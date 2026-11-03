The Rugby Pod takeover!

Like it or not, we are in the times of personality media. Where the story is just as much about those telling it as those in it.

Individuals are driving the news cycle rather than media institutions, and clipping up another person’s opinion on a topic is becoming more consumed that the news itself.

Driving this is the rise of social media and podcasts, meritocratic platforms providing a voice to anyone with a camera and a microphone.

In some cases, like The Rugby Pod, hosts Andy Goode, Jim Hamilton and Dan Biggar are adding insight, analysis and debate at a pace and scale that us traditional outlets can only dream of. So we must adapt to the new world around us or face obscurity.

We spent an illuminating day with The Rugby Pod for the most recent issue of Rugby World. I hope you enjoy what they have to say!

Joe Robinson, editor of Rugby World

Also in this month’s issue of Rugby World…

Recommended videos for you

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier has a stellar CV but is hungry to add some final silverware before retirement…

Italian tighthead prop Simone Ferrari is back fit and ready to take on the world’s best

Can Ultimate Sevens save the short-form game?

Shaun Edwards on why he will be with Argentina, not England, at next year’s World Cup

All nine teams previewed ahead of the PWR season

Much more…

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