3pm)
- Sat 25 Oct Bath v Bristol (3.05pm)
- Sat 25 Oct Leicester v Sale (5.30pm)
—————————————————-
INTERNATIONAL BREAK (AUTUMN NATIONS SERIES)
—————————————————-
Round 6
- Fri 28 Nov Sale v Exeter (7.45pm)
- Fri 28 Nov Newcastle v Leicester (7.45pm)
- Sat 29 Nov Gloucester v Harlequins (3pm)
- Sat 29 Nov Bristol v Northampton (5.45pm)
- Sun 30 Nov Saracens v Bath (3pm)
Round 7
- Fri 19 Dec Leicester v Gloucester (7.45pm)
- Sat 20 Dec Saracens v Exeter (3pm)
- Sat 20 Dec Northampton v Sale (3pm)
- Sat 20 Dec Harlequins v Bristol (5.30pm, Allianz Stadium)
- Sun 21 Dec Newcastle v Bath (3pm)
Round 8
- Fri 26 Dec Sale v Harlequins (5.30pm)
- Sat 27 Dec Bristol v Newcastle (3pm)
- Sat 27 Dec Gloucester v Saracens (3.05pm)
- Sat 27 Dec Bath Rugby v Northampton (5.30pm)
- Sun 28 Dec Exeter v Leicester (3pm)
Round 9
- Fri 2 Jan Newcastle v Gloucester (7.45pm)
- Fri 2 Jan Bristol v Sale (7.45pm)
- Sat 3 Jan Bath v Exeter (3.05pm)
- Sat 3 Jan Northampton v Harlequins (5.30pm)
- Sun 4 Jan Leicester v Saracens (3pm)
Round 10
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Harlequins v Leicester
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Gloucester v Bath
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Exeter v Bristol
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Saracens v Newcastle
- Fri 23-Sun 25 Jan Sale v Northampton
—————————————————-
INTERNATIONAL BREAK (SIX NATIONS)
—————————————————-
Round 11
- Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Leicester v Bristol
- Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Harlequins v Gloucester
- Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Exeter v Sale
- Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Bath v Saracens
- Fri 20-Sun 22 Mar Northampton v Newcastle
Round 12
- Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Saracens v Northampton (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Sale v Bath
- Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Newcastle v Exeter
- Fri 27-Sun 29 Mar Bristol v Harlequins (Principality Stadium)
- Sat 28 Mar Gloucester v Leicester (1pm, Villa Park)
Round 13
- Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Bath v Harlequins
- Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Leicester v Newcastle
- Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Sale v Saracens
- Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Exeter v Northampton
- Fri 17-Sun 19 Apr Bristol v Gloucester
Round 14
- Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Harlequins v Sale
- Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Gloucester v Exeter
- Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Saracens v Leicester
- Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Northampton v Bath
- Fri 24-Sun 26 Apr Newcastle v Bristol
Round 15
- Fri 8-Sun 10 May Leicester v Northampton
- Fri 8-Sun 10 May Gloucester v Sale
- Fri 8-Sun 10 May Exeter v Bath
- Fri 8-Sun 10 May Bristol v Saracens
- Fri 8-Sun 10 May Newcastle v Harlequins
Round 16
- Fri 15-Sun 17 May Saracens v Gloucester
- Fri 15-Sun 17 May Sale v Leicester
- Fri 15-Sun 17 May Northampton v Bristol
- Fri 15-Sun 17 May Harlequins v Exeter
- Fri 15-Sun 17 May Bath v Newcastle
Round 17
- Fri 29-Sun 31 May Saracens v Harlequins
- Fri 29-Sun 31 May Northampton v Gloucester
- Fri 29-Sun 31 May Newcastle v Sale
- Fri 29-Sun 31 May Leicester v Exeter
- Fri 29-Sun 31 May Bristol v Bath
Round 18
- Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Bath v Leicester
- Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Sale v Bristol
- Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Harlequins v Northampton
- Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Gloucester v Newcastle
- Fri 5-Sun 7 Jun Exeter v Saracens
Semi-finals
- Fri 12-Sat 13 Jun First v Fourth
- Fri 12-Sat 13 Jun Second v Third
Final
- Sat 20 Jun Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2 (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)
Gallagher Premiership Results 2024-25
Bath claimed their first Premiership title since 1996 after beating Leicester in the Twickenham final. Johann van Graan’s men, who had topped the table by 11 points, also claimed the Premiership Rugby Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to complete a memorable treble.
Leicester, Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears also made the play-offs. Gloucester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton join the top four in this season’s European Champions Cup.
Newcastle were bottom for the third year in a row, but with Championship winners Ealing Trailfinders not meeting the Premiership’s minimum conditions, there was no relegation.
Round 1
- Fri 20 Sept Bath 38-16 Northampton
- Fri 20 Sept Newcastle 3-24 Bristol
- Sat 21 Sept Exeter 14-17 Leicester
- Sat 21 Sept Gloucester 26-35 Saracens
- Sun 22 Sept Sale 12-11 Harlequins
Round 2
- Fri 27 Sept Bristol 41-44 Gloucester
- Sat 28 Sept Harlequins 28-14 Newcastle
- Sat 28 Sept Saracens 45-26 Sale
- Sat 28 Sept Northampton 30-24 Exeter
- Sun 29 Sept Leicester 15-20 Bath
Round 3
- Fri 4 Oct Northampton 33-29 Harlequins
- Fri 4 Oct Sale 31-27 Gloucester
- Sat 5 Oct Bath 26-36 Bristol
- Sat 5 Oct Newcastle 10-42 Leicester
- Sun 6 Oct Saracens 29-14 Exeter
Round 4
- Fri 11 Oct Sale 43-10 Newcastle
- Sat 12 Oct Exeter 35-40 Bristol
- Sat 12 Oct Gloucester 31-55 Bath
- Sat 12 Oct Leicester 24-8 Northampton
- Sun 13 Oct Harlequins 17-10 Saracens
Round 5
- Fri 18 Oct Newcastle 24-18 Exeter
- Fri 18 Oct Northampton 47-17 Sale
- Sat 19 Oct Bristol 35-37 Saracens
- Sat 19 Oct Harlequins 24-26 Bath
- Sun 20 Oct Leicester 29-26 Gloucester
Round 6
- Fri 25 Oct Bristol 31-23 Northampton
- Sat 26 Oct Gloucester 36-7 Newcastle
- Sat 26 Oct Bath 40-13 Sale
- Sat 26 Oct Saracens 29-32 Leicester
- Sun 27 Oct Exeter 19-36 Harlequins
Round 7
- Fri 29 Nov Harlequins 24-48 Bristol
- Fri 29 Nov Newcastle 17-12 Saracens
- Sat 30 Nov Northampton 17-25 Gloucester
- Sat 30 Nov Bath 19-15 Exeter
- Sun 1 Dec Sale 39-25 Leicester
Round 8
- Fri 20 Dec Gloucester 14-0 Harlequins
- Sat 21 Dec Leicester 24-54 Bristol
- Sat 21 Dec Newcastle 15-40 Bath
- Sat 21 Dec Sale 28-10 Exeter
- Sun 22 Dec Saracens 39-24 Northampton
Round 9
- Fri 27 Dec Bristol 0-38 Sale
- Sat 28 Dec Bath 68-10 Saracens
- Sat 28 Dec Northampton 61-0 Newcastle
- Sat 28 Dec Harlequins 34-34 Leicester
- Sun 29 Dec Exeter 22-15 Gloucester
Round 10
- Fri 3 Jan Newcastle 14-38 Harlequins
- Sat 4 Jan Gloucester 36-20 Sale
- Sat 4 Jan Leicester 28-15 Exeter
- Sat 4 Jan Saracens 35-26 Bristol
- Sun 5 Jan Northampton 35-34 Bath
Round 11
- Fri 24 Jan Harlequins 22-19 Northampton
- Sat 25 Jan Gloucester 38-31 Leicester
- Sat 25 Jan Exeter 31-22 Saracens
- Sun 26 Jan Sale 23-32 Bath
- Sun 26 Jan Bristol 55-35 Newcastle
Round 12
- Fri 21 Mar Northampton 0-33 Leicester
- Fri 21 Mar Newcastle 15-39 Sale Sharks
- Sat 22 Mar Saracens 12-23 Harlequins
- Sat 22 Mar Bristol 52-38 Exeter Chiefs
- Sun 23 Mar Bath 42-26 Gloucester
Round 13
- Fri 28 Mar Sale 27-24 Northampton
- Sat 29 Mar Exeter 17-15 Newcastle
- Sat 29 Mar Bath 47-28 Harlequins
- Sat 29 Mar Gloucester 53-28 Bristol
- Sun 30 Mar Leicester 22-29 Saracens
Round 14
- Fri 18 Apr Newcastle 34-35 Northampton
- Sat 19 Apr Exeter 24-26 Bath
- Sat 19 Apr Harlequins 29-43 Sale
- Sat 19 Apr Saracens 36-14 Gloucester
- Sun 20 Apr Bristol 19-36 Leicester
Round 15
- Fri 25 Apr Sale 25-7 Saracens
- Sat 26 Apr Bath 55-19 Newcastle
- Sat 26 Apr Leicester 40-7 Saracens
- Sat 26 Apr Northampton 48-31 Bristol
- Sun 27 Apr Gloucester 79-17 Exeter
Round 16
- Fri 9 May Leicester 44-34 Sale
- Sat 10 May Saracens 75-28 Newcastle
- Sat 10 May Bristol 36-14 Bath
- Sat 10 May Harlequins 38-19 Gloucester
- Sun 11 May Exeter 42-14 Northampton
Round 17
- Fri 16 May Newcastle 12-26 Gloucester
- Fri 16 May Sale Sharks 41-27 Bristol
- Sat 17 May Northampton 28-24 Saracens
- Sat 17 May Bath 43-15 Leicester
- Sun 18 May Harlequins 24-22 Exeter
Round 18
- Sat 31 May Bristol 52-26 Harlequins
- Sat 31 May Exeter 26-30 Sale Sharks
- Sat 31 May Gloucester 41-26 Northampton
- Sat 31 May Leicester 42-20 Newcastle
- Sat 31 May Saracens 36-26 Bath
Semi-finals
- Fri 6 Jun Bath 34-20 Bristol Bears
- Sat 7 Jun Leicester 21-16 Sale Sharks
Final
- Sat 14 Jun Bath 23-21 Leicester Tigers
Gallagher Premiership Results 2023-24
The final match of a captivating season 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership season went to the wire as Northampton defeated Bath 25-21 in front of a full house at Twickenham.
The match turned on a 21st-minute red card for Bath prop Beno Obano for a high tackle on Juarno Augustus. The score was 3-3 at the time but Saints struck quickly with tries by Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme.
To their immense credit, Bath stayed in the fight as tries by Thomas du Toit and Will Muir brought them level after 50 minutes.
When Finn Russell kicked Bath ahead on 66 minutes, it seemed a famous 14-man upset might be on the cards. Instead, George Hendy’s run created the winning try for England scrum-half Alex Mitchell and Saints held out in the closing stages for their first national title since 2014.
Round 1
- Fri 13 Oct Bristol 25-14 Leicester
- Sat 14 Oct Exeter 65-10 Saracens
- Sat 14 Oct Bath 34-26 Newcastle
- Sat 14 Oct Gloucester 29-28 Harlequins
- Sun 15 Oct Sale 20-15 Northampton
Round 2
- Fri 20 Oct Newcastle 14-18 Gloucester
- Sat 21 Oct Northampton 27-33 Bristol
- Sat 21 Oct Saracens 16-25 Bath
- Sat 21 Oct Leicester 17-24 Sale
- Sun 22 Oct Harlequins 22-14 Exeter
Round 3
- Fri 27 Oct Gloucester 3-24 Saracens
- Sat 28 Oct Bristol 21-23 Harlequins
- Sat 28 Oct Exeter 43-0 Sale
- Sat 28 Oct Bath 24-25 Leicester
- Sun 29 Oct Newcastle 14-16 Northampton
Round 4
- Fri 3 Nov Sale 24-10 Gloucester
- Sat 4 Nov Harlequins 40-12 Newcastle
- Sat 4 Nov Northampton 24-18 Bath
- Sat 4 Nov Saracens 32-17 Leicester
- Sun 5 Nov Exeter 29-20 Bristol
Round 5
- Fri 10 Nov Gloucester 27-45 Bath
- Sat 11 Nov Bristol 13-27 Sale
- Sat 11 Nov Leicester 25-29 Harlequins
- Sun 12 Nov Newcastle 12-50 Saracens
- Sun 12 Nov Northampton 34-19 Exeter
Round 6
- Fri 17 Nov Bath 20-19 Bristol
- Fri 17 Nov Sale 40-22 Newcastle
- Sat 18 Nov Leicester 26-17 Northampton
- Sat 18 Nov Harlequins 10-38 Saracens
- Sun 19 Nov Exeter 25-24 Gloucester
Round 7
- Fri 24 Nov Northampton 36-33 Harlequins
- Fri 24 Nov Sale 11-9 Bath
- Sat 25 Nov Saracens 39-31 Bristol
- Sat 25 Nov Gloucester 20-38 Leicester
- Sun 26 Nov Newcastle 14-20 Exeter
Round 8
- Fri 1 Dec Harlequins 36-3 Sale
- Sat 2 Dec Bristol 51-26 Gloucester
- Sat 2 Dec Bath 41-24 Exeter
- Sat 2 Dec Saracens 12-18 Northampton
- Sun 3 Dec Leicester 47-3 Newcastle
Round 9
- Fri 22 Dec Newcastle 13-21 Bristol
- Fri 22 Dec Sale 22-20 Saracens
- Sat 23 Dec Exeter 29-10 Leicester
- Sat 23 Dec Gloucester 29-31 Northampton
- Sat 23 Dec Bath 25-17 Harlequins
Round 10
- Fri 29 Dec Bristol 14-24 Exeter
- Sat 30 Dec Saracens 37-19 Newcastle
- Sat 30 Dec Northampton 21-17 Sale
- Sat 30 Dec Harlequins 32-26 Gloucester
- Sun 31 Dec Leicester 35-22 Bath
Round 11
- Fri 5 Jan Newcastle 3-24 Harlequins
- Fri 5 Jan Sale 14-22 Bristol
- Sat 6 Jan Exeter 36-42 Northampton
- Sat 6 Jan Leicester 19-10 Saracens
- Sun 7 Jan Bath 17-10 Gloucester
Round 12
- Fri 26 Jan Harlequins 19-20 Leicester
- Sat 27 Jan Northampton 38-13 Newcastle
- Sat 27 Jan Bristol 57-44 Bath
- Sat 27 Jan Saracens 40-22 Exeter
- Sun 28 Jan Gloucester 32-20 Sale
Round 13
- Fri 22 Mar Bristol 52-21 Northampton
- Fri 22 Mar Leicester 25-27 Gloucester
- Sat 23 Mar Exeter 25-16 Newcastle
- Sat 23 Mar Saracens 52-7 Harlequins
- Sun 24 Mar Bath 42-24 Sale
Round 14
- Fri 29 Mar Newcastle 13-19 Leicester
- Fri 29 Mar Northampton 41-30 Saracens
- Sat 30 Mar Gloucester 24-33 Bristol
- Sat 30 Mar Harlequins 40-36 Bath
- Sun 31 Mar Sale 41-5 Exeter
Round 15
- Sat 20 Apr Saracens 46-24 Gloucester
- Sat 20 Apr Northampton 40-17 Leicester
- Sat 20 Apr Exeter 14-26 Bath
- Sun 21 Apr Bristol 85-14 Newcastle
- Sun 21 Apr Sale 37-31 Harlequins
Round 16
- Fri 26 Apr Bath 12-15 Saracens
- Sat 27 Apr Leicester 19-21 Bristol
- Sat 27 Apr Harlequins 41-32 Northampton
- Sun 28 Apr Gloucester 17-38 Exeter
- Sun 28 Apr Newcastle 14-35 Sale
Round 17
- Fri 10 May Newcastle 17-28 Bath
- Fri 10 May Sale 31-22 Leicester
- Sat 11 May Bristol 20-41 Saracens
- Sat 11 May Northampton 90-0 Gloucester
- Sat 11 May Exeter 58-26 Harlequins
Round 18
- Sat 18 May Bath 43-12 Northampton
- Sat 18 May Gloucester 54-14 Newcastle
- Sat 18 May Harlequins 28-53 Bristol
- Sat 18 May Leicester 40-22 Exeter
- Sat 18 May Saracens 10-20 Sale
Semi-finals
- Fri 31 May Northampton 22-20 Saracens
- Sat 1 June Bath 31-23 Sale Sharks
Final
- Sat 8 June Northampton 25-21 Bath
Gallagher Premiership Results 2022-23
Saracens won the 2022-23 Gallagher Premiership after beating Sale Sharks 35-25 at Twickenham. It was their sixth Premiership title and their first in four years.
Two tries in four minutes in the final quarter by Elliot Daly and Ivan van Zyl clinched victory after the Sharks had edged ahead with Bevan Rodd’s try on 52 minutes.
Worcester Warriors and Wasps started the campaign before going into administration. Both clubs were suspended from the Premiership in October 2022. A revised fixture list was put in place from round 14, the main change being a reduction from 26 rounds to 24.
London Irish, who completed the season, also ran into financial strife and were barred from participating in any league for the 2023-24 season.
Round 1
- Sat 10 Sept Exeter 24-20 Leicester
- Sat 10 Sept London Irish 45-14 Worcester
- Sat 10 Sept Newcastle 31-40 Harlequins
- Sat 10 Sept Bristol 31-29 Bath
- Sun 11 Sept Gloucester 27-21 Wasps
- Sun 11 Sept Sale 29-22 Northampton
Round 2
- Sat 17 Sept Northampton 38-22 London Irish
- Sat 17 Sept Bath 20-37 Sale
- Sat 17 Sept Harlequins 27-30 Saracens
- Sat 17 Sept Leicester 36-21 Newcastle
- Sat 17 Sept Wasps 8-23 Bristol
- Sun 18 Sept Worcester 21-36 Exeter
Round 3
- Fri 23 Sept Bath 31-39 Wasps
- Sat 24 Sept Bristol 40-36 London Irish
- Sat 24 Sept Northampton 21-41 Leicester
- Sat 24 Sept Saracens 41-39 Gloucester
- Sat 24 Sept Worcester 39-5 Newcastle
- Sun 25 Sept Exeter 43-42 Harlequins
Round 4
- Fri 30 Sept Newcastle 30-15 Bristol
- Sat 1 Oct London Irish 47-38 Bath
- Sat 1 Oct Sale 28-20 Exeter
- Sat 1 Oct Saracens 51-18 Leicester
- Sun 2 Oct Harlequins 35-29 Northampton
Round 5
- Fri 7 Oct Bristol 14-50 Exeter
- Sat 8 Oct Bath 17-21 Gloucester
- Sat 8 Oct Leicester 16-26 Sale
- Sun 9 Oct Newcastle 14-34 Saracens
- Sun 9 Oct Wasps 36-40 Northampton
Round 6
Fri 14 Oct Sale 37-14 London Irish
Sat 15 Oct Gloucester 31-28 Bristol
Sat 15 Oct Northampton 32-31 Newcastle
Sat 15 Oct Saracens 37-31 Bath
Sun 16 Oct Harlequins 19-27 Leicester
Round 7
- Fri 21 Oct London Irish 21-22 Gloucester
- Sat 22 Oct Bath 27-14 Northampton
- Sat 22 Oct Exeter 20-22 Saracens
- Sun 23 Oct Sale 13-29 Harlequins
Round 8
- Fri 28 Oct Gloucester 38-22 Exeter
- Sat 29 Oct Harlequins 26-24 London Irish
- Sat 29 Oct Northampton 45-31 Bristol
- Sun 30 Oct Saracens 33-22 Sale
Round 9
- Fri 4 Nov Northampton 26-19 Exeter
- Sat 5 Nov Sale 27-17 Gloucester
- Sat 5 Nov Newcastle 10-17 Bath
- Sat 5 Nov Bristol 10-25 Saracens
Round 10
- Fri 11 Nov Bath 19-18 Leicester
- Sat 12 Nov Gloucester 21-27 Newcastle
- Sat 12 Nov Exeter 22-17 London Irish
- Sun 13 Nov Saracens 45-39 Northampton
Round 11
- Fri 25 Nov Harlequins 21-12 Gloucester
- Fri 25 Nov Newcastle 24-21 Exeter
- Sat 26 Nov Sale 25-20 Bristol
- Sun 27 Nov Leicester 33-31 London Irish
Round 12
- Fri 2 Dec Bath 13-19 Harlequins
- Sat 3 Dec London Irish 39-17 Newcastle
- Sat 3 Dec Gloucester 34-19 Northampton
- Sat 3 Dec Bristol 26-26 Leicester
Round 13
- Fri 23 Dec London Irish 29-20 Saracens
- Fri 23 Dec Newcastle 20-14 Sale
- Sat 24 Dec Exeter 20-15 Bath
- Sat 24 Dec Leicester 28-13 Gloucester
- Tue 27 Dec Harlequins 12-15 Bristol
Round 14
- Fri 30 Dec Sale 40-5 Leicester
- Sat 31 Dec Bath 24-16 Newcastle
- Sat 31 Dec Gloucester 8-6 London Irish
- Sat 31 Dec Saracens 35-3 Exeter
- Sun 1 Jan Northampton 46-17 Harlequins
Round 15
- Fri 6 Jan Gloucester 16-19 Saracens
- Sat 7 Jan Newcastle 45-26 Leicester
- Sat 7 Jan Exeter 35-12 Northampton
- Sun 8 Jan Harlequins 16-24 Sale
- Sun 8 Jan London Irish 23-7 Bristol
Round 16
- Fri 27 Jan Sale 30-27 Bath
- Sat 28 Jan Leicester 18-19 Northampton
- Sat 28 Jan Saracens 20-19 Bristol
- Sat 28 Jan Exeter 24-17 Gloucester
- Sun 29 Jan London Irish 42-24 Harlequins
Round 17
- Fri 17 Feb Bristol 30-12 Newcastle
- Fri 17 Feb Gloucester 28-26 Harlequins
- Sat 18 Feb Bath 10-25 London Irish
- Sat 18 Feb Northampton 38-34 Sale
- Sun 19 Feb Leicester 24-18 Saracens
Round 18
- Fri 24 Feb Bath 13-15 Bristol
- Sat 25 Feb Saracens 29-23 Newcastle
- Sat 25 Feb Northampton 41-34 Gloucester
- Sat 25 Feb London Irish 22-25 Leicester
- Sun 26 Feb Exeter 24-22 Sale
Round 19
- Fri 3 Mar Bristol 62-8 Northampton
- Sat 4 Mar Leicester 48-27 Bath
- Sat 4 Mar Harlequins 40-5 Exeter
- Sun 5 Mar Newcastle 19-34 London Irish
- Sun 5 Mar Sale 35-24 Saracens
Round 20
- Fri 10 Mar Northampton 45-26 Bath
- Sat 11 Mar Exeter 24-5 Newcastle
- Sun 12 Mar Gloucester 5-26 Leicester
- Sun 12 Mar London Irish 36-18 Sale
- Sun 12 Mar Bristol 51-26 Harlequins
Round 21
- Fri 24 Mar Newcastle 17-12 Gloucester
- Sat 25 Mar Leicester 46-24 Bristol
- Sat 25 Mar Saracens 36-24 Harlequins
- Sat 25 Mar London Irish 37-22 Northampton
- Sun 26 Mar Bath 36-19 Exeter
Round 22
- Fri 14 Apr Bristol 20-36 Sale
- Fri 14 Apr Gloucester 24-33 Bath
- Sat 15 Apr Harlequins 48-20 Newcastle
- Sat 15 Apr Northampton 38-29 Saracens
- Sun 16 Apr Leicester 62-19 Exeter
Round 23
- Fri 21 Apr Newcastle 5-66 Northampton
- Sat 22 Apr Exeter 22-21 Bristol
- Sat 22 Apr Harlequins 35-45 Bath
- Sat 22 Apr Gloucester 22-25 Sale
- Sun 23 Apr Saracens 45-21 London Irish
Round 24
- Sat 6 May Bath 61-29 Saracens
- Sat 6 May Bristol 36-21 Gloucester
- Sat 6 May Leicester 17-20 Harlequins
- Sat 6 May London Irish 17-14 Exeter
- Sat 6 May Sale 54-12 Newcastle
Semi-finals
- Sat 13 May Saracens 38-15 Northampton
- Sun 14 May Sale Sharks 21-13 Leicester
Final
- Sat 27 May Saracens 35-25 Sale Sharks
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Gallagher Premiership Results 2021-22
The league was expanded to 13 teams for the 2021-22 season after it was decided that no team would be relegated and Saracens secured promotion from the RFU Championship. So there were 26 rounds in the regular season, with one club having a ‘free weekend’ in each round.
Round 1
- Fri 17 Sept Bristol 9-26 Saracens
- Sat 18 Sept Leicester 34-19 Exeter
- Sat 18 Sept Northampton 34-20 Gloucester
- Sat 18 Sept Worcester 36-24 London Irish
- Sat 18 Sept Sale 20-19 Bath
- Sun 19 Sept Newcastle 20-26 Harlequins
Round 2
- Fri 24 Sept Gloucester 26-33 Leicester
- Sat 25 Sept Bath 13-20 Newcastle
- Sat 25 Sept Exeter 24-26 Northampton
- Sat 25 Sept Harlequins 35-29 Worcester
- Sat 25 Sept Wasps 44-8 Bristol
- Sun 26 Sept London Irish 31-31 Sale
Round 3
- Fri 1 Oct Bristol 25-20 Bath
- Sat 2 Oct Northampton 23-21 London Irish
- Sat 2 Oct Leicester 13-12 Saracens
- Sat 2 Oct Newcastle 18-14 Wasps
- Sat 2 Oct Worcester 23-31 Gloucester
- Sun 3 Oct Sale 15-25 Exeter
Round 4
- Fri 8 Oct Harlequins 52-24 Bristol
- Sat 9 Oct Exeter 42-5 Worcester
- Sat 9 Oct Gloucester 33-32 Sale
- Sat 9 Oct London Irish 16-21 Leicester
- Sat 9 Oct Saracens 37-23 Newcastle
- Sun 10 Oct Wasps 26-20 Northampton
Round 5
- Fri 15 Oct Sale 28-22 Harlequins
- Sat 16 Oct Newcastle 13-5 Bristol
- Sat 16 Oct Wasps 23-27 Exeter
- Sat 16 Oct Worcester 3-48 Leicester
- Sun 17 Oct Bath 17-71 Saracens
- Sun 17 Oct London Irish 25-25 Gloucester
Round 6
- Fri 22 Oct Northampton 66-10 Worcester
- Sat 23 Oct Exeter 21-33 London Irish
- Sat 23 Oct Gloucester 29-20 Newcastle
- Sat 23 Oct Harlequins 31-17 Bath
- Sat 23 Oct Leicester 19-11 Sale
- Sun 24 Oct Saracens 56-15 Wasps
Round 7
- Fri 29 Oct Gloucester 13-16 Exeter
- Sat 30 Oct Bath 17-27 Wasps
- Sat 30 Oct London Irish 33-45 Bristol
- Sat 30 Oct Northampton 26-55 Leicester
- Sat 30 Oct Worcester 27-14 Sale
- Sun 31 Oct Harlequins 22-29 Saracens
Round 8
- Fri 5 Nov Leicester 40-23 Bath
- Sat 6 Nov Bristol 27-5 Worcester
- Sat 6 Nov Saracens 34-34 London Irish
- Sat 6 Nov Sale 30-6 Northampton
- Sat 6 Nov Exeter 14-15 Newcastle
- Sun 7 Nov Wasps 16-26 Harlequins
Round 9
- Fri 26 Nov Bath 16-23 Exeter
- Fri 26 Nov Bristol 20-36 Northampton
- Fri 26 Nov Wasps 33-35 Gloucester
- Sat 27 Nov Harlequins 19-22 London Irish
- Sat 27 Nov Newcastle 24-24 Worcester
- Sun 28 Nov Saracens 25-14 Sale
Round 10
- Fri 3 Dec Gloucester 27-10 Bristol
- Sat 4 Dec Exeter 18-15 Saracens
- Sat 4 Dec London Irish 43-21 Newcastle
- Sat 4 Dec Northampton 40-19 Bath
- Sat 4 Dec Worcester 32-31 Wasps
- Sun 5 Dec Leicester 16-14 Harlequins
Round 11
- Sun 26 Dec Bristol 26-28 Leicester
- Sun 26 Dec Newcastle C-C Sale (panel: Newcastle 4 points, Sale 2)
- Sun 26 Dec Saracens 61-29 Worcester
- Sun 26 Dec Wasps 38-30 London Irish
- Sun 26 Dec Bath 20-40 Gloucester
- Mon 27 Dec Harlequins 41-27 Northampton
Round 12
- Sat 1 Jan Sale 26-18 Wasps
- Sat 1 Jan Exeter 19-13 Bristol
- Sun 2 Jan Gloucester 17-20 Harlequins
- Sun 2 Jan Leicester 31-0 Newcastle
- Sun 2 Jan Northampton 6-30 Saracens
- Mon 3 Jan London Irish C-C Bath (panel: London Irish 4 points, Bath 2)
Round 13
- Fri 7 Jan Bristol 32-15 Sale
- Sat 8 Jan Harlequins 14-12 Exeter
- Sat 8 Jan Newcastle 8-44 Northampton
- Sat 8 Jan Saracens 24-25 Gloucester
- Sun 9 Jan Bath 22-19 Worcester
- Sun 9 Jan Wasps 16-13 Leicester
Round 14
- Fri 28 Jan Bath 21-17 Harlequins
- Sat 29 Jan London Irish 18-14 Exeter
- Sat 29 Jan Worcester 13-29 Northampton
- Sat 29 Jan Newcastle 22-32 Gloucester
- Sun 30 Jan Sale 35-26 Leicester
- Sun 30 Jan Wasps 26-20 Saracens
Round 15
- Fri 4 Feb Gloucester 24-7 London Irish
- Sat 5 Feb Bristol 37-21 Newcastle
- Sat 5 Feb Exeter 26-27 Wasps
- Sat 5 Feb Leicester 36-16 Worcester
- Sat 5 Feb Saracens 40-3 Bath
- Sun 6 Feb Harlequins 14-36 Sale
Round 16
- Fri 11 Feb Bristol 32-49 London Irish
- Fri 11 Feb Leicester 35-20 Northampton
- Sat 12 Feb Exeter 24-15 Gloucester
- Sat 12 Feb Sale 36-12 Worcester
- Sat 12 Feb Wasps 41-24 Bath
- Sun 13 Feb Saracens 19-10 Harlequins
Round 17
- Fri 18 Feb Worcester 19-14 Bristol
- Sat 19 Feb Bath 20-24 Leicester
- Sat 19 Feb Harlequins 29-24 Wasps
- Sat 19 Feb London Irish 32-30 Saracens
- Sat 19 Feb Northampton 21-22 Sale
- Sun 20 Feb Newcastle 14-15 Exeter
Round 18
- Fri 25 Feb Bristol 31-19 Wasps
- Fri 25 Feb Sale 27-27 London Irish
- Fri 25 Feb Worcester 21-29 Harlequins
- Sat 26 Feb Leicester 35-23 Gloucester
- Sat 26 Feb Newcastle 25-30 Bath
- Sun 27 Feb Northampton 31-34 Exeter
Round 19
- Fri 4 Mar Harlequins 24-10 Newcastle
- Sat 5 Mar Bath 29-27 Bristol
- Sat 5 Mar Gloucester 35-30 Northampton
- Sat 5 Mar London Irish 43-12 Worcester
- Sat 5 Mar Saracens 34-27 Leicester
- Sun 6 Mar Exeter 19-12 Sale
Round 20
- Sat 12 Mar Worcester 35-31 Exeter
- Sat 12 Mar Leicester 47-28 London Irish
- Sat 12 Mar Newcastle 21-36 Saracens
- Sat 12 Mar Sale 26-24 Gloucester
- Sun 13 Mar Bristol 29-38 Harlequins
- Sun 13 Mar Northampton 27-22 Wasps
Round 21
- Fri 25 Mar Gloucester C-C Worcester (panel: Gloucester win 20-0, 5 points)
- Sat 26 Mar Bath 24-24 Sale
- Sat 26 Mar London Irish 22-42 Northampton
- Sat 26 Mar Saracens 27-23 Bristol
- Sat 26 Mar Wasps 27-24 Newcastle
- Sun 27 Mar Exeter 17-22 Leicester
Round 22
- Fri 1 Apr Sale 12-18 Saracens
- Sat 2 Apr Exeter 42-22 Bath
- Sat 2 Apr Gloucester 21-27 Wasps
- Sat 2 Apr Northampton 39-22 Bristol
- Sat 2 Apr Worcester 10-45 Newcastle
- Sun 3 Apr London Irish 14-41 Harlequins
Round 23
- Fri 22 Apr Bristol 29-28 Gloucester
- Fri 22 Apr Newcastle 14-42 London Irish
- Sat 23 Apr Bath 31-36 Northampton
- Sat 23 Apr Harlequins 26-20 Leicester
- Sat 23 Apr Wasps 41-12 Worcester
- Sun 24 Apr Saracens 38-22 Exeter
Round 24
- Fri 29 Apr Northampton 32-31 Harlequins
- Fri 29 Apr Sale 35-27 Newcastle
- Sat 30 Apr Gloucester 64-0 Bath
- Sat 30 Apr Leicester 56-26 Bristol
- Sat 30 Apr Worcester 16-38 Saracens
- Sun 1 May London Irish 42-42 Wasps
Round 25
- Fri 20 May Bristol 40-33 Exeter
- Fri 20 May Wasps 7-16 Sale
- Sat 21 May Bath 27-24 London Irish
- Sat 21 May Harlequins 28-24 Gloucester
- Sat 21 May Newcastle 5-27 Leicester
- Sun 22 May Saracens 42-38 Northampton
Round 26
- Sat 4 Jun Exeter 47-38 Harlequins
- Sat 4 Jun Gloucester 54-7 Saracens
- Sat 4 Jun Leicester 20-10 Wasps
- Sat 4 Jun Northampton 65-26 Newcastle
- Sat 4 Jun Sale 42-19 Bristol
- Sat 4 Jun Worcester 43-27 Bath
Semi-finals
- Sat 11 Jun Saracens 34-17 Harlequins
- Sat 11 Jun Leicester 27-14 Northampton
Final
- Sat 18 Jun Saracens 12-15 Leicester
Gallagher Premiership Results 2020-21
Round 1
- Fri 20 Nov Harlequins 3-33 Exeter
- Fri 20 Nov Sale 32-23 Northampton
- Sat 21 Nov Bath 12-19 Newcastle
- Sat 21 Nov Leicester 38-15 Gloucester
- Sat 21 Nov Worcester 11-10 London Irish
- Sun 22 Nov Wasps 23-20 Bristol
Round 2
- Fri 27 Nov Newcastle 15-13 Sale
- Sat 28 Nov Northampton 29-49 Harlequins
- Sat 28 Nov Bristol 30-13 Worcester
- Sat 28 Nov Gloucester 40-24 Wasps
- Sat 28 Nov Exeter 40-3 Bath
- Sun 29 Nov London Irish 22-9 Leicester
Round 3
- Fri 4 Dec Bristol 18-17 Northampton
- Sat 5 Dec Leicester 13-35 Exeter
- Sat 5 Dec Wasps 17-27 Newcastle
- Sat 5 Dec Worcester 17-33 Bath
- Sun 6 Dec London Irish 13-21 Sale
- Sun 6 Dec Gloucester 24-34 Harlequins
Round 4
- Sat 26 Dec Bath C-C London Irish (panel: Bath 4 points, London Irish 2)
- Sat 26 Dec Harlequins 19-27 Bristol
- Sat 26 Dec Newcastle C-C Leicester (panel: Newcastle 4 points, Leicester 2)
- Sat 26 Dec Exeter 28-20 Gloucester
- Sat 26 Dec Northampton 29-10 Worcester
- Sun 27 Dec Sale 23-26 Wasps
Round 5
- Fri 1 Jan Bristol 29-17 Newcastle
- Fri 1 Jan Worcester C-C Harlequins (panel: Worcester 4 points, Harlequins 2)
- Sat 2 Jan Wasps 34-5 Exeter
- Sat 2 Jan Gloucester 19-22 Sale
- Sun 3 Jan London Irish C-C Northampton (panel: London Irish 2 points, Northampton 4)
- Sun 3 Jan Leicester 36-31 Bath
Round 6
- Fri 8 Jan Bath 44-52 Wasps
- Fri 8 Jan Sale 20-13 Worcester
- Sat 9 Jan Newcastle 22-10 Gloucester
- Sat 9 Jan Exeter 7-20 Bristol
- Sat 9 Jan Northampton C-C Leicester (panel: Northampton 2 points, Leicester 4)
- Sun 10 Jan Harlequins 27-27 London Irish
Round 7
- Fri 29 Jan Bristol 48-3 Bath
- Fri 29 Jan Leicester 15-25 Sale
- Sat 30 Jan Gloucester 26-31 Northampton
- Sat 30 Jan Worcester 17-21 Exeter
- Sun 31 Jan London Irish 31-22 Newcastle
- Sun 31 Jan Wasps 17-49 Harlequins
Round 8
- Fri 5 Feb Bristol 13-20 Sale
- Sat 6 Feb Wasps 17-22 Northampton
- Sat 6 Feb Bath 15-28 Harlequins
- Sat 6 Feb Leicester 41-24 Worcester
- Sat 6 Feb London Irish 32-26 Gloucester
- Sun 7 Feb Newcastle 9-15 Exeter
Round 9
- Fri 12 Feb Gloucester 17-18 Bristol
- Fri 12 Feb Sale 22-27 Bath
- Sat 13 Feb Harlequins 37-24 Leicester
- Sat 13 Feb Exeter 26-3 London Irish
- Sat 13 Feb Northampton C-C Newcastle (panel: Northampton 4 points, Newcastle 2)
- Sun 14 Feb Worcester 13-17 Wasps
Round 10
- Fri 19 Feb Bath 16-14 Gloucester
- Sat 20 Feb Harlequins 24-12 Sale
- Sat 20 Feb Exeter 12-13 Northampton
- Sat 20 Feb Leicester 27-8 Wasps
- Sat 20 Feb Worcester C-C Newcastle (panel: Worcester 4 points, Newcastle 2)
- Sun 21 Feb London Irish 34-34 Bristol
Round 11
- Fri 26 Feb Sale 25-20 Exeter
- Sat 27 Feb Bristol 17-3 Leicester
- Sat 27 Feb Newcastle 25-22 Harlequins
- Sat 27 Feb Wasps 10-16 London Irish
- Sat 27 Feb Gloucester 22-14 Worcester
- Sun 28 Feb Northampton 22-23 Bath
Round 12
- Fri 5 Mar Leicester 33-32 London Irish
- Fri 5 Mar Sale 31-16 Newcastle
- Sat 6 Mar Bath 16-38 Exeter
- Sat 6 Mar Wasps 19-20 Gloucester
- Sat 6 Mar Worcester 23-24 Bristol
- Sun 7 Mar Harlequins 37-19 Northampton
Round 13
- Fri 12 Mar Bristol 37-20 Wasps
- Sat 13 Mar Exeter 21-20 Harlequins
- Sat 13 Mar Newcastle 19-38 Bath
- Sat 13 Mar Northampton 17-14 Sale
- Sat 13 Mar Gloucester 14-20 Leicester
- Sun 14 Mar London Irish 20-17 Worcester
Round 14
- Fri 19 Mar Newcastle 18-20 Wasps
- Sat 20 Mar Harlequins 59-24 Gloucester
- Sat 20 Mar Bath 47-22 Worcester
- Sat 20 Mar Exeter 47-31 Leicester
- Sun 21 Mar Northampton 21-28 Bristol
- Sun 21 Mar Sale 41-13 London Irish
Round 15
- Fri 26 Mar Gloucester 34-18 Exeter
- Sat 27 Mar Bristol 35-33 Harlequins
- Sat 27 Mar London Irish 36-33 Bath
- Sat 27 Mar Worcester 14-62 Northampton
- Sat 27 Mar Wasps 19-20 Sale
- Sun 28 Mar Leicester 26-12 Newcastle
Round 16
- Fri 16 Apr Northampton 44-26 London Irish
- Sat 17 Apr Sale 25-22 Gloucester
- Sat 17 Apr Exeter 43-13 Wasps
- Sat 17 Apr Harlequins 50-26 Worcester
- Sat 17 Apr Newcastle 17-34 Bristol
- Sun 18 Apr Bath 21-20 Leicester
Round 17
- Fri 23 Apr Bristol 12-20 Exeter
- Sat 24 Apr London Irish 21-25 Harlequins
- Sat 24 Apr Gloucester 35-24 Newcastle
- Sat 24 Apr Leicester 18-23 Northampton
- Sat 24 Apr Worcester 32-35 Sale
- Sun 25 Apr Wasps 39-29 Bath
Round 18
- Fri 7 May Sale 26-10 Leicester
- Sat 8 May Northampton 7-31 Gloucester
- Sat 8 May Exeter 41-10 Worcester
- Sat 8 May Newcastle 52-27 London Irish
- Sat 8 May Bath 20-40 Bristol
- Sun 9 May Harlequins 48-46 Wasps
Round 19
- Fri 14 May Bath 20-24 Sale
- Sat 15 May Wasps 23-19 Worcester
- Sat 15 May Leicester 35-29 Harlequins
- Mon 17 May Newcastle 18-10 Northampton
- Mon 17 May Bristol 39-7 Gloucester
- Tue 18 May London Irish 12-31 Exeter
Round 20
- Fri 28 May Gloucester 30-28 London Irish
- Fri 28 May Sale 22-12 Bristol
- Sat 29 May Harlequins 44-33 Bath
- Sat 29 May Worcester 17-18 Leicester
- Sat 29 May Northampton 30-25 Wasps
- Sun 30 May Exeter 74-3 Newcastle
Round 21
- Fri 4 Jun Sale 45-12 Harlequins
- Sat 5 Jun Gloucester C-C Bath (panel: Bath 4 points, Gloucester 2)
- Sat 5 Jun Leicester 23-26 Bristol
- Sat 5 Jun Newcastle 24-14 Worcester
- Sat 5 Jun London Irish 36-39 Wasps
- Sun 6 Jun Northampton 26-29 Exeter
Round 22
- Sat 12 Jun Bath 30-24 Northampton
- Sat 12 Jun Bristol C-C London Irish (panel: Bristol 4 points, London Irish 2)
- Sat 12 Jun Exeter 20-19 Sale
- Sat 12 Jun Harlequins 54-26 Newcastle
- Sat 12 Jun Wasps 31-38 Leicester
- Sat 12 Jun Worcester C-C Gloucester (panel: Worcester 4 points, Gloucester 2)
Semi-finals
- Sat 19 Jun Bristol 36-43 Harlequins (aet)
- Sat 19 Jun Exeter 40-30 Sale
Final
- Sat 26 June Harlequins 40-38 Exeter
Gallagher Premiership Results 2019-20
Round 1
- Fri 18 Oct Bristol 43-16 Bath
- Sat 19 Oct Exeter 22-19 Harlequins
- Sat 19 Oct Sale 16-18 Gloucester
- Sat 19 Oct Saracens 25-27 Northampton
- Sat 19 Oct Worcester 24-16 Leicester
- Sun 20 Oct Wasps 26-29 London Irish
Round 2
- Fri 25 Oct Bath 13-10 Exeter
- Sat 26 Oct Northampton 35-16 Worcester
- Sat 26 Oct Gloucester 25-9 Wasps
- Sat 26 Oct Harlequins 22-17 Bristol
- Sat 26 Oct London Irish 7-41 Sale
- Sun 27 Oct Leicester 10-24 Saracens
Round 3
- Fri 1 Nov Northampton 40-22 Harlequins
- Fri 1 Nov Bristol 16-10 Sale
- Sat 2 Nov Leicester 16-13 Gloucester
- Sat 2 Nov Saracens 16-13 London Irish
- Sat 2 Nov Wasps 30-22 Bath
- Sun 3 Nov Worcester 20-24 Exeter
Round 4
- Fri 8 Nov Sale 28-18 Wasps
- Sat 9 Nov Bath 22-13 Northampton
- Sat 9 Nov Gloucester 12-21 Saracens
- Sat 9 Nov Harlequins 14-19 Worcester
- Sun 10 Nov London Irish 36-11 Leicester
- Sun 10 Nov Exeter 17-20 Bristol
Round 5
- Fri 29 Nov Bath 12-25 Saracens
- Sat 30 Nov Exeter 38-3 Wasps
- Sat 30 Nov Northampton 36-13 Leicester
- Sat 30 Nov Worcester 20-13 Sale
- Sun 1 Dec Bristol 27-27 London Irish
- Sun 1 Dec Harlequins 23-19 Gloucester
Round 6
- Fri 20 Dec Gloucester 36-3 Worcester
- Sat 21 Dec Leicester 22-31 Exeter
- Sat 21 Dec Sale 22-10 Northampton
- Sat 21 Dec Saracens 47-13 Bristol
- Sat 21 Dec Wasps 22-28 Harlequins
- Sun 22 Dec London Irish 10-38 Bath
Round 7
- Fri 27 Dec Bristol 21-26 Wasps
- Sat 28 Dec Northampton 33-26 Gloucester
- Sat 28 Dec Bath 16-14 Sale
- Sat 28 Dec Worcester 20-6 London Irish
- Sat 28 Dec Harlequins 30-30 Leicester
- Sun 29 Dec Exeter 14-7 Saracens
Round 8
- Fri 3 Jan Sale 48-10 Harlequins
- Sat 4 Jan Gloucester 29-15 Bath
- Sat 4 Jan Leicester 31-18 Bristol
- Sat 4 Jan Saracens 62-5 Worcester
- Sun 5 Jan London Irish 28-45 Exeter
- Sun 5 Jan Wasps 31-35 Northampton
Round 9
- Fri 24 Jan Northampton 16-20 London Irish
- Sat 25 Jan Bath 13-10 Leicester
- Sat 25 Jan Bristol 34-16 Gloucester
- Sat 25 Jan Exeter 19-22 Sale
- Sat 25 Jan Worcester 26-30 Wasps
- Sun 26 Jan Harlequins 41-14 Saracens
Round 10
- Fri 14 Feb Gloucester 15-26 Exeter
- Sat 15 Feb Harlequins 15-29 London Irish
- Sat 15 Feb Leicester 18-9 Wasps
- Sat 15 Feb Saracens 36-22 Sale
- Sat 15 Feb Worcester 21-22 Bath
- Sun 16 Feb Northampton 14-20 Bristol
Round 11
- Fri 21 Feb Wasps 60-10 Saracens
- Fri 21 Feb Sale 36-3 Leicester
- Sat 22 Feb Bath 19-12 Harlequins
- Sat 22 Feb London Irish 24-20 Gloucester
- Sun 23 Feb Bristol 13-10 Worcester
- Sun 23 Feb Exeter 57-7 Northampton
Round 12
- Fri 28 Feb Gloucester 17-23 Sale
- Sat 29 Feb Harlequins 34-30 Exeter
- Sat 29 Feb Leicester 14-8 Worcester
- Sat 29 Feb Northampton 21-27 Saracens
- Sun 1 Mar London Irish 26-36 Wasps
- Sun 1 Mar Bath 13-19 Bristol
Round 13
- Fri 6 Mar Worcester 10-16 Northampton
- Fri 6 Mar Sale 39-0 London Irish
- Sat 7 Mar Saracens 24-13 Leicester
- Sat 7 Mar Exeter 57-20 Bath
- Sat 7 Mar Wasps 39-22 Gloucester
- Sun 8 Mar Bristol 28-15 Harlequins
—————————————————-
The 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership season was suspended in mid-March due to the pandemic. The league restarted in mid-August.
—————————————————-
Round 14
- Fri 14 Aug Harlequins 16-10 Sale
- Sat 15 Aug Worcester 15-44 Gloucester
- Sat 15 Aug Exeter 26-13 Leicester
- Sat 15 Aug Bath 34-17 London Irish
- Sat 15 Aug Bristol 16-12 Saracens
- Sun 16 Aug Northampton 21-34 Wasps
Round 15
- Fri 21 Aug Sale 22-32 Exeter
- Fri 21 Aug Gloucester 24-33 Bristol
- Fri 21 Aug Wasps 30-17 Worcester
- Sat 22 Aug Saracens 38-24 Harlequins
- Sat 22 Aug London Irish 3-27 Northampton
- Sat 22 Aug Leicester 16-38 Bath
Round 16
- Tue 25 Aug Wasps 11-20 Sale
- Tue 25 Aug Bristol 22-25 Exeter
- Wed 26 Aug Leicester 13-7 London Irish
- Wed 26 Aug Saracens 36-20 Gloucester
- Wed 26 Aug Worcester 29-14 Harlequins
- Wed 26 Aug Northampton 3-18 Bath
Round 17
- Sat 29 Aug Sale 40-7 Bristol
- Sun 3o Aug Harlequins 30-17 Northampton
- Sun 3o Aug Exeter 59-7 Worcester
- Sun 3o Aug Gloucester 46-30 Leicester
- Mon 31 Aug London Irish 12-40 Saracens
- Mon 31 Aug Bath 23-27 Wasps
Round 18
- Fri 4 Sept Worcester 13-36 Bristol
- Fri 4 Sept Northampton 19-22 Exeter
- Sat 5 Sept Saracens 18-28 Wasps
- Sat 5 Sept Harlequins 27-41 Bath
- Sat 5 Sept Leicester 31-40 Sale
- Sat 5 Sept Gloucester 36-23 London Irish
Round 19
- Tue 8 Sept Bristol 47-10 Northampton
- Wed 9 Sept Exeter 35-22 Gloucester
- Wed 9 Sept Wasps 54-7 Leicester
- Wed 9 Sept Sale 24-17 Saracens
- Wed 9 Sept Bath 40-15 Worcester
- Wed 9 Sept London Irish 15-38 Harlequins
Round 20
- Sun 13 Sept Wasps 59-35 Bristol
- Sun 13 Sept Leicester 28-24 Northampton
- Sun 13 Sept London Irish 25-40 Worcester
- Sun 13 Sept Sale 22-37 Bath
- Sun 13 Sept Saracens 40-17 Exeter
- Mon 14 Sept Gloucester 15-28 Harlequins
Round 21
- Tue 22 Sep Bath 31-20 Gloucester
- Mon 28 Sep Harlequins 23-32 Wasps
- Tue 29 Sep Northampton 14-34 Sale
- Wed 30 Sep Exeter 19-22 London Irish
- Wed 30 Sep Bristol 40-3 Leicester
- Wed 30 Sep Worcester 40-27 Saracens
Round 22
- Sun 4 Oct Gloucester 20-0 Northampton
- Sun 4 Oct Leicester 26-32 Harlequins
- Sun 4 Oct London Irish 7-36 Bristol
- Sun 4 Oct Saracens 17-17 Bath
- Sun 4 Oct Wasps 46-5 Exeter
- Wed 7 Oct Sale 0-20 Worcester
Semi-finals
- Sat 10 Oct Wasps 47-24 Bristol
- Sat 10 Oct Exeter 35-6 Bath
Final
- Sat 24 Oct Exeter 19-13 Wasps
Gallagher Premiership Results 2018-19
Round 1
- Fri 31 Aug Bristol 17-10 Bath
- Sat 1 Sep Gloucester 27-16 Northampton
- Sat 1 Sep Harlequins 51-23 Sale
- Sat 1 Sep Worcester 20-21 Wasps
- Sat 1 Sep Exeter 40-6 Leicester
- Sun 2 Sep Newcastle 21-32 Saracens
Round 2
- Fri 7 Sep Northampton 25-18 Harlequin
- Sat 8 Sep Wasps 31-42 Exeter
- Sat 8 Sep Leicester 49-33 Newcastle
- Sat 8 Sep Saracens 44-23 Bristol
- Sat 8 Sep Bath 31-31 Gloucester
- Sun 9 Sep Sale 21-15 Worcester
Round 3
- Fri 14 Sep Gloucester 35-13 Bristol
- Sat 15 Sep Exeter 35-18 Sale
- Sat 15 Sep Harlequins 32-37 Bath
- Sat 15 Sep Northampton 27-38 Saracens
- Sat 15 Sep Worcester 20-23 Newcastle
- Sun 16 Sep Wasps 41-35 Leicester
Round 4
- Fri 21 Sep Newcastle 17-24 Exeter
- Sat 22 Sep Bath 17-15 Northampton
- Sat 22 Sep Bristol 20-13 Harlequins
- Sat 22 Sep Sale 13-31 Wasps
- Sun 23 Sep Leicester 37-44 Worcester
- Sun 23 Sep Saracens 38-15 Gloucester
Round 5
- Fri 28 Sep Newcastle 22-23 Wasps
- Sat 29 Sep Bristol 40-45 Northampton
- Sat 29 Sep Exeter 28-11 Worcester
- Sat 29 Sep Gloucester 25-27 Harlequins
- Sat 29 Sep Saracens 50-27 Bath
- Sun 30 Sep Leicester 19-15 Sale
Round 6
- Fri 5 Oct Bath 24-39 Exeter
- Sat 6 Oct Northampton 15-23 Leicester
- Sat 6 Oct Sale 20-7 Newcastle
- Sat 6 Oct Wasps 21-35 Gloucester
- Sat 6 Oct Harlequins 20-25 Saracens
- Sun 7 Oct Worcester 52-7 Bristol
Round 7
- Fri 16 Nov Gloucester 36-13 Leicester
- Fri 16 Nov Harlequins 20-7 Newcastle
- Sat 17 Nov Bath 28-13 Worcester
- Sat 17 Nov Northampton 36-17 Wasps
- Sat 17 Nov Saracens 31-25 Sale
- Sun 18 Nov Bristol 29-31 Exeter
Round 8
- Fri 23 Nov Newcastle 16-8 Bath
- Fri 23 Nov Worcester 20-13 Harlequins
- Sat 24 Nov Exeter 23-6 Gloucester
- Sat 24 Nov Sale 18-13 Northampton
- Sat 24 Nov Wasps 32-28 Bristol
- Sun 25 Nov Leicester 22-27 Saracens
Round 9
- Fri 30 Nov Harlequins 28-26 Exeter
- Sat 1 Dec Bristol 41-10 Leicester
- Sat 1 Dec Gloucester 36-16 Worcester
- Sat 1 Dec Northampton 14-16 Newcastle
- Sat 1 Dec Saracens 29-6 Wasps
- Sun 2 Dec Bath 7-7 Sale
Round 10
- Fri 21 Dec Worcester 6-32 Northampton
- Sat 22 Dec Exeter 31-13 Saracens
- Sat 22 Dec Leicester 35-24 Harlequins
- Sat 22 Dec Sale 27-10 Bristol
- Sun 23 Dec Newcastle 17-20 Gloucester
- Sun 23 Dec Wasps 14-24 Bath
Round 11
- Fri 28 Dec Northampton 31-28 Exeter
- Sat 29 Dec Gloucester 15-30 Sale
- Sat 30 Dec Saracens 25-17 Worcester
- Sat 29 Dec Harlequins 20-13 Wasps
- Sun 30 Dec Bath 23-16 Leicester
- Sun 30 Dec Bristol 35-28 Newcastle
Round 12
- Fri 4 Jan Sale 24-18 Saracens
- Sat 5 Jan Exeter 14-9 Bristol
- Sat 5 Jan Leicester 34-16 Gloucester
- Sat 5 Jan Newcastle 17-38 Harlequins
- Sat 5 Jan Worcester 21-19 Bath
- Sun 6 Jan Wasps 27-16 Northampton
Round 13
- Fri 15 Feb Gloucester 24-17 Exeter
- Fri 15 Feb Bristol 22-29 Wasps
- Sat 16 Feb Bath 30-13 Newcastle
- Sat 16 Feb Harlequins 47-33 Worcester
- Sat 16 Feb Northampton 67-17 Sale
- Sat 16 Feb Saracens 33-10 Leicester
Round 14
- Fri 22 Feb Gloucester 30-24 Saracens
- Sat 22 Feb Harlequins 36-26 Bristol
- Sat 22 Feb Wasps 18-24 Sale
- Sat 23 Feb Exeter 35-17 Newcastle
- Sat 23 Feb Northampton 27-26 Bath
- Sun 24 Feb Worcester 17-13 Leicester
Round 15
- Fri 1 Mar Bristol 28-24 Gloucester
- Sat 2 Mar Bath 29-31 Harlequins
- Sat 2 Mar Leicester 19-14 Wasps
- Sat 2 Mar Sale 14-20 Exeter
- Sat 2 Mar Saracens 36-17 Northampton
- Sun 3 Mar Newcastle 17-6 Worcester
Round 16
- Fri 8 Mar Bath 18-9 Saracens
- Fri 8 Mar Sale 32-5 Leicester
- Sat 9 Mar Wasps 19-20 Newcastle
- Sat 9 Mar Northampton 24-26 Bristol
- Sat 9 Mar Worcester 30-33 Exeter
- Sun 10 Mar Harlequins 7-29 Gloucester
Round 17
- Fri 22 Mar Leicester 15-29 Northampton
- Sat 23 Mar Bristol 25-27 Worcester
- Sat 23 Mar Gloucester 27-14 Wasps
- Sat 23 Mar Saracens 27-20 Harlequins
- Sat 23 Mar Newcastle 22-17 Sale
- Sun 24 Mar Exeter 29-10 Bath
Round 18
- Fri 5 Apr Sale 28-17 Harlequins
- Sat 6 Apr Bath 26-19 Bristol
- Sat 6 Apr Saracens 26-12 Newcastle
- Sat 6 Apr Wasps 28-16 Worcester
- Sat 6 Apr Leicester 20-52 Exeter
- Sun 7 Apr Northampton 31-40 Gloucester
Round 19
- Fri 12 Apr Newcastle 22-27 Leicester
- Sat 13 Apr Gloucester 27-23 Bath
- Sat 13 Apr Harlequins 19-20 Northampton
- Sat 13 Apr Worcester 39-17 Sale
- Sat 13 Apr Bristol 23-21 Saracens
- Sun 14 Apr Exeter 19-26 Wasps
Round 20
- Fri 26 Apr Newcastle 17-31 Northampton
- Fri 26 Apr Sale 6-3 Bath
- Sat 27 Apr Exeter 17-15 Harlequins
- Sat 27 Apr Leicester 20-23 Bristol
- Sat 27 Apr Wasps 14-31 Saracens
- Sun 28 Apr Worcester 27-20 Gloucester
Round 21
- Fri 3 May Harlequins 23-19 Leicester
- Fri 3 May Bristol 20-20 Sale
- Sat 4 May Gloucester 28-19 Newcastle
- Sat 4 May Northampton 38-10 Worcester
- Sat 4 May Saracens 38-7 Exeter
- Sun 5 May Bath 29-17 Wasps
Round 22
- Sat 18 May Exeter 40-21 Northampton
- Sat 18 May Leicester 31-32 Bath
- Sat 18 May Newcastle 12-19 Bristol
- Sat 18 May Sale 46-41 Gloucester
- Sat 18 May Wasps 27-25 Harlequins
- Sat 18 May Worcester 31-29 Saracens
Semi-finals
- Sat 25 May Saracens 44-19 Gloucester
- Sat 25 May Exeter 42-12 Northampton
Final
- Sat 1 June Exeter 34-37 Saracens
Aviva Premiership Results 2017-18
Round 1
- Fri 1 Sept Gloucester 28-21 Exeter
- Fri 1 Sept Newcastle 35-8 Worcester
- Sat 2 Sept Saracens 55-24 Northampton
- Sat 2 Sept Wasps 50-35 Sale
- Sat 2 Sept London Irish 39-29 Harlequins
- Sun 3 Sept Leicester 23-27 Bath
Round 2
- Fri 8 Sept Sale 12-13 Newcastle
- Sat 9 Sept Bath 31-21 Saracens
- Sat 9 Sept Exeter 37-7 London Irish
- Sat 9 Sept Harlequins 28-17 Gloucester
- Sat 9 Sept Northampton 24-11 Leicester
- Sun 10 Sept Worcester 10-24 Wasps
Round 3
- Fri 15 Sept Northampton 24-6 Bath
- Fri 15 Sept Worcester 10-41 Exeter
- Fri 15 Sept Sale 36-7 London Irish
- Sat 16 Sept Leicester 24-10 Gloucester
- Sat 16 Sept Newcastle 7-29 Saracens
- Sun 17 Sept Wasps 21-24 Harlequins
Round 4
- Fri 22 Sept Gloucester 24-19 Worcester
- Sat 23 Sept Bath 32-33 Newcastle
- Sat 23 Sept Harlequins 28-31 Leicester
- Sat 23 Sept Saracens 41-13 Sale
- Sun 24 Sept Exeter 31-17 Wasps
- Sun 24 Sept London Irish 25-40 Northampton
Round 5
- Fri 29 Sept Newcastle 29-17 London Irish
- Fri 29 Sept Worcester 3-25 Saracens
- Fri 29 Sept Sale 57-10 Gloucester
- Sat 30 Sept Leicester 20-13 Exeter
- Sat 30 Sept Northampton 30-22 Harlequins
- Sun 1 Oct Wasps 9-25 Bath
Round 6
- Fri 6 Oct Harlequins 42-26 Sale
- Sat 7 Oct Bath 29-13 Worcester
- Sat 7 Oct Exeter 34-24 Newcastle
- Sat 7 Oct Gloucester 29-24 Northampton
- Sat 7 Oct London Irish 27-28 Leicester
- Sun 8 Oct Saracens 38-19 Wasps
Round 7
- Fri 27 Oct Sale 6-10 Exeter
- Sat 28 Oct Harlequins 41-35 Worcester
- Sat 28 Oct Northampton 22-38 Wasps
- Sat 28 Oct Saracens 44-13 London Irish
- Sun 29 Oct Bath 21-22 Gloucester
- Sun 29 Oct Newcastle 13-30 Leicester
Round 8
- Fri 17 Nov Gloucester 23-17 Saracens
- Sat 18 Nov Worcester 30-15 Northampton
- Sat 18 Nov Wasps 40-10 Newcastle
- Sun 19 Nov Exeter 31-17 Harlequins
- Sun 19 Nov Leicester 35-27 Sale
- Sun 19 Nov London Irish 18-22 Bath
Round 9
- Fri 24 Nov Newcastle 7-29 Gloucester
- Sat 25 Nov Bath 38-14 Harlequins
- Sat 25 Nov Leicester 27-31 Worcester
- Sat 25 Nov Sale 18-15 Northampton
- Sun 26 Nov London Irish 13-17 Wasps
- Sun 26 Nov Saracens 18-20 Exeter
Round 10
- Fri 1 Dec Northampton 22-24 Newcastle
- Fri 1 Dec Worcester 14-18 Sale
- Sat 2 Dec Exeter 42-29 Bath
- Sat 2 Dec Gloucester 39-15 London Irish
- Sat 2 Dec Wasps 32-25 Leicester
- Sun 3 Dec Harlequins 20-19 Saracens
Round 11
- Fri 22 Dec Worcester 23-8 London Irish
- Sat 23 Dec Newcastle 11-10 Harlequins
- Sat 23 Dec Northampton 14-35 Exeter
- Sat 23 Dec Sale 32-9 Bath
- Sat 23 Dec Wasps 49-24 Gloucester
- Sun 24 Dec Leicester 17-29 Saracens
Round 12
- Fri 29 Dec Bath 26-31 Wasps
- Sat 30 Dec Gloucester 20-16 Sale
- Sat 30 Dec London Irish 15-20 Newcastle
- Sat 30 Dec Saracens 46-31 Worcester
- Sat 30 Dec Harlequins 50-21 Northampton
- Sun 31 Dec Exeter 30-6 Leicester
Round 13
- Fri 5 Jan Worcester 25-46 Bath
- Sat 6 Jan Leicester 19-15 London Irish
- Sat 6 Jan Northampton 22-19 Gloucester
- Sat 6 Jan Sale 30-29 Harlequins
- Sun 7 Jan Newcastle 28-20 Exeter
- Sun 7 Jan Wasps 15-38 Saracens
Round 14
- Fri 9 Feb Bath 32-9 Northampton
- Sat 10 Feb Exeter 5-6 Worcester
- Sat 10 Feb Gloucester 24-17 Leicester
- Sat 10 Feb Saracens 25-3 Newcastle
- Sat 10 Feb London Irish 9-13 Sale
- Sun 11 Feb Harlequins 22-44 Wasps
Round 15
- Fri 16 Feb Newcastle 29-12 Bath
- Fri 16 Feb Sale 3-13 Saracens
- Sat 17 Feb Leicester 33-18 Harlequins
- Sat 17 Feb Northampton 25-17 London Irish
- Sat 17 Feb Worcester 25-15 Gloucester
- Sun 18 Feb Wasps 13-7 Exeter
Round 16
- Sat 24 Feb Exeter 31-30 Northampton
- Sat 24 Feb Bath 33-32 Sale
- Sat 24 Feb Gloucester 25-25 Wasps
- Sat 24 Feb Harlequins 10-28 Newcastle
- Sun 25 Feb London Irish 22-9 Worcester
- Sun 25 Feb Saracens 20-28 Leicester
Round 17
- Fri 2 Mar Harlequins 20-5 Bath
- Sat 3 Mar Gloucester 20-21 Newcastle
- Sat 3 Mar Northampton 25-34 Sale
- Sun 4 Mar Exeter 24-12 Saracens
- Sun 4 Mar Wasps 24-16 London Irish
- Sun 4 Mar Worcester 5-34 Leicester
Round 18
- Fri 23 Mar Bath 18-20 Exeter
- Sat 24 Mar London Irish 29-33 Gloucester
- Sat 24 Mar Newcastle 25-22 Northampton
- Sat 24 Mar Sale 58-25 Worcester
- Sat 24 Mar Saracens 24-11 Harlequins
- Sun 25 Mar Leicester 16-15 Wasps
Round 19
- Fri 6 Apr Sale 28-27 Wasps
- Sat 7 Apr Bath 19-34 Leicester
- Sat 7 Apr Harlequins 5-35 London Irish
- Sat 7 Apr Northampton 13-63 Saracens
- Sat 7 Apr Worcester 27-13 Newcastle
- Sun 8 Apr Exeter 46-10 Gloucester
Round 20
- Fri 13 Apr Newcastle 35-30 Sale
- Sat 14 Apr Gloucester 37-9 Harlequins
Sat 14 Apr Leicester 21-27 Northampton
Sat 14 Apr Wasps 30-15 Worcester
- Sun 15 Apr London Irish 5-45 Exeter
Sun 15 Apr Saracens 41-6 Bath
Round 21
- Fri 27 Apr Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
- Sat 28 Apr Exeter 34-19 Sale
- Sat 28 Apr Gloucester 20-43 Bath
- Sat 28 Apr Worcester 44-13 Harlequins
- Sun 29 Apr London Irish 14-51 Saracens
- Sun 29 Apr Wasps 36-29 Northampton
Round 22
- Sat 5 May Bath 63-19 London Irish
- Sat 5 May Harlequins 17-41 Exeter
- Sat 5 May Newcastle 22-39 Wasps
- Sat 5 May Northampton 32-24 Worcester
- Sat 5 May Sale 13-35 Leicester
- Sat 5 May Saracens 62-12 Gloucester
Semi-finals
- Sat 19 May Saracens 57-33 Wasps
- Sat 19 May Exeter 36-5 Newcastle
Final
- Sat 26 May Exeter 10-27 Saracens
