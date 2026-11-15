On paper these sides should be evenly matched. Who’ll come out on top?

Watch Scotland v Australia as sixth and seventh in rugby’s world rankings meet in Edinburgh in the Nations Championship.

Neither side started their November schedule as they would have hoped. Scotland’s hopes of a first-ever win over New Zealand were dashed as the All Blacks showed their class in the second half, while Australia conceded a record number of points against England at Twickenham. Head coaches Gregor Townsend and Les Kiss will both be looking for a response from their players, but who will have the edge on Sunday afternoon?

The match gets underway at 3.10pm GMT at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Lucky fans in the UK, Ireland, France and the US can watch Scotland v Australia for free, but you can still tune in if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Read on to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to find out more…

You’ll find a preview and line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Key information

Live stream Scotland v Australia for FREE in the UK

Scotland v Wallabies live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1.

There’s no shortage of pre-match build-up, with ITV’s broadcast starting at 2.00pm GMT. The match kicks off 70 minutes later at 3.10pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream Scotland v Wallabies from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the fifth round Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Scotland v Australia as if you were sitting in your own living room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch Scotland v Australia for FREE in Ireland

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch Scotland v Wallabies live streams for free in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT, before the game gets underway at 3.10pm.

Watch the Nations Championship for FREE in the United States

Every Nations Championship 2026 game is available for free on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV, and Scotland v Wallabies is no exception. It’s FREE TO USE, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 10.10am ET/ 7.10am PT on Sunday morning.

Scotland v Wallabies free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of Scotland v Wallabies starts at 4.00pm CET, a mere 10 minutes before the 4.10pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More ways to watch Scotland v Australia live streams

Australia: Aussies need to head to subscription service Stan Sport to watch the Wallabies in action against Scotland. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $9.99 per month, though the first two months are currently available for $4.99 per month) plus a Stan Sport subscription (which will cost you $20 per month). Kick-off is 2.10am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning, which isn’t great news for anyone heading into the office.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Scotland v Australia is on Sky Sport, which costs $59.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 4.10am NZDT on Monday morning.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch Scotland v Wallabies live streams. The referee blows his whistle at 5.10pm SAST this evening.

Scotland v Australia match preview

Scotland’s long wait for a first win against the All Blacks goes on. Despite a close run first half last Sunday, Gregor Townsend’s men couldn’t keep up after the break, as New Zealand ran out comprehensive victors at Murrayfield.

Luckily for Scotland, however, the Wallabies aren’t a bogey team like their neighbours from across the Tasman Sea. In fact, the Scots have won four of their last five Tests against today’s visitors, and realistically need that run to continue if they’re going to finish in the top half of the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere table – arguably the bare minimum after an impressive July series.

Townsend has made just two changes to the XV, as Blair Kinghorn comes in for Kyle Rowe at full-back and Scotland’s record try scorer Darcy Graham replaces Jamie Dobie on the wing.

Meanwhile, Australia boss Les Kiss has made three personnel shifts to his starting line-up. Rob Valetini returns at blindside flanker, while Carter Gordon is the latest player to start in the Wallabies’ merry-go-round of fly-halfs. Harry Potter is selected on the wing, with Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i moving into the centres to make way.

Scotland v Australia line-ups and officials

Scotland

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Huw Jones

12. Sione Tuipulotu (captain)

11. Darcy Graham

10. Finn Russell

9. Ben White

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Ewan Ashman

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Gregor Brown

5. Scott Cummings

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Gregor Hiddleston

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Will Hurd

19. Max Williamson

20. Josh Bayliss

21. Ollie Leatherbarrow

22. Jamie Dobie

23. Tom Jordan

Australia

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i

12. Len Ikitau

11. Harry Potter

10. Carter Gordon

9. Ryan Lonergan

1. Angus Bell

2. Billy Pollard

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Josh Canham

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Rob Valetini

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

17. Isaac Kailea

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Lachlan Shaw

20. Tom Hooper

21. Tate McDermott

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Filipo Daugunu

There’s an all New Zealand on-field officiating team for Scotland v Australia: James Doleman is the referee, and he’s assisted by Paul Williams and Angus Mabey. Andrew Jackson (England) is the TMO.

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