Lalakai Foketi finished off the end-to-end score

Watch: World class Wallabies try against France

Oh boy!

Check out this Wallabies try against France in their second game of the Autumn Nations Series. After an Antoine Dupont chip bounces just the wrong way for chasing full-back Thomas Ramos, the Wallabies fired caution into the wind. This was a try all the way from the Upside Down.

Lalakai Foketi finished off this mad move – and he also got the ball moving in the first place too!

Cruelly, the centre wouldn’t play much longer, going off for Hunter Paisami, but he did brilliantly here. He got it moving, and it was worked through Jock Campbell and Jed Holloway before Tom Wright set off like a rocket down the right touchline. He worked it back to Campbell and then the last pass went to Foketi who just evaded some last ditch tackling.

France would thump their way back into the match, with the boot of Ramos to the fore and then the big men doing their ugly business up front. Julien Marchand was the man to rumble over from close range.

France thought they had scored a try earlier on, through the explosive Charles Ollivon, but referee Jaco Peyper and his team of officials decided there was a double movement as the back-rower went over the line. And then, shortly after, Australia cut loose for their own blockbuster score.

At half-time they went in with the scores France 19-13 Australia.

What did you make of the try? Let us know by emailing us at rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com or by hitting up our social channels.

