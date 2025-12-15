The 2025-26 Investec Champions Cup Is firmly underway with defending champions Bordeaux-Bègles and Glasgow Warriors both taking the maximum points from the opening two rounds of the European competition. There have also been impressive showings from Toulouse and Leinster but the tournament has a long way to go before any clubs are confirmed for the knockout stage. The Champions Cup features four pools of six – eight teams each from the Premiership, URC and Top 14. The top four sides in each pool will qualify for the knockout stage while the four fifth-ranked teams drop down to the Challenge Cup. Holders Bordeaux-Bègles defeated Northampton 28-20 in the 2025 final and the two clubs face a rematch in round three. The 2026 finals weekend will be hosted by Bilbao in the heart of the Basque country at the San Mamés Stadium on 22-23 May. Lyon in France has been awarded the privilege in 2027. For details of other tournaments such as the Rugby Championship and Premiership Rugby , check out our comprehensive guide to rugby fixtures around the world.

Investec Champions Cup on TV

Premier Sports has secured the rights to both the Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland. The broadcaster has secured a three-year contract that runs to the end of the 2026-27 season, and their coverage will include all 63 Champions Cup games.

The service is available in the UK through the Sky, Virgin and Amazon platforms, and to stream on desktop and the Premier Sports app. A standard Premier Sports subscription costs £15.99 per month, though you can make significant savings if you pay annually – it costs £10.99 per month if you sign up for a minimum 12-month term, and £120 (which works out at £10 per month) if you pay for the whole year upfront.

beIN Sports and SuperSport will also broadcast the Investec Champions Cup fixtures live. FloRugby are showing most of the matches while S4C are televising Scarlets’ pool matches against Bristol and Pau.

Some games will also be available for free in France and Ireland, as France Télévisions and RTÉ will broadcast selected games featuring French and Irish teams respectively.

Fans in other countries will be able to watch the Champions Cup (with English commentary) on EPCR TV. A season pass costs €49.99 or you can buy a weekend pass for €14.99.

Investec Champions Cup Fixtures 2025-26

Round 1 Fri 5 Dec Sale Sharks 21-26 Glasgow Warriors Fri 5 Dec Bayonne 17-26 Stormers Sat 6 Dec Saracens 47-10 Clermont Auvergne Sat 6 Dec Bulls 33-46 Bordeaux-Bègles Sat 6 Dec La Rochelle 39-20 Leicester Tigers Sat 6 Dec Leinster 45-28 Harlequins Sat 6 Dec Scarlets 16-17 Bristol Bears Sat 6 Dec Bath 40-14 Munster Sun 7 Dec Pau 27-35 Northampton Saints Sun 7 Dec Toulouse 56-19 Sharks Sun 7 Dec Gloucester 34-14 Castres Sun 7 Dec Edinburgh 33-20 Toulon Round 2 Fri 12 Dec Leicester Tigers 15-23 Leinster Sat 13 Dec Stormers 42-21 La Rochelle Sat 13 Dec Sharks 28-23 Saracens Sat 13 Dec Clermont Auvergne 14-35 Sale Sharks Sat 13 Dec Bordeaux-Bègles 50-21 Scarlets Sat 13 Dec Munster 31-3 Gloucester Sat 13 Dec Glasgow Warriors 28-21 Toulouse Sun 14 Dec Harlequins 68-14 Bayonne Sun 14 Dec Castres 33-0 Edinburgh Sun 14 Dec Toulon 45-34 Bath Sun 14 Dec Northampton Saints 50-5 Bulls Sun 14 Dec Bristol Bears 61-12 Pau Round 3 Fri 9 Jan Castres v Bath (8pm) Fri 9 Jan Edinburgh v Gloucester (8pm) Sat 10 Jan Bulls v Bristol Bears (1pm) Sat 10 Jan Clermont Auvergne v Glasgow (3.15pm) Sat 10 Jan Leinster v La Rochelle (5.30pm) Sat 10 Jan Sale Sharks v Sharks (5.30pm) Sat 10 Jan Scarlets v Pau (8pm) Sat 10 Jan Leicester Tigers v Bayonne (8pm) Sun 11 Jan Harlequins v Stormers (1pm) Sun 11 Jan Toulon v Munster (1pm) Sun 11 Jan Bordeaux-Bègles v Northampton (3.15pm) Sun 11 Jan Saracens v Toulouse (5.30pm) Round 4 Fri 16 Jan Pau v Bulls (8pm) Fri 16 Jan Bath v Edinburgh (8pm) Sat 17 Jan Sharks v Clermont Auvergne (1pm) Sat 17 Jan Bayonne v Leinster (3.15pm) Sat 17 Jan Stormers v Leicester Tigers (3.15pm) Sat 17 Jan Toulouse v Sale Sharks (5.30pm) Sat 17 Jan Munster v Castres (5.30pm) Sat 17 Jan Gloucester v Toulon (8pm) Sun 18 Jan Bristol Bears v Bordeaux-Bègles (1pm) Sun 18 Jan Northampton Saints v Scarlets (3.15pm) Sun 18 Jan La Rochelle v Harlequins (3.15pm) Sun 18 Jan Glasgow Warriors v Saracens (5.30pm) Round of 16 Fri 3-Sun 5 April Quarter-finals Fri 10-Sun 12 April Semi-finals Fri 1-Sun 3 May Final Sat 23 May (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Investec Champions Cup results 2024-25

Bordeaux-Bègles defeated Northampton 28-20 in the 2025 Investec Champions Cup final to become continental champions for the first time.

In a ding-dong battle punctuated by several refereeing errors, the French giants wore down a valiant Saints side that had to withstand the loss of two back-three players, James Ramm and George Furbank, in the opening five minutes.

Flanker Alex Coles scored a brace of tries for the Midlanders, with Fin Smith kicking ten points. In reply, wing Damian Penaud (two), and locks Adam Coleman and Cyril Caseaux, crossed for Bordeaux-Bègles, with Mathieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu kicking the extras.

Bordeaux-Bègles prop Jefferson Poirot was banned for two weeks after grabbing Northampton’s Henry Pollock by the throat shortly after the final whistle in Cardiff.

ROUND 1

Friday 6 December

Bath 20-24 La Rochelle

Saturday 7 December

Clermont Auvergne 28-0 Benetton



Sharks 39-21 Exeter Chiefs



Northampton 38-8 Castres



Stormers 14-24 Toulon



Munster 33-7 Stade Français



Saracens 27-5 Bulls



Glasgow Warriors 38-19 Sale Sharks



Racing 23-12 Harlequins

Sunday 8 December

Bordeaux-Bègles 42-28 Leicester

Toulouse 61-21 Ulster



Bristol Bears 12-35 Leinster

ROUND 2

Friday 13 December

Sale Sharks 29-7 Racing



Castres 16-14 Munster



Saturday 14 December

Bulls 21-30 Northampton Saints



Ulster 19-40 Bordeaux-Bègles



Leinster 15-7 Clermont Auvergne



Leicester Tigers 56-17 Sharks



La Rochelle 35-7 Bristol Bears



Harlequins 53-16 Stormers



Sunday 15 December

Benetton 22-21 Bath

Stade Français 17-28 Saracens



Toulon 30-29 Glasgow Warriors

Exeter Chiefs 21-64 Toulouse

ROUND 3

Friday 10 January

Glasgow Warriors 29-19 Racing



Saturday 11 January

Stormers 40-0 Sale Sharks



Exeter Chiefs 17-69 Bordeaux-Bègles



Sharks 8-20 Toulouse



Munster 17-12 Saracens



Stade Français 45-35 Northampton



Leicester Tigers 38-10 Ulster



Castres 49-10 Bulls



Sunday 12 January

Toulon 33-21 Harlequins

La Rochelle 14-16 Leinster



Bristol Bears 35-29 Benetton



Bath 40-21 Clermont Auvergne

ROUND 4

Friday 17 January

Ulster 52-24 Exeter Chiefs



Saturday 18 January

Bulls 48-7 Stade Français



Northampton Saints 34-32 Munster



Clermont Auvergne 33-26 Bristol



Benetton 32-25 La Rochelle



Leinster 47-21 Bath



Harlequins 24-7 Glasgow Warriors



Racing 31-22 Stormers



Sunday 19 January

Bordeaux-Bègles 66-12 Sharks

Saracens 24-32 Castres

Toulouse 80-12 Leicester Tigers



Sale Sharks 33-7 Toulon

ROUND OF 16

Friday 4 April

Northampton 46-24 Clermont Auvergne

Saturday 5 April

Toulon 72-42 Saracens

Leinster 62-0 Harlequins

Castres 39-37 Benetton

La Rochelle 24-25 Munster

Glasgow Warriors 43-19 Leicester

Sunday 6 April

Bordeaux-Bègles 43-31 Ulster

Toulouse 38-15 Sale Sharks

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 11 April

Leinster 52-0 Glasgow Warriors

Saturday 12 April

Bordeaux-Bègles 47-29 Munster

Northampton Saints 51-16 Castres

Sunday 13 April

Toulon 18-21 Toulouse

SEMI-FINALS

Saturday 3 May

Leinster 34-37 Northampton

Sunday 4 May

Bordeaux-Bègles 35-18 Toulouse

FINAL

Saturday 24 May

Bordeaux-Bègles 28-20 Northampton (Principality Stadium)

